Prada's most understated ambassador, Emma Watson, has touched down in Italy just in time for Milan Fashion Week.
The actress kicked off the week by embracing an unconventional street style trend from New York Fashion Week, tying a sweater over the shoulders of her coat. If nothing else, Watson's knitwear moment confirms that this layering trend will dominate spring 2024.
Ahead of Prada's Fall/Winter 2024-2025 runway presentation—which will take place this Thursday in Milan—Watson was spotted outside of the Prada store, presumably for a fitting. While out and about, paparazzi captured the Harry Potter actress' off-duty style—a rare glimpse, as she's notorious for staying out of the public eye.
Watson's head-to-toe preppy Prada street style look consisted of a blue and white striped button-down top and a pair of relaxed blue jeans at the base. The popular layering trend made its mark when Watson slung a tan sweater over her khaki-colored trench coat, tying it in a loose not. For footwear, she wore Prada's signature brushed leather loafers in a chocolate brown shade.
Watson accessorized the look with a pair of oval sunglasses and the Prada Re-Edition 2005 Nylon bag in black. The actress currently serves as the face of the environmentally-focused Prada Re-Nylon Collection campaign.
As for Watson's knitwear layering hack, it seems as though she isn't the only celebrity co-signing the emerging trend. At Tommy Hilfiger's Fall 2024 runway show during NYFW, Sofia Richie Grainge also took the sweater-over-coat look for a spin. Like Watson, Richie Grainge slung her sweater over the shoulders of her trench coat.
As an ambassador of the brand, Watson's presence in the Prada front row is almost guaranteed tomorrow, along with a slew of other A-list celebrities. Hunter Schafer is another well-loved Prada ambassador who will likely appear.
One thing is certain: At least one person outside the show will arrive with a sweater inexplicably tied around their shoulders.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
-
Khloé Kardashian Apparently Gave Kim Kardashian Her Blessing to Date Her Ex, Odell Beckham Jr.
Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian glammed up at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Malia Obama Drops Her Famous Last Name Professionally, Opting to Go by This Moniker Instead
She clearly wants to set herself apart from her powerhouse parents as she forges a career in Hollywood.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Wait, Is Taylor Swift Brunette Now?
Swifties have questions after photos of an apparent hair change surfaced.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Victoria Beckham Subtly Revived the Peep-Toe Boot
Blink and you'll miss the silhouette's cameo.
By Aaron Royce
-
Kaia Gerber Evoked '90s Supermodel Energy for the 2024 BAFTAs Afterparty
It's a big departure from her usual minimalist style.
By Melony Forcier
-
Gabrielle Union Wore Two Contrasting Burberry Looks During London Fashion Week
She changed from a backless floral dress to the most wintry matching set.
By Aaron Royce
-
Megan Thee Stallion's Nike Collection Dropped in Time for Your Next Workout
"Hot Girl Systems" is available to shop now.
By Melony Forcier
-
Jennifer Lopez's 'Jenny From the Block' Style Returned in Full Force for a Hometown Film Screening
She attended a hometown film screening in a throwback jumpsuit.
By Aaron Royce
-
Jennifer Lawrence Worked a '90s Denim Maxi Skirt Into Her Street Style Uniform
She makes the throwback piece look brand new.
By Aaron Royce
-
Emma Stone's Oscars Campaign Is Full of Award-Worthy Gowns
It's her latest in a string of elegant red carpet looks.
By Melony Forcier
-
Zendaya Wore Roksanda's Low-Cut Suit Before It Went Down the Runway
One of her two looks came from a soon-to-debut collection.
By Melony Forcier