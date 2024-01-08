Dua Lipa Wore a Custom Velvet Schiaparelli Gown to the Golden Globes

The dress was decorated with diamond-encrusted bones.

Fashion and film nerds, unite! The Golden Globes are finally here, which means we’re seated for a night of celebrating film, fashion, and everything in between. As the official kick-off to awards show season, The Golden Globes set the sartorial tone for the year ahead. Thankfully, Dua Lipa made it back in time from her recent India vacation (her colorful vacation wardrobe is top-tier) to grace us with her presence on the red carpet in a gold bone illusion dress from Schiaparelli couture.

As a presenter and nominee at this year’s Globes (she’s nominated for her Barbie track “Dance The Night Away”), Lipa wore a custom Schiaparelli gown featuring chic golden bone-like appliqués throughout the bodice. The look was the obvious brainchild of Daniel Roseberry (Schiaparelli's Creative Director): Sleek, avant-garde, and worthy of an "It" girl.

Styled by Lorenzo Posocco, the velvet bustier dress is adorned with embroidered gilded bones that resemble ribs, a spine, and hips in diamond and gold. The dress is also detailed with a lace-up back and a voluminous mermaid bottom, which adds a glamorous touch.

Accompanying her statement dress was an archival statement necklace by Tiffany & Co. that boasted large yellow beryl diamonds. For makeup, Lipa kept it simple, wearing her cherry-red hair down and opted for a simple bronzey eye and a nude lip look.

We were hoping to see a Schiaparelli design at this year’s Globes since the brand has become a go-to for the celebrity set for its interesting, conversating-starting gowns. Last fall, Zendaya wore a Schiaparelli lobster dress to a press event for Dune, and her Euphoria co-star, Hunter Schafer, followed suit in a rainbow painted-on illusion dress from the brand's Fall / Winter 2023 Haute Couture show while promoting Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

