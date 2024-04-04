Dua Lipa Test-Drives the No-Pants Trend in the London Rain

Dua Lipa isn't afraid of April showers interrupting her street style moments. Walking in London on Thursday, the singer opted to wear the no-pants trend once again—even as a light rain fell around her.

The "Training Season" singer was captured wearing a sleek, bright green leather jacket by Ferragamo, which she styled on top of a micro mini black dress. The hem of her LBD barely covered her thighs, leaving the rest of her leg exposed to the drizzle. Clearly, she didn't mind.

Dua Lipa wears the no-pants look while stepping out on a rainy day in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 29-year-old styled the super short silhouette with sheer black tights and chunky knee-high boots. As for accessories, she kept it chic with a medium-sized black Prada tote bag, direct from the label's Fall 2024 collection, and silver jewelry pieces. (The Dua Lipa camp has yet to ID the exact designers behind the rest of her look.) She also wore her long red hair down in waves.

Dua pairs her mini dress with a sleek green leather coat and a Prada purse. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The musician's low-key outing in London comes after she was seen heading home from Paris with her boyfriend, Callum Turner, last week.

On March 26, the British pop star traveled alongside the 34-year-old actor at the London St. Pancras Station on their way back from the French capital. There, the singer coordinated with Turner's all-black look with a dark green Raf Simon leather coat from the house's Fall 2019 collection. She also wore a black top with baggy jeans and Puma sneakers. She carried a black Hermès Birkin and threw on her Supreme Corso Tortoise sunglasses to tie the transit look together.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner at the London St. Pancras Station on March 26. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But back to Lipa's choice to go pantless: This isn't her first foray into the controversial styling method. The songstress has endorsed the no-pants trend on numerous occasions, including at the 2024 BRIT Awards afterparty.

While at the post-awards celebration, the "Houdini" singer wore an ultra-tiny red corset dress with an oversized leather jacket. She coordinated the risqué combination with sheer black tights and pointed red slingback heels.

Dua Lipa arrived at the 2024 BRIT Awards afterparty in a pantless lingerie look. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lipa joins a long list of style stars who have also participated in the polarizing trend on a number of occasions, including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift, and, most recently, Kristen Stewart. The barely-there look has been taken anywhere from the red carpet, to errand runs, and for Bieber specifically, to church.

Long story short: The pants-less trend isn't loosening its grip on fashion anytime soon. And Dua Lipa's take on the unconventional look is challenging the status quo when it comes to rainy-day dressing.