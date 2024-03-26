Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Even Travel in Coordinating Outfits

Dua Lipa is the definition of a jetsetter with a wardrobe to match. In the past few months, she's traveled from Jaipur (for vacation) to Los Angeles (for the Grammys) and back to London (for the BRIT Awards) with a slate of inspiring spring outfit ideas packed in her Hermès carry-on. Heading home from her latest trip to Paris, the singer enlisted her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner, for a coordinating style moment that embodies traveling in style.
On Tuesday, March 29, the two lovebirds were spotted toting their luggage outside of St. Pancras Station in London. They had just arrived in the city after taking the Eurostar from Paris, where they attended a Yves Saint Laurent beauty event the evening before. (Dua is a new face of the luxury beauty label.)
For a day in transit, Lipa wore a deep forest green leather trench coat that nonchalantly grazed the floor. The singer took her coat in a casual direction by layering it over straight-leg denim and slipping on her beloved Puma sneakers (which have become an undeniable staple of her street style wardrobe).
As for her accessories, Lipa carried a classic black Hermès bag decorated with a dainty scarf. She hid her face behind a sleek pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses.
Turner followed suit on the outerwear front, matching Lipa’s personal style by wearing a chocolate brown leather jacket with a rustic flair. The Masters of the Air actor kept the rest of his look fairly simple with a collared polo sweater, black straight-leg jeans, and Chelsea boots.
The two aren’t strangers to matching each other's style vibes. Whether intentionally or not, they often tend to coordinate outfits when the public sees them spending time together. A few months ago, Dua and Callum were spotted on a casual date while grabbing coffee in Beverly Hills. For the occasion, the singer opted for a pair of cropped light-wash jeans and a knit tank top; Turner took on the denim memo but matched his to a crewneck sweater.
Moral of the story: Couple coordination isn't something to shy away from, even in transit. And, Lipa's leather trench look is worth copying for an elevated twist on travel style (whether you're accessorizing with a partner or not). Shop similar versions of her casual-cool trench coat and leather travel bags below.
Lauren K. Tappan is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes engaging stories ranging from shopping pieces to trend reports. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren covered fashion and beauty for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor, with a specific focus on e-commerce. She also held editorial roles at Town & Country, Into The Gloss, and Philadelphia Style Magazine. Lauren earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, with a minor in Journalism, from the University of Pennsylvania. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
