Why Did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up? Everything We Know

ICYMI, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (couple name: Kete) broke up a few days ago—and the world is so shaken by this news that even CNN reported on it.
But as for what happened there, I'm sorry to say I don't think we'll ever know the complete truth. Still, a series of anonymous sources have advanced a number of theories, many of them frankly contradicting one another.
Here's all the information I have to offer at this stage—I'll let you draw conclusions for yourself.
An inside source told CNN the subdued, "They did break up this week amicably due to distance and schedules."
Meanwhile, another source told Entertainment Tonight that the "spark" had "faded" in Kardashian and Davidson's relationship, but that the SKIMS founder also felt things were getting too serious.
"She initially thought it would be a fun fling, but then it got more serious when they were spending so much time together," they said. "Kim wasn't feeling like she was willing to settle down with him just yet."
I guess the source meant that the honeymoon period had ended, but still, it feels like if things were getting serious, there must have been some amount of spark there? I'm confused.
Yet another anonymous source told celeb gossip account DeuxMoi that Hulu wanted Kete to stay together until after season two of The Kardashians aired, and that they didn't get good enough footage of the couple in Australia when Kardashian visited Davidson there. Of course, there is no way to verify these pieces of information.
Last but not least, there are those convinced that momager Kris Jenner engineered the whole relationship between her daughter and the comedian, a theory which—although it's pure speculation—is generating a funny meme or two.
RIP Kete... whatever actually happened.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
