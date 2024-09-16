Da'Vine Joy Randolph has hit the 2024 Emmys red carpet and her eye-popping look made one thing resolutely clear: the actress is a fashion power player who pulls no punches.

Randolph, nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her appearances on Only Murders in the Building, arrived at the 2024 Emmys in a custom-made bright yellow hooded gown by Sophie Couture. Coordinated by celebrity styling duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald (professionally known as Wayman + Micah ), the actress's look featured a delicate twist detail at the bodice and fanned out in a slight train.

However, the gown's hood, draped over her wet-looking hair and pooling into a plunging V-neckline, was the undeniable hero element of Randolph's Emmys red carpet look.

Randolph at 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her accessories included a diamond-encrusted Bulgari serpent necklace, consisting of multiple shining strands and two snake-motif heads, and two diamond tennis bracelets. As for Randolph's glam game, her makeup was striking; the star opted for a silver and black smokey eye, red and rosy blush, and glossy nude lip.

A close-up glimpse of Randolph at the 2024 Emmys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Randolph has an incredibly prolific 12 months. For Randolph's role in The Holdovers, the actress won a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award, a Screen Actors Award, and an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as the cook and bereaved mother, Mary Lamb, in the Alexander Payne film. The 38-year-old actress has also used the spotlight from the past year to showcase her sway as a powerful style star.

Some of ﻿﻿Randolph's best red carpet fashion moments﻿﻿ include the Gap couture gown from the 2024 Met Gala custom designed for the star by the retailer's newly-appointed creative director Zac Posen. You'll recognize Posen, a long-time red carpet legend, for Claire Danes's Cinderella dress at the 2016 Met Gala and the berry-colored gown Miley Cyrus wore to the 2018 Grammy Awards

Randolph in a Gap by Zac Posen denim gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another standout red carpet moment from Randloph's style file includes the custom Louis Vuitton look she wore to the 2024 Oscars—easily one of the evening's best﻿ and the perfect accompaniment to her freshly earned, first-ever Best Supporting Actress trophy.

Randolph in custom Louis Vuiton at the 96th Annual Academy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Randolph's 2024 Emmys look is the latest piece of evidence that confirms she is, without question, well on her way to achieving the coveted status of a red-carpet pro.