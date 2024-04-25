ICYMI: Dua Lipa just touched down in New York City. And what does a pop star with a back-to-back schedule in Manhattan do (aside from work obligations)? Endorse her share of avant-garde spring trends, of course.

Following an unexpected sighting on Tuesday, Lipa was spotted again in Manhattan on Wednesday, April 24, ditching the spring fashion rulebook and embracing an unlikely staple: a Matrix leather trench coat.

While in Midtown at the SiriusXM Studios, most likely to promote her upcoming album, Radical Optimism, the 29-year-old channeled her inner Matrix by wearing a sleek black leather trench coat by Khaite. The long jacket was oversized all over, and the tail of the coat reached her ankles.

Dua Lipa wearing a long black leather trench coat to the SiriusXM studios in Manhattan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dua Lipa's leather trench first appeared on Khaite's Fall 2024 runway at New York Fashion Week. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans $168 at Reformation

The coat hid her top underneath, but the "Houdini" singer styled the elaborate outerwear with straight-leg denim jeans. She completed her look with matching black pointed pumps.

As for accessories, Lipa wore silver jewelry and carried a chrome beaded mini purse in her hand. Her makeup for the afternoon included rosy pink cheeks, a nude lip, and her fiery red hair in a high ponytail.

Dua Lipa styled her Matrix-like coat with blue jeans, black heels, a chrome beaded purse, and silver earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jeffrey Campbell Gambol Slingback Pointed Toe Pump $160 at Nordstrom

Akira Silver Omni Mini Purse $55 at Akira

Lipa joins a roster of A-listers who have taken the Matrix route with their spring wardrobe. What's usually deemed a winter classic—as seen on supermodel Ashley Graham months ago—has now taken over celebrity street style this season. Recently, stars like Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga have also embraced the leather trench as a transitional wardrobe staple.

This wasn't Lipa's first foray into unexpected spring dressing this week. While warm weather taps into all things vibrance and color, the musician has so far taken the cool, calm, and neutral route.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On Tuesday, Dua Lipa wore gray, dusty blue, and metallic silver while out in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Lipa made another appearance in New York City wearing head-to-toe gray and dusty blues. She wore a fitted ribbed top paired with a high-slit skirt and sheer tights, with a loose denim jacket and black knee-high boots completing the look.

Her choice of accessories for the afternoon included an array of silver pieces, including a metallic leather bag by Gucci and bold sterling silver jewelry—a nod to the rising colorway of 2024.

Experimenting with polarizing trends isn't new for the pop star. Over the past few months, the Future Nostalgia singer has tried out a number of spring trends, ranging from no-pants to lingerie dressing.

It's not certain how long Dua Lipa will be in Manhattan, but we can already tell she'll be using the remainder of her time there as her personal runway—one that will most likely feature even more experimental styling. In the meantime, shop similar leather trench coats inspired by Dua Lipa ahead.

Shop Dua Lipa's Leather Trench Coat

Lovers and Friends Manteau Barrett $278 at Revolve

Helsa Waterbased Faux Leather Long Coat $598 at FWRD