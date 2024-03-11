Da'Vine Joy Randolph's Red Carpet Fashion Is as Triumphant as Her Résumé

Da'Vine Joy Randolph has had an incredibly prolific 2024 awards season. Here's a mere sampling of the trophies now sitting on The Holdovers actress' shelf: a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award, a Screen Actors Award, and—the little golden man to end all awards—an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. To wit, Randolph's red carpet fashion is just as worthy of acclaim as her performance as Mary Lamb.

Working with the celebrity styling duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald (professionally known as Wayman + Micah), the actress emerged as both 2024's breakout film star and fashion darling. From too-cool-to-care leather trench coats to couture gowns made by heritage fashion houses, Randolph's best red carpet looks honor the true meaning of triumph.

Let's start with Randolph's most recent look: the custom Louis Vuitton gown she wore for the 96th Academy Awards. Before accepting the Best Supporting Actress trophy for her work in the Alexander Payne film, Randolph hit the 2024 Oscars red carpet in a sparkly and sequined baby blue dress. Her powdery gown featured a strappy halter neckline, feather boa-like sleeves, and a dramatic train that cascaded several feet behind her.

Randolph in custom Louis Vuiton and her newly won Oscar trophy (!). (Image credit: Getty Images)

Later, to celebrate her well-deserved win at Vanity Fair's 2024 Oscars party, Randolph changed into a strapless black dress that swapped a pastel feel for powerful vampiric vibes. Her dark gown consisted of varying sheer and sequined panels, creating an intriguing silhouette that played with light and form. She accessorized with a sampling of De Beers jewelry, including a white gold diamond rings and diamond stud earrings.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph changed into a darker ensemble for the Oscars after party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When attending the 2024 Golden Globes, Randolph wore a maroon gown that featured two of this year's award seasons' biggest trends: mermaid-core and—if you were traumatized by the 2010s, please brace yourself—peplum fit-and-flares. This sculptural merlot-colored dress was custom-made for the actress by Rodarte.

Here's a look at the jewel-toned peplum dress Da'Vine Joy Randolph wore to this year's Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Randolph channeled a similar dark-and-vampy feel. The actress wore a black gown made by Jovana Louis that featured a structured velvet bodice, voluminous and draped cap sleeves, and a trumpet hem that flared out into yet another lengthy train. Norman Silverman jewels, including earrings and a serpent-like choker necklace, completed Randolph's red carpet moment.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2024 SAG Awards, though, Randolph pivoted to a lighter note. She wore an off-white mermaid gown boasting an intricately draped bodice and hand-stitched 3-D floral rosettes. Her Valdrin Sahiti dress felt like the middle point between a Grecian goddess and an Old Hollywood starlet.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph at the SAG Awards carrying the best accessory of all: her trophy! (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the British Academy Film Awards, where she also took home the Supporting Actress Award, Randolph wore a custom Robert Wun gown that once again predominately featured expert draping. Her dress, which was inspired by the brand's Spring 2024 Couture collection, featured swathes of ruched fabrics in contrasting black and light peach.

Made of matte black and luminous light pink satin, her BAFTAs gown was simply magnificent. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This gown deserves another moment of appreciation. Look at that movement! (Image credit: Getty Images)

But Randolph's best red carpet looks aren't all high-octane gowns: She went a more informal fashion route when attending the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards, opting for a deep red leather trench and matching trench coat.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph on the blue carpet at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sadly, this year's awards season has come to a close, taking Randolph's marathon of trophies and memorable looks with it. The good news? Her star is shining bright, and this is just the very beginning of her ascent as a fashion heroine.