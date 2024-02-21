Prada's most understated ambassador, Emma Watson, has touched down in Italy just in time for Milan Fashion Week.

The actress kicked off the week by embracing an unconventional street style trend from New York Fashion Week, tying a sweater over the shoulders of her coat. If nothing else, Watson's knitwear moment confirms that this layering trend will dominate spring 2024.

Ahead of Prada's Fall/Winter 2024-2025 runway presentation—which will take place this Thursday in Milan—Watson was spotted outside of the Prada store, presumably for a fitting. While out and about, paparazzi captured the Harry Potter actress' off-duty style—a rare glimpse, as she's notorious for staying out of the public eye.

Emma Watson tests out an emerging street style hack from NYFW. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Watson's head-to-toe preppy Prada street style look consisted of a blue and white striped button-down top and a pair of relaxed blue jeans at the base. The popular layering trend made its mark when Watson slung a tan sweater over her khaki-colored trench coat, tying it in a loose not. For footwear, she wore Prada's signature brushed leather loafers in a chocolate brown shade.

Emma Watson styles her look with a Prada Re-Edition 2005 Nylon Bag and oval sunglasses. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Watson accessorized the look with a pair of oval sunglasses and the Prada Re-Edition 2005 Nylon bag in black. The actress currently serves as the face of the environmentally-focused Prada Re-Nylon Collection campaign.

As for Watson's knitwear layering hack, it seems as though she isn't the only celebrity co-signing the emerging trend. At Tommy Hilfiger's Fall 2024 runway show during NYFW, Sofia Richie Grainge also took the sweater-over-coat look for a spin. Like Watson, Richie Grainge slung her sweater over the shoulders of her trench coat.

Sofia Richie Grainge puts her own spin on the style hack at Tommy Hilfiger's Fall 2024 NYFW show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As an ambassador of the brand, Watson's presence in the Prada front row is almost guaranteed tomorrow, along with a slew of other A-list celebrities. Hunter Schafer is another well-loved Prada ambassador who will likely appear.

One thing is certain: At least one person outside the show will arrive with a sweater inexplicably tied around their shoulders.