Another day, another simple slay from Kaia Gerber. The model's minimalist style was on full display yesterday, June 5, running errands about town following her "friend honeymoon." Then, Gerber posed in beach photos, wearing a sultry, sand-skimming black maxi dress. Now, she's back to hitting the concrete in a casual look.

Gerber was photographed walking down the street in Los Angeles wearing a white, sleeveless, cropped peasant top, a romantic, almost see-through button-up with lace and sheer panels and floral detailing. She paired the blouse with low-rise navy blue slacks and black ballerina flats. As for accessories, the model slung a large white tote over her shoulder and hid from the sun in oversized black oval shades.

Kaia Gerber hits the concrete in a classic casual look following her beach vacation. (Image credit: Backgrid one time use)

The look has all the trappings of a classic Kaia outfit—the low rise bottoms, face-shielding sunglasses, a slight '90s or Y2K influence (see: the return of boho chic at runways like Chloé), her flats. The only thing missing is her tried and true giant silver AirPod Maxes.

Gerber is known for her polished yet relaxed off-duty style, whether she's at the airport in a big black trench coat and 2024's rising It-sneakers (the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s), or pairing her cardboard eclipse glasses with a midi skirt and sweater, or proving that soccer cleats can be worn off the field, too. Today's outfit fits neatly into the Kaia canon she has established with her stylist, Danielle Goldberg.

Last week, pre-friend honeymoon, Gerber tried a polarizing trend that called back to the 2000s—a mini skirt layered over a pair of flare pants. Of course, she pulled it off, paired with her trusty ballet flats and a tiny tee. Before that, Gerber was photographed skipping town in one of her signature travel get-ups—a blueberry short-sleeved button-down cardigan, black wide-leg trousers, and black flats. Instead of a suitcase, she stuffed her belongings in a Paloma Wool navy blue tote and a monogram Celine duffle bag.

Now, Kaia has spoken through her outfit: boho is very much back, and it can be minimal, too. Shop her look below.

Shop Kaia Gerber's Easy Summer Outfit

Thistles the Al Sunglasses - Black/black on Garmentory $277 at Garmentory