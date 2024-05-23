Following her head-turning Met Gala appearance, Elle Fanning has finally arrived in France for the Cannes Film Festival. Upon her arrival at the Nice Côte d'Azur Airport, the actress's travel outfit proved that the red carpet isn't the only place to look for the best Cannes style moments.
Similar to Bella Hadid's commitment to serving looks on and off the red carpet, the actress seems to be following suit, literally. At the airport on Thursday, May 23, Fanning kicked off her Cannes fashion takeover in a spring color trend. The 26-year-old was captured wearing a sleek Bottega Veneta suit in a soft, icy blue hue. The matching set included a slightly oversized blazer and matching high-waisted trousers. She styled the suit with a cream-colored ribbed tank top underneath for contrast.
With the help of her longtime stylist, Samantha McMillen, Fanning went all-in on Bottega Veneta accessories. She paired her crisp baby blue look with the brand's white leather pumps, which came adorned with a gold chain accent as a strap. She wore brown tortoise square-shaped sunglasses, also from Bottega, and a black belt from The Row.
Aside from her stunning business-casual suit, Fanning gave a quick lesson on how to style luggage in a chic way. The Great actress complemented her outfit by placing her white, quilted Bottega Venta Hop bag on top of her sea green carry-on from Away.
Fanning joins a roster of celebrities co-signing the emerging colorways of Spring 2024. While bright red and butter yellow have been fan favorites among the A-list crowd, Fanning is one of few stars to put a stamp of approval on glacial blue. The colorway has been found scattered on the catwalks from brands like Bottega Veneta and Dries Van Noten to Fendi and Eckhaus Latta.
Elle Fanning's airport outfit is a subtle glimpse of what to expect from her highly-anticipated red-carpet appearance at Cannes. While the actress gets ready to hit the star-studded event, take cues from Fanning and elevate your summer airport wardrobe with similar pieces, ahead.
Shop Elle Fanning's Cannes Airport Look
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
There's Nothing Basic About Bella Hadid's White T-Shirt Dress
In fact, she's wearing one that will soon debut on a runway.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Has All of Fashion’s Favorite Summer Shoe Trends
Shop them now, before they sell out.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
There's a Relatable Reason Princess Diana Wore a Diamond Choker as a Headband
Her hairstylist just revealed the story behind her beauty hack.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Bella Hadid's Take on a Basic White T-Shirt Dress Is Almost Completely Backless
In fact, she's wearing one that will soon debut on a runway.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's Comfortable Travel Outfit Includes a Rare Hermès Birkin Bag and a White Skirt Set
The pop star's commitment to neutrals has taken to the skies.
By India Roby Published
-
Bella Hadid Wears a Vintage Keffiyeh Sundress at Cannes
Her dress appears to be fashioned from a keffiyeh.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Anya Taylor-Joy Invents Half-Naked Dressing in a Mini Held Together by Belts
Her look is covered up in the front and exposed in the back.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Andie MacDowell's Everlane Outfit at Cannes Is a Summer Dressing Dream
Her entire outfit is currently on sale.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Combines Romantic, Boho Ruffles With Sexy Sheer Fabric on the Red Carpet
The musician continues to go all-out on the 'Atlas' red carpet.
By India Roby Published
-
Bella Hadid's Rare Vintage Slip Dresses Are the Real Stars of Cannes
She wore two impressive pulls in less than 24 hours.
By India Roby Published
-
Demi Moore Demonstrates the Power of a Polka Dot Dress in Cannes
She's a poster child for polka dots.
By Julia Marzovilla Published