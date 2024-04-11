It's one of Bella Hadid's most memorable street-style outfits: Two summers ago, while strolling around Tribeca, the supermodel wore two belts simultaneously. One silver-buckled black belt was secured in the pant loops of her gray-washed jeans, while the other contrasting gold belt (which served no practical purposes) was cinched loosely below. It was then that the double-belt trend was born.

Since the model's two-belt moment in June 2022, which she recreated later that fall, fashion folks have widely regarded the styling as a unique Hadid aesthetic—and one that follows her penchant for unrealistic fashion trends. Before celebrities left their houses without pants and wore UGG boots in earnest, Hadid was styling white micro-briefs with shearling-lined slippers to grab a New York slice.

Like the others, the creative, quirky micro-trend of wearing two belts (just because) has blossomed into a styling trick for real people, not just mega-watt street-style stars. Fashion over function, yes, but frivolous maximal accessories are in.

Two belts are, evidently, better than one, argues Hadid. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Then, like a siren call, Fall 2024 Fashion Month , became a season filled with two-belt stylings that all fell within the realm of real-world possibilities. At New York Fashion Week , Michael Kors sent out maxi skirts and trousers with two belts even built into the waist. In Peter Do's second collection as creative director for Helmut Lang, the Vietnamese designer slung a crisscrossing double belt low on the waist of a workwear jumpsuit— a piece that, by design, needs no belt at all.

And again! Hadid went on a stroll with two belts slung around her waist, one inside her jean's loops, the other cinched just below. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Across the Atlantic in London, JW Anderson's Fall 2024 included turtleneck tops encircled by wide khaki-colored belts. In Paris, Junya Watanabe showcased an admittedly more avant-garde interpretation: The Japanese designer ensnared his models' waists with multiple black leather belts styled alongside black turtlenecks and front-pleat trousers. Upon closer inspection, the look might isn't as farfetched as it first seemed.

Yes, you are seeing double: In Micheal Kors, JW Anderson, and Helmut Lang, and Junya Watanabe's Fall 2024 shows, models wore various two-belted looks. (Image credit: Micheal Kors, Helmut Lang, JW Anderson, Junya Watanbe)

It's gathering speed off the runways, too; Layered waist chains and stacks of leather belts cinched over hips have become common sights in spring 2024 street style. And when you factor in the other celebrity co-signers—earlier this year, Camila Mendes and Lucy Hale wore The Frankie Shop's pleated skirts with two built-in belts—it's indisputable: It's only a matter of time before the double-belt trend hits the mainstream as a 2024 trend.

What was once considered a Hadid-only styling hack has now, against all odds, become a styling tip with burgeoning mass appeal. Ahead, a round-up of multi-belt outfits that are likely a step or two outside your comfort zone but offer inspiration just the same. But if you are inclined to double the fun of your accessories, you'll also discover a Marie Claire-approved edit of belts and built-in-belted pieces to shop.

Double-Belt Outfits to Shop Now

Starting with pre-belted pieces that style themselves: Camila Mendes in a pleated double-belt mini skirt by The Frankie Shop, which she wore with an easy black button-down. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucy Hale opted for the New York-based label's longline iteration, which the actress paired with cropped white shirting. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not a skirt person? Try a pair of pants that come with two belts attached—like these tan trousers or Alaïa's wool bottoms below. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alternatively, you can cheat the double-belt styling by snagging one that features two bands and buckles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Forget a standard corset top—you can create the silhouette yourself by cinching two belts over a strapless top, as this inspired showgoer did. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When you can't decide which belt is best, the answer is...all of them. Kick the look up another dramatic notch by leaving the tail of one of your belts free-hanging. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Similar to how Hadid styled hers, this Paris Fashion Week guest wore a black belt secured through the loops and the other without constraints. (Image credit: Getty Images)