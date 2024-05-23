Elle Fanning Elevates Her Cannes Travel Outfit Through an Underrated Spring Color Trend

The actress didn't want for the red carpet to make a fashion statement.

Elle Fanning wearing a blue Bottega Veneta suit at the airport in Nice, France May 2024
Following her head-turning Met Gala appearance, Elle Fanning has finally arrived in France for the Cannes Film Festival. Upon her arrival at the Nice Côte d'Azur Airport, the actress's travel outfit proved that the red carpet isn't the only place to look for the best Cannes style moments.

Similar to Bella Hadid's commitment to serving looks on and off the red carpet, the actress seems to be following suit, literally. At the airport on Thursday, May 23, Fanning kicked off her Cannes fashion takeover in a spring color trend. The 26-year-old was captured wearing a sleek Bottega Veneta suit in a soft, icy blue hue. The matching set included a slightly oversized blazer and matching high-waisted trousers. She styled the suit with a cream-colored ribbed tank top underneath for contrast.

Elle Fanning wearing a blue Bottega Veneta suit at the airport in Nice, France May 2024

Elle Fanning touched down in Nice, France wearing a blue Bottega Veneta suit on Thursday, May 23.

Open-Front Wool Blazer
Bottega Veneta Open-Front Wool Blazer

Wool Tapered Trousers
Bottega Veneta Wool Tapered Trousers

Rib Tank Top
Guest In Residence Rib Tank Top

With the help of her longtime stylist, Samantha McMillen, Fanning went all-in on Bottega Veneta accessories. She paired her crisp baby blue look with the brand's white leather pumps, which came adorned with a gold chain accent as a strap. She wore brown tortoise square-shaped sunglasses, also from Bottega, and a black belt from The Row.

Elle Fanning wearing a blue Bottega Veneta suit at the airport in Nice, France May 2024

Elle Fanning coordinated her outfit with a sea green Away carry-on and a white Bottega Veneta tote bag.

Melbourne Embellished Glossed Crinkled-Leather Pumps
Bottega Veneta Melbourne Embellished Glossed Crinkled-Leather Pumps

Aside from her stunning business-casual suit, Fanning gave a quick lesson on how to style luggage in a chic way. The Great actress complemented her outfit by placing her white, quilted Bottega Venta Hop bag on top of her sea green carry-on from Away.

Bolt Squared Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta Bolt Squared Sunglasses

Two-Tone Buckle Leather Belt
The Row Two-Tone Buckle Leather Belt

The Carry-On
Away Carry-On

Hop Large Intrecciato Leather Tote
Bottega Veneta Hop Large Intrecciato Leather Tote

Fanning joins a roster of celebrities co-signing the emerging colorways of Spring 2024. While bright red and butter yellow have been fan favorites among the A-list crowd, Fanning is one of few stars to put a stamp of approval on glacial blue. The colorway has been found scattered on the catwalks from brands like Bottega Veneta and Dries Van Noten to Fendi and Eckhaus Latta.

Elle Fanning's airport outfit is a subtle glimpse of what to expect from her highly-anticipated red-carpet appearance at Cannes. While the actress gets ready to hit the star-studded event, take cues from Fanning and elevate your summer airport wardrobe with similar pieces, ahead.

Shop Elle Fanning's Cannes Airport Look

City Single-Breasted Blazer
Staud City Single-Breasted Blazer

Luisa Pleated Wide-Leg Pants
Staud Luisa Pleated Wide-Leg Pants

Julia Ribbed Sweater Tank
Reformation Julia Ribbed Sweater Tank

Kennedy Leather Belt
B-Low The Belt Kennedy Leather Belt

Linea Paolo Aylin mules
Linea Paolo Aylin Mule

Fendi Roma sunglasses
Fendi Roma Oval Sunglasses

Classic Easy Tote
Cuyana Classic Easy Tote

Positano 21 Carry on Spinner Suitcase
Bric's Positano 21 Carry on Spinner Suitcase

India Roby
India Roby
Freelance Fashion Writer

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.

India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural DigestNYLONHighsnobietyHarper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.

