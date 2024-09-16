Da'Vine Joy Randolph's Neon Yellow 2024 Emmys Red Carpet Dress Confirms She's a Fashion Power Player
The actress shut down the red carpet in a highlighter-hued hooded gown.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph has hit the 2024 Emmys red carpet and her eye-popping look made one thing resolutely clear: the actress is a fashion power player who pulls no punches.
Randolph, nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her appearances on Only Murders in the Building, arrived at the 2024 Emmys in a custom-made bright yellow hooded gown by Sophie Couture. Coordinated by celebrity styling duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald (professionally known as Wayman + Micah), the actress's look featured a delicate twist detail at the bodice and fanned out in a slight train.
However, the gown's hood, draped over her wet-looking hair and pooling into a plunging V-neckline, was the undeniable hero element of Randolph's Emmys red carpet look.
Her accessories included a diamond-encrusted Bulgari serpent necklace, consisting of multiple shining strands and two snake-motif heads, and two diamond tennis bracelets. As for Randolph's glam game, her makeup was striking; the star opted for a silver and black smokey eye, red and rosy blush, and glossy nude lip.
Randolph has an incredibly prolific 12 months. For Randolph's role in The Holdovers, the actress won a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award, a Screen Actors Award, and an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as the cook and bereaved mother, Mary Lamb, in the Alexander Payne film. The 38-year-old actress has also used the spotlight from the past year to showcase her sway as a powerful style star.
Some of Randolph's best red carpet fashion moments include the Gap couture gown from the 2024 Met Gala custom designed for the star by the retailer's newly-appointed creative director Zac Posen. You'll recognize Posen, a long-time red carpet legend, for Claire Danes's Cinderella dress at the 2016 Met Gala and the berry-colored gown Miley Cyrus wore to the 2018 Grammy Awards
Another standout red carpet moment from Randloph's style file includes the custom Louis Vuitton look she wore to the 2024 Oscars—easily one of the evening's best and the perfect accompaniment to her freshly earned, first-ever Best Supporting Actress trophy.
Randolph's 2024 Emmys look is the latest piece of evidence that confirms she is, without question, well on her way to achieving the coveted status of a red-carpet pro.
