Following her head-turning Met Gala appearance, Elle Fanning has finally arrived in France for the Cannes Film Festival. Upon her arrival at the Nice Côte d'Azur Airport, the actress's travel outfit proved that the red carpet isn't the only place to look for the best Cannes style moments.

Similar to Bella Hadid's commitment to serving looks on and off the red carpet, the actress seems to be following suit, literally. At the airport on Thursday, May 23, Fanning kicked off her Cannes fashion takeover in a spring color trend. The 26-year-old was captured wearing a sleek Bottega Veneta suit in a soft, icy blue hue. The matching set included a slightly oversized blazer and matching high-waisted trousers. She styled the suit with a cream-colored ribbed tank top underneath for contrast.

Elle Fanning touched down in Nice, France wearing a blue Bottega Veneta suit on Thursday, May 23. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bottega Veneta Wool Tapered Trousers $1,107 at Farfetch

Guest In Residence Rib Tank Top $165 at Revolve

With the help of her longtime stylist, Samantha McMillen, Fanning went all-in on Bottega Veneta accessories. She paired her crisp baby blue look with the brand's white leather pumps, which came adorned with a gold chain accent as a strap. She wore brown tortoise square-shaped sunglasses, also from Bottega, and a black belt from The Row.

Elle Fanning coordinated her outfit with a sea green Away carry-on and a white Bottega Veneta tote bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bottega Veneta Melbourne Embellished Glossed Crinkled-Leather Pumps $1,350 at Net-a-Porter

Aside from her stunning business-casual suit, Fanning gave a quick lesson on how to style luggage in a chic way. The Great actress complemented her outfit by placing her white, quilted Bottega Venta Hop bag on top of her sea green carry-on from Away.

The Row Two-Tone Buckle Leather Belt $750 at Nordstrom

Bottega Veneta Hop Large Intrecciato Leather Tote $4,400 at Net-a-Porter

Fanning joins a roster of celebrities co-signing the emerging colorways of Spring 2024. While bright red and butter yellow have been fan favorites among the A-list crowd, Fanning is one of few stars to put a stamp of approval on glacial blue. The colorway has been found scattered on the catwalks from brands like Bottega Veneta and Dries Van Noten to Fendi and Eckhaus Latta.

Elle Fanning's airport outfit is a subtle glimpse of what to expect from her highly-anticipated red-carpet appearance at Cannes. While the actress gets ready to hit the star-studded event, take cues from Fanning and elevate your summer airport wardrobe with similar pieces, ahead.

Shop Elle Fanning's Cannes Airport Look

Reformation Julia Ribbed Sweater Tank $98 at Reformation

Bric's Positano 21 Carry on Spinner Suitcase $370 at Bloomingdales