ICYMI: Dua Lipa just touched down in New York City. And what does a pop star with a back-to-back schedule in Manhattan do (aside from work obligations)? Endorse her share of avant-garde spring trends, of course.
Following an unexpected sighting on Tuesday, Lipa was spotted again in Manhattan on Wednesday, April 24, ditching the spring fashion rulebook and embracing an unlikely staple: a Matrix leather trench coat.
While in Midtown at the SiriusXM Studios, most likely to promote her upcoming album, Radical Optimism, the 29-year-old channeled her inner Matrix by wearing a sleek black leather trench coat by Khaite. The long jacket was oversized all over, and the tail of the coat reached her ankles.
The coat hid her top underneath, but the "Houdini" singer styled the elaborate outerwear with straight-leg denim jeans. She completed her look with matching black pointed pumps.
As for accessories, Lipa wore silver jewelry and carried a chrome beaded mini purse in her hand. Her makeup for the afternoon included rosy pink cheeks, a nude lip, and her fiery red hair in a high ponytail.
Lipa joins a roster of A-listers who have taken the Matrix route with their spring wardrobe. What's usually deemed a winter classic—as seen on supermodel Ashley Graham months ago—has now taken over celebrity street style this season. Recently, stars like Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga have also embraced the leather trench as a transitional wardrobe staple.
This wasn't Lipa's first foray into unexpected spring dressing this week. While warm weather taps into all things vibrance and color, the musician has so far taken the cool, calm, and neutral route.
On Tuesday, Lipa made another appearance in New York City wearing head-to-toe gray and dusty blues. She wore a fitted ribbed top paired with a high-slit skirt and sheer tights, with a loose denim jacket and black knee-high boots completing the look.
Her choice of accessories for the afternoon included an array of silver pieces, including a metallic leather bag by Gucci and bold sterling silver jewelry—a nod to the rising colorway of 2024.
Experimenting with polarizing trends isn't new for the pop star. Over the past few months, the Future Nostalgia singer has tried out a number of spring trends, ranging from no-pants to lingerie dressing.
It's not certain how long Dua Lipa will be in Manhattan, but we can already tell she'll be using the remainder of her time there as her personal runway—one that will most likely feature even more experimental styling. In the meantime, shop similar leather trench coats inspired by Dua Lipa ahead.
Shop Dua Lipa's Leather Trench Coat
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
