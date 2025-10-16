If Sofia Richie Grainge launched a fashion label minutes after her wedding went viral, it would've sold out. But that wasn't "the right time," according to her recent interview with Harper's Bazaar. She waited until October 16, 2025, to put a stop to the circa-2023 rumor mill with SRG's launch.

The demand for clothes designed by Grainge has never been higher. Her sartorial prowess garnered 11 million Instagram followers over the years, all of whom would place an order for Grainge-approved styles in a heartbeat. Now, thanks to Revolve, they can.

Bright and early on Thursday morning, over 50 styles from SRG's Fall 2025 collection debuted online. The collection gets more Grainge-coded with each scroll, spanning from patterned outerwear to sleek suiting. Picture the classics you know and love Grainge for—then, add in pops of leather, zebra, suede, and silk. Welcome to the world of SRG.

Sofia Richie Grainge has finally gifted fans the fashion label of their dreams. (Image credit: Yulia Gorbachenko)

The designer, Grainge herself, starred in the corresponding campaign. Photographer Yulia Gorbachenko kept the brief simple, as to let Grainge's creations shine. First, she modeled the Monet Top and the Cosette Trouser both in ivory satin, ringing up for a combined $750.

Similar styles are a staple in Grainge's red carpet repertoire. (Remember her red Fendi gown at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala?) Silk is also having a moment among Grainge's fellow A-listers. Zoë Kravitz and Katie Holmes have been leading the charge, but now, SRG is here to support.

Grainge couldn't attach her name to SRG if the line didn't feature its fair share of outerwear. (She's known for her trench coat affinity, after all.) One of the standouts is the $400 Blake Jacket: a button-down bomber topped in deer print. Is this Grainge's not-so subtle way of endorsing the next animal pattern trend? The up-and-coming print also appeared on the Miriam Silk Dress, which would set you back $600.

The Blake Jacket is bound to be a best-seller. (Image credit: Yulia Gorbachenko)

Speaking of trench coats, Grainge did her big one with the Tolev Coat. The $1,100 khaki topper begins as a classic trench. Then, a monochrome scarf (attached to the collar) drapes across her décolletage and over her shoulder. A quiet luxury calling card, if I've ever seen one.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If anyone can bring the scarf coat trend back for round two, it's Grainge. Marie Claire tracked its rise to It-coat status last winter, when Kendall Jenner wore one on repeat.

A moment for her scarf coat, if you please. (Image credit: Yulia Gorbachenko)

At just 27 years old, Grainge has built an empire on par with the buzziest business moguls. Judging by her collaborations alone, I suspect SRG will break records. In recent years, she teamed up with Amazon Essentials, David Yurman, Stuart Weitzman, and Djerf Avenue, of which the latter sold out within 24 hours.

This summer, Tommy Hilfiger tapped Grainge as their newest collaborator—after the success of her smaller edit the year prior. She launched 24 womenswear selects, all with the Hamptons' dress code in mind. A pleated maxi skirt—worn by Grainge on a trip to France—was the first to sell out. All this to say? As long as a product receives Grainge's stamp of approval, fans will place orders en masse.

SRG is already available to shop, with pieces priced between $250 and $1,850. Secure Marie Claire's favorites now, before Grainge's other followers do first.

Shop 'Marie Claire's Favorite SRG Selects