Just when the girlhood aesthetic started to feel played out, Dua Lipa found a way to fuse it with the sheer trend in a coquette naked dress by Chanel.
On Thursday, April 25, the pop star arrived at the Time100 Gala at the Lincoln Center in Manhattan wearing a custom-made ensemble styled by Lorenzo Posocco. Upon closer look, the floor-hitting Chanel gown featured a see-through lace-like element covered by crystal embellishments (45,000 embroidered gems, to be exact). Lipa's outfit of the night reportedly took over 1,000 hours to create—a lifetime and a half in fashion, by the way.
Her dress for the evening also had a deep V-neckline. It plunged past—and revealed—a keyhole cutout right at her navel. The look was finished with a touch of coquette cuteness: a black-and-white bow tie at the center.
An abstract diamond necklace and matching bejeweled rings completed the 28-year-old's red carpet moment. She left her dark red hair down in loose waves, styled by Peter Lux, and opted for simple glam by Katie Jane Hughes.
Lipa was among the 51 most influential women honored on the 2024 Time 100 list across industries including film, music, sports, and more. After the event—where she also performed on stage—she celebrated with her boyfriend, Callum Turner, for a late-night dinner at Zero Bond.
The Future Nostalgia singer changed out of her semi-sheer gown for a floral-printed mesh midi dress. Her look for date night came with a halter neckline, a draped detail on the side, and an asymmetrical hem at the skirt. She wore a long black trench coat on top, sheer black tights, and matching pointed satin pumps.
As for her actor beau, Turner wore a navy blue suit with a white button-up, a satin light blue tie, and black leather shoes.
Lipa joins a roster of style stars, like Bella Hadid and Anya Taylor-Joy, who are defrosting the divisive sheer trend for spring. She's also been keen on going the unconventional route this season. This week alone, the musician wore even more unexpected pieces—metallic colorways and Matrix-inspired trench coats were all in her wardrobe rotation.
Lipa's recent sartorial choices could be apart of her affinity for experimenting, as alluded to in an interview with TIME. "I love the idea of embodying a different character and having an assignment…I also love when I go to a photo shoot, and I can completely change up my look," she said. "It gives me like a different persona."
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
