I know better than anyone that celebrity beauty brands are absolutely freaking everywhere in 2025, and for a long time (especially 10-plus years ago when I started my beauty career) editors viewed them with a bit of an eye roll. I mean, I came of age in the era of Britney, Paris, and Mariah launching new sugary fragrances every six months, so the idea that a Hollywood starlet could take on the monstrous beauty industry and actually compete with the best formulators, chemists, and marketers felt a tad out of reach. Well my friends, in 2025 I am rightfully eating my words because there are more than a handful of celebrity-founded makeup, hair care, and skincare brands that I regularly incorporate into my routine.

Of course, celebrities are regularly exposed to the most talented stylists and artists in the business, and they of course spend hours in the glam chair (hopefully) learning all those coveted tricks of the trade. But the magic happens when said star teams up with industry veterans to design a brand that not only caters to their audience but actually does the work to find and partner with the most talented formulators. Believe it or not, it is possible, and all you need to do is stroll through your local beauty supply store to see how many brands are getting in on the action.

So, after years of testing and swatching, I’ve determined that these six celebrity beauty brands are absolutely worth a spot in your top shelf.

Victoria Beckham Beauty

Posh knows a thing or two about creating stellar makeup, and I’ve been a mega fan of her brand since its launch in 2019. Her color theory is flawless and the branding is so, so chic.

Lolavie

We all know that Jennifer Aniston has legendary hair, so when she finally launched a haircare line I expected it to be a smash hit. Luckily, I was right, and it’s been a staple in my shower routine ever since.

LolaVie Intensive Repair Treatment $35 at Ulta Beauty My wavy hair has been highlighted for over 20 years so the battle against damage is non-stop. I love to swap my conditioner once a week for this bond-building treatment to heal, strengthen, and soften my hair. LolaVie Perfecting Leave-In $31 at Ulta Beauty As soon as I’m out of the shower, I always reach for a leave-in conditioner to drench my hair with essential moisture. This nourishing formula doesn’t weigh my hair down but still leaves my waves soft and smooth.

Haus Labs

Lady Gaga’s makeup brand underwent a bit of a facelift over the past few years and the results are astounding. The products not only hold their own against some of the most popular cosmetics in 2025, but I’d argue they may even be better.

Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Foundation $49 at Sephora Although I rarely wear foundation , when I do I consistently use this weightless formula that basically looks like second skin when applied. The addition of arnica helps to counteract redness and leave you with a truly flawless complexion. Hause Labs Precision Sculpt Shaping Balm Contour Stick $30 at Sephora I love a little bit of contouring to help my cheekbones and jawline really pop, and this balm stick never fails to give me a natural-looking sculpted effect.

Pattern Beauty

I can attest that Tracee Ellis Ross is pure sunshine and her haircare line is so thoughtfully done. If you’re a textured hair girlie like me, this is one brand you should not overlook. Plus, she’s recently added incredible body care to the collection.

Pattern Beauty Moisturizing Body Wash Oil Rich Cleanser $32 at Sephora This oil-to-foam cleanser feels insanely luxurious during my showers and my skin is left so silky soft. The amber scent is also tasty and delicious on the skin. Pattern Beauty Scalp Serum for Dry Hair & Scalp $29 at Sephora Scalp care is booming and my skin is so grateful that Pattern was at the forefront with this serum. I use this on dry hair at night, brush it through, and enjoy the slight tingling as it soothes and hydrates my scalp. The targeted tip also makes application a breeze.

The Outset

Scarlett Johansson nailed it with this French pharmacy -inspired skincare line, which she founded with a beauty industry veteran to create simple, effective products that work for sensitive skin.

The Outset Cool Cream Smoothing Mask With Electric Daisy $44 at Nordstrom This moisturizing mask is a throwback to the classic beauty hack of using cold cream to treat extra dry skin . I slather on a thick layer once a week to revive my dull, dry skin and it always leaves me feeling refreshed and looking glowy. The Outset Hydrasheer 100% Mineral Sunscreen With Snow Mushroom $44 at Nordstrom It’s really hard to make a mineral sunscreen that doesn’t leave a white cast on the skin, but this formula manages it beautifully. I was so shocked when I first tried it and then I couldn’t stop yapping to my friends to give it a try.

Rare Beauty

The newly wed Selena Gomez remains one of the most successful beauty entrepreneurs among the celebrity set. Her cosmetics are so stunning, have the loveliest textures, and can go toe-to-toe with any brand at Sephora or Ulta.

