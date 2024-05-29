After spending a weekend in a motorcore-inspired two-piece and stringy bikinis at Formula One's Monaco Grand Prix, Emily Ratajkowski has finally returned to New York City to resume her summer street style as usual. Today, she's debuting a high-contrast outfit formula anyone can try as the weather heats up: pairing a bohemian lace dress with a casual, cherry red sneaker.

On Wednesday, May 29, Ratajkowski soaked up the sun during a stroll around downtown Manhattan in a semi-sheer white lace sundress. The bohemian piece had thin straps, a scalloped ankle-hitting skirt, and see-through, floral-embroidered macramé cutouts at the bodice and hips—fitting the summer boho trend appearing on runways from Chloé to Isabel Marant. (So far, Ratajkowski hasn't shared where she shopped hers.)

The My Body author kept her accessories simple, wearing a stack of gold chain necklaces with matching earrings and chunky bracelets. She also coordinated the gold with bright yellow sunglasses.

Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in New York City wearing a white sundress with gold jewelry pieces. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Madewell Embroidered Tank Midi Dress in Poplin $168 at Madewell

The standout in Ratajkowski's outfit wasn't just her dainty ensemble. Instead of ballet flats or sandals, she chose one of her favorite sneakers—a pair of red Puma Speedcat kicks. The 32-year-old has been a fan of the '90s silhouette over the past year. The rising It-shoe was first created as a fireproof essential for F1 drivers; these days, the vintage design has become a wardrobe must-have for A-listers and sneakerheads alike.

The supermodel switched things up, pairing her flowy number with Puma's bright red Speedcat shoes. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Puma Suede Classic Xxi Women's Sneakers $60 at Puma

Slinky dresses aren't the only times Emrata brings out her cherry red sneakers. She's brought the fiery red sneaker with her to fashion week, and she's sported a similar style—the Puma Palermos—during her daytime walks around her neighborhood. With 2024 being the year of vibrant kicks, the supermodel joins the ranks of fellow style stars like Kaia Gerber and Katie Holmes, who are always ahead of the sneaker curve.

Emily Ratajkowski has worn the Puma Speedcat sneakers several times, including to the brand's Fall/Winter 2024 runway show in New York City. (Image credit: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

It's just about time to fully embrace a summer capsule wardrobe, but that doesn't mean you have to rely solely on the typical dress-and-sandals combo to carry you through the season. Take notes from Emily Ratajkowski's unconventional street-style look and shop similar white dresses and colorful sneakers, ahead.

Shop Emrata's Sundress-Sneaker Outfit Combo

Gap x Dôen Eyelet Midi Dress $158 at Gap