While I love a bold statement piece, the pieces in my closet that I wear the most are my basics. Comfortable, versatile, and trend-resistant, they never fail me when I'm in a pinch, and because I opt for them so frequently, I tend to look for well-constructed, sustainably made pieces that are sure to last year after year, season after season, so that I never have to fear that they'll disintegrate after a few washes. And now, basics-lovers like me are in luck, because Everlane is hosting a huge pre-fall sale, taking 25 percent off a litany of bestselling styles.

Known for its sustainable and ethical production standards, Everlane lives by its goal of selling premium, lasting clothing at affordable prices. They're also completely transparent in their pricing, so you know where your money is going when you buy.

The sale includes countless products, from tops to pants to undergarments to accessories. While exciting, that level of selection can feel overwhelming, so I scoured Everlane's site for the best deals on the best products so you can save time and money.

Everlane The Way-High Drape Pant Was $128, Now $96 at Everlane I'm always looking to upgrade my work wardrobe, and these high-waisted trousers are ideal for lending an elevated feel to any outfit. They come in four colors, but my favorite is this sandstone option.

Everlane The Poplin Tie Back Shirt Was $98, Now $73 at Everlane This button-down shirt adds a fun, customizable touch to a classic: It features a fabric tie-belt that ties at either the front or the back, or can be left to hang loose for a more relaxed look.

Everlane The Ribbed Short-Sleeve Polo Dress Was $138, Now $104 at Everlane This stylish polo dress comes in three highly wearable colors, but my favorite is this olive green shade. It's also made from ribbed viscose blend yarn that's been certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, an organization that ensures plant-based materials come from responsibly managed forests that don't infringe on the rights of indigenous peoples.

Everlane The Baggy Jean Was $128, Now $96 at Everlane Everlane boasts a popular line of organic cotton denim that lasts for ages and transcends trends, and this pair of roomy jeans is a great example. It's meant to fit loosely around the legs and waist, though, so if you're looking for a tighter fit, the brand recommends sizing down.

Everlane The Poplin Caftan Dress Was $128, Now $96 at Everlane The days of late summer and early fall can throw some unpredictable weather our way, which is why I love roomy, chic pieces like this that are perfect for wearing on their own or layering under an oversized jacket.

Everlane The Boxy Oxford Was $88, Now $66 at Everlane Everyone needs a structured button-down shirt for their ideal dark academia autumn, and this one has an oversized, boxy silhouette that looks incredible with a pair of form-fitting jeans or tailored trousers.

Everlane The New Day Market Tote Was $275, Now $206 at Everlane This tote bag is made from a faux, plant-based material that closely mimics the soft, sleek look and feel of genuine leather. It's also spacious enough to fit everything you'd need on a work day, including your laptop, a notebook, and even a spare pair of ballet flats.

Everlane The Italian Day Leather Day Heel Was $175, Now $131 at Everlane I'm obsessed with these heels with their sweet, Mary Jane-inspired cut. They're ideal for everyday wear in just about any season, and are available in four colors in nappa leather or in two suede colorways.

Everlane The Organic Cotton Waisted Dress Was $98, Now $73 at Everlane Made from organic jersey cotton, this dress strikes the perfect balance between fitted and slouchy, with its loose overall silhouette and subtly cinched waist.

Everlane The Dream Pant Was $88, Now $66 at Everlane I'm obsessed with these pants. With their elastic waist and double-knit fabric, they're comfortable enough to wear around the house, but their flat finish (the fabric is wrinkle-resistant!) and pintuck detailing, they're also perfect to wear to dinner or to a day at the office.

Everlane The Organic Cotton Weekend Tank Dress Was $50, Now $43 at Everlane Made with organic lightweight cotton, this tank dress is designed to feel as comfortable as loungewear, but its crew neckline and relaxed fit make it perfect to wear to work with a blazer and a pair of heels.

Everlane The Italian Leather Day Glove Was $135, Now $101 at Everlane I'm obsessed with this flats, which match with everything and are designed for comfort. They're made from soft Italian leather that promises to mold to your feet after extended wear, and they have a cushioned insole and rubber sole so you're ready to walk for miles.

Everlane The Utility Barrel Pant Was $110, Now $89 at Everlane These versatile pants come in eight different colorways, but I like them best in this unique tan and white striped pattern. It's perfect for transitioning from summer to fall.

Everlane The Daytripper Shirtdress Was $118, Now $89 at Everlane Pinstripes are very in style at the moment, making this high-low collared shirtdress hit just the right mark. Its relaxed fit offsets the classic, professional feel of the button-down style, making it perfect for both work and for a relaxed weekend walk.