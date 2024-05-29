Emily Ratajkowski Pairs a Semi-Sheer, Boho Sundress and Cherry Red Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a white sundress with red Puma sneakers in New York City May 2024
(Image credit: Backgrid)
After spending a weekend in a motorcore-inspired two-piece and stringy bikinis at Formula One's Monaco Grand Prix, Emily Ratajkowski has finally returned to New York City to resume her summer street style as usual. Today, she's debuting a high-contrast outfit formula anyone can try as the weather heats up: pairing a bohemian lace dress with a casual, cherry red sneaker.

On Wednesday, May 29, Ratajkowski soaked up the sun during a stroll around downtown Manhattan in a semi-sheer white lace sundress. The bohemian piece had thin straps, a scalloped ankle-hitting skirt, and see-through, floral-embroidered macramé cutouts at the bodice and hips—fitting the summer boho trend appearing on runways from Chloé to Isabel Marant. (So far, Ratajkowski hasn't shared where she shopped hers.)

The My Body author kept her accessories simple, wearing a stack of gold chain necklaces with matching earrings and chunky bracelets. She also coordinated the gold with bright yellow sunglasses.

The standout in Ratajkowski's outfit wasn't just her dainty ensemble. Instead of ballet flats or sandals, she chose one of her favorite sneakers—a pair of red Puma Speedcat kicks. The 32-year-old has been a fan of the '90s silhouette over the past year. The rising It-shoe was first created as a fireproof essential for F1 drivers; these days, the vintage design has become a wardrobe must-have for A-listers and sneakerheads alike.

Slinky dresses aren't the only times Emrata brings out her cherry red sneakers. She's brought the fiery red sneaker with her to fashion week, and she's sported a similar style—the Puma Palermos—during her daytime walks around her neighborhood. With 2024 being the year of vibrant kicks, the supermodel joins the ranks of fellow style stars like Kaia Gerber and Katie Holmes, who are always ahead of the sneaker curve.

It's just about time to fully embrace a summer capsule wardrobe, but that doesn't mean you have to rely solely on the typical dress-and-sandals combo to carry you through the season. Take notes from Emily Ratajkowski's unconventional street-style look and shop similar white dresses and colorful sneakers, ahead.

