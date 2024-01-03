Dua Lipa is embracing the age-old mantra of "New year, new you!" The pop superstar officially went platinum blonde , leaving behind her 2023 hairstyle signature of dark cherry red for the cutting-edge bob she’ll wear in this year’s Matthew Vaughn's upcoming film, Argylle. But the "It" girl's hair is where the change stops; seemingly, everything else we know and love about the singer carries through into 2024—particularly her top-tier, kitschy-chic style. For proof of the latter point, look to Dua Lipa's India vacation outfits, which demonstrate she's still the same quirky fashion icon we consistently pin to our mood boards.

The singer took to her Instagram to share several carousels of her dreamy holiday getaway in Jaipur, India, where she celebrated the holidays and New Year with her close family and friends. She showcased an expansive dossier of vacation looks, ranging from sophisticated day-to-night dressing to killer, sultry party style.

For her day looks, Lipa opted for comfortable and functionality. She was out and about exploring all the sights of Jaipur and, yes, being an unabashed tourist. But, of course, the real-life mermaid and pop singer did her sightseeing in style. Lipa wore a striped, black and white Chanel crewneck sweatshirt, with her cherry bomb red hair down in beachy waves. She kept her makeup fairly natural, save for a pop of a matte mauve with a dark natural lip.

(Image credit: Dua Lipa's Instagram)

Later, while casually sitting with her legs crossed in the backseat of a vintage convertible, Lipa wore a classic pair of medium-wash jeans, a white t-shirt, and a bright red leather jacket. Her eyes were covered with a pair of 90s-esque, blacked-out sunglasses to match her large black Hermès Birkin.

(Image credit: Dua Lipa's Instagram)

Though Lipa’s daytime style is unparalleled and features the latest must-wear staples, her killer evening-wear made her look as if she could be red-carpet-ready at a moment's notice. One standout late-night look was a colorful one shoulder Vivienne Westwood sheath dress with a vivid color palette of deep red, yellow, and black.

(Image credit: Dua Lipa's Instagram)

While ringing in the New Year, Lipa saw the ball drop in a classic LBD. But it was not just any little black dress: Dua wore a sleek Tom Ford gown featuring a front slit, halter neckline, cut-out at her shoulders, and plunging keyhole on her chest. As far as makeup, Lipa went for a sultry smokey eye look with a pouty dark natural lip. Throughout her entire trip, Lipa heavily accessorized with gold and emboldened jewelry, from rings to earrings to necklaces.

(Image credit: Dua Lipa's Instagram)

As ever, her outfits from her recent vacation in India were enviable, sophistiated, and, simply put, so very cool. Starting 2024 off with a bang, Dua Lipa confirmed she's still the trendsetter we look to for inspiration—and we'll especially be looking to her when we book our next trip abroad or quick weekend getaway.