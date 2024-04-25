Dua Lipa Co-Signs the 'Matrix' Leather Trench Coat Trend for Spring

She's embracing an unlikely wardrobe for the season.

Dua Lipa in New York City April 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
India Roby
By India Roby
published

ICYMI: Dua Lipa just touched down in New York City. And what does a pop star with a back-to-back schedule in Manhattan do (aside from work obligations)? Endorse her share of avant-garde spring trends, of course.

Following an unexpected sighting on Tuesday, Lipa was spotted again in Manhattan on Wednesday, April 24, ditching the spring fashion rulebook and embracing an unlikely staple: a Matrix leather trench coat.

While in Midtown at the SiriusXM Studios, most likely to promote her upcoming album, Radical Optimism, the 29-year-old channeled her inner Matrix by wearing a sleek black leather trench coat by Khaite. The long jacket was oversized all over, and the tail of the coat reached her ankles.

Dua Lipa in New York City April 2024 at a SIRIUSXM recording

Dua Lipa wearing a long black leather trench coat to the SiriusXM studios in Manhattan.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

a khaite model wears a wrap leather trench coat on a dark runway in a celebrity style story

Dua Lipa's leather trench first appeared on Khaite's Fall 2024 runway at New York Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

reformation
Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans

The coat hid her top underneath, but the "Houdini" singer styled the elaborate outerwear with straight-leg denim jeans. She completed her look with matching black pointed pumps.

As for accessories, Lipa wore silver jewelry and carried a chrome beaded mini purse in her hand. Her makeup for the afternoon included rosy pink cheeks, a nude lip, and her fiery red hair in a high ponytail.

Dua Lipa in New York City April 2024 wearing the leather trench coat trend and carrying a silver bag

Dua Lipa styled her Matrix-like coat with blue jeans, black heels, a chrome beaded purse, and silver earrings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gambol Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
Jeffrey Campbell Gambol Slingback Pointed Toe Pump

akira
Akira Silver Omni Mini Purse

Lipa joins a roster of A-listers who have taken the Matrix route with their spring wardrobe. What's usually deemed a winter classic—as seen on supermodel Ashley Graham months ago—has now taken over celebrity street style this season. Recently, stars like Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga have also embraced the leather trench as a transitional wardrobe staple.

This wasn't Lipa's first foray into unexpected spring dressing this week. While warm weather taps into all things vibrance and color, the musician has so far taken the cool, calm, and neutral route.

Dua Lipa in New York City April 2024 wearing gray separates and carrying a silver Gucci bag

On Tuesday, Dua Lipa wore gray, dusty blue, and metallic silver while out in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Lipa made another appearance in New York City wearing head-to-toe gray and dusty blues. She wore a fitted ribbed top paired with a high-slit skirt and sheer tights, with a loose denim jacket and black knee-high boots completing the look.

Her choice of accessories for the afternoon included an array of silver pieces, including a metallic leather bag by Gucci and bold sterling silver jewelry—a nod to the rising colorway of 2024.

Experimenting with polarizing trends isn't new for the pop star. Over the past few months, the Future Nostalgia singer has tried out a number of spring trends, ranging from no-pants to lingerie dressing.

It's not certain how long Dua Lipa will be in Manhattan, but we can already tell she'll be using the remainder of her time there as her personal runway—one that will most likely feature even more experimental styling. In the meantime, shop similar leather trench coats inspired by Dua Lipa ahead.

Shop Dua Lipa's Leather Trench Coat

Manteau Barrett
Lovers and Friends Manteau Barrett

Waterbased Faux Leather Long Coat
Helsa Waterbased Faux Leather Long Coat

Henna Oversized Faux Leather Trench - Black
The Frankie Shop Henna Oversized Faux Leather Trench

Leather-Effect Trench Coat - Women
Mango Leather-Effect Trench Coat

India Roby
India Roby
Freelance Fashion Writer

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.

