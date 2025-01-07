Kendall Jenner Pairs a $1,590 Clutch By Her Favorite Designer With a Rising Heel Trend
Luxury closets are colliding in this girls' night outfit.
Kendall Jenner's longstanding love-affair with The Row finally has some worthy competition. Meeting Hailey Bieber for girls' night out at Giorgio Baldi on Jan. 5, the model skipped the Golden Globes best-dressed list in a rising heel trend that would have been perfectly at-home in front of the cameras—but it wasn't from her favorite brand.
Instead, Jenner swapped her beloved Row loafers and ballet flats for a pair of angular kitten heels by Ferragamo. The model (and her stylist, Dani Michelle) layered them with semi-sheer tights, plus a micro mini skirt and an angular, almost-definitely-vintage blazer. She didn't totally swear off the brand she'd worn exclusively in a millionaire take on jeans and a sweater days before: a $1,590 clutch from The Row was perched in her hands. But in terms of footwear, her decision to branch out is a pointed one.
Kendall Jenner's Ferragamo pumps are the "Eva," a sharp, pointed-toe silhouette with the spindly wedge heel set at an angle. Versions of different heights have been on the rise among Los Angeles's elite: Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber both own the sky-high stiletto version, which they wore to red carpets in late 2024. Considering the shoe's backstory, it's a pair fit for Hollywood royalty.
Ferragamo's current creative director, Maximilian Davis, based the silhouette off trend-setting heels designed by the label's founder, Salvatore Ferragamo, in the mid-twentieth century. Mr. Ferragamo's handmade shoes made inroads with celebrities over one hundred years ago when he opened his Hollywood boutique in 1923. Famous fans included Marilyn Monroe, Judy Garland, and Eva Perón, and they gravitated particularly toward his heels with a slight wedge just like the modern-day Eva's. All these decades later, the Eva 2.0 heel's resurgence feels much like history repeating.
As much as fashion editors love seeing Kendall Jenner copy and paste from The Row's runway, it's just as thrilling to see the model branch out with new designers—and heel trends. If she had to take a break from no-nonsense loafers and It-shoes, it should be with a walkable kitten heel like Ferragamo's.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
