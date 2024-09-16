Da'Vine Joy Randolph's Neon Yellow 2024 Emmys Red Carpet Dress Confirms She's a Fashion Power Player

The actress shut down the red carpet in a highlighter-hued hooded gown.

Da&#039;Vine Joy Randolph attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Emma Childs
By
published
in News

Da'Vine Joy Randolph has hit the 2024 Emmys red carpet and her eye-popping look made one thing resolutely clear: the actress is a fashion power player who pulls no punches.

Randolph, nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her appearances on Only Murders in the Building, arrived at the 2024 Emmys in a custom-made bright yellow hooded gown by Sophie Couture. Coordinated by celebrity styling duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald (professionally known as Wayman + Micah), the actress's look featured a delicate twist detail at the bodice and fanned out in a slight train.

However, the gown's hood, draped over her wet-looking hair and pooling into a plunging V-neckline, was the undeniable hero element of Randolph's Emmys red carpet look.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Randolph at 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her accessories included a diamond-encrusted Bulgari serpent necklace, consisting of multiple shining strands and two snake-motif heads, and two diamond tennis bracelets. As for Randolph's glam game, her makeup was striking; the star opted for a silver and black smokey eye, red and rosy blush, and glossy nude lip.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

A close-up glimpse of Randolph at the 2024 Emmys.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Randolph has an incredibly prolific 12 months. For Randolph's role in The Holdovers, the actress won a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award, a Screen Actors Award, and an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as the cook and bereaved mother, Mary Lamb, in the Alexander Payne film. The 38-year-old actress has also used the spotlight from the past year to showcase her sway as a powerful style star.

Some of ﻿﻿Randolph's best red carpet fashion moments﻿﻿ include the Gap couture gown from the 2024 Met Gala custom designed for the star by the retailer's newly-appointed creative director Zac Posen. You'll recognize Posen, a long-time red carpet legend, for Claire Danes's Cinderella dress at the 2016 Met Gala and the berry-colored gown Miley Cyrus wore to the 2018 Grammy Awards

Da'Vine Joy Randolph met gala 2024

Randolph in a Gap by Zac Posen denim gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another standout red carpet moment from Randloph's style file includes the custom Louis Vuitton look she wore to the 2024 Oscars—easily one of the evening's best﻿ and the perfect accompaniment to her freshly earned, first-ever Best Supporting Actress trophy.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for “The Holdovers”, onstage in the press room at the 96th Annual Academy Awards

Randolph in custom Louis Vuiton at the 96th Annual Academy Awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Randolph's 2024 Emmys look is the latest piece of evidence that confirms she is, without question, well on her way to achieving the coveted status of a red-carpet pro.

Topics
Emmys
Emma Childs
Emma Childs
Fashion Features Editor

Emma is the fashion features editor at Marie Claire, where she writes deep-dive trend reports, zeitgeisty fashion featurettes on what style tastemakers are wearing, long-form profiles on emerging designers and the names to know, and human interest vignette-style round-ups. Previously, she was Marie Claire's style editor, where she wrote shopping e-commerce guides and seasonal trend reports, assisted with the market for fashion photo shoots, and assigned and edited fashion celebrity news.

Emma also wrote for The Zoe Report, Editorialist, Elite Daily, Bustle, and Mission Magazine. She studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University Lincoln Center and launched her own magazine, Childs Play Magazine, in 2015 as a creative pastime. When she's not waxing poetic about niche fashion topics, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage, reading literary fiction on her Kindle, and baking banana bread in her tiny NYC kitchen.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸