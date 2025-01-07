Kendall Jenner's longstanding love-affair with The Row finally has some worthy competition. Meeting Hailey Bieber for girls' night out at Giorgio Baldi on Jan. 5, the model skipped the Golden Globes best-dressed list in a rising heel trend that would have been perfectly at-home in front of the cameras—but it wasn't from her favorite brand.

Instead, Jenner swapped her beloved Row loafers and ballet flats for a pair of angular kitten heels by Ferragamo. The model (and her stylist, Dani Michelle) layered them with semi-sheer tights, plus a micro mini skirt and an angular, almost-definitely-vintage blazer. She didn't totally swear off the brand she'd worn exclusively in a millionaire take on jeans and a sweater days before: a $1,590 clutch from The Row was perched in her hands. But in terms of footwear, her decision to branch out is a pointed one.

Kendall Jenner met Hailey Bieber for a girls' night out on Jan. 5, styling up a vintage blazer and micro-mini skirt with Ferragamo pumps. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Row Bourse Clutch Bag in Leather $1,590 at The Row

Kendall Jenner's Ferragamo pumps are the "Eva," a sharp, pointed-toe silhouette with the spindly wedge heel set at an angle. Versions of different heights have been on the rise among Los Angeles's elite: Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber both own the sky-high stiletto version, which they wore to red carpets in late 2024. Considering the shoe's backstory, it's a pair fit for Hollywood royalty.

Ferragamo's current creative director, Maximilian Davis, based the silhouette off trend-setting heels designed by the label's founder, Salvatore Ferragamo, in the mid-twentieth century. Mr. Ferragamo's handmade shoes made inroads with celebrities over one hundred years ago when he opened his Hollywood boutique in 1923. Famous fans included Marilyn Monroe, Judy Garland, and Eva Perón, and they gravitated particularly toward his heels with a slight wedge just like the modern-day Eva's. All these decades later, the Eva 2.0 heel's resurgence feels much like history repeating.

Jenner's new Ferragamo pumps also have Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber's stamps of approval. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Gigi Hadid wore a version with a higher pitch to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show's return in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As much as fashion editors love seeing Kendall Jenner copy and paste from The Row's runway, it's just as thrilling to see the model branch out with new designers—and heel trends. If she had to take a break from no-nonsense loafers and It-shoes, it should be with a walkable kitten heel like Ferragamo's.

