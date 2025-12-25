In November, Ariana Grande' took home the trophy for the Oldest Vintage Look of 2025: a circa-1952 Gilbert Adrian ballgown at the Wicked: For Good London premiere, crafted by The Wizard of Oz costume designer himself. But in terms of the year's best vintage looks overall, selects stretched far beyond the yellow brick road.

Every major red carpet in 2025—from TV show premieres to the Cannes Film Festival—came with trips deep into designers' archives. Some stylists worked overtime to secure pieces with references to their clients' latest on-screen characters; others evoked Old Hollywood award-winners with references to red carpets of decades past. Across the board, these pieces felt even rarer than a bespoke gown, because they were stitched with history.

One celebrity-beloved designer was the bridge that merged all step-and-repeat circuits together: John Galliano. The British creative's takeover began in February, when Keke Palmer tracked down a tangerine corset dress from Galliano's Dior tenure. Then, Wednesday actor Jenna Ortega. matched Palmer's energy in the newspaper print dress, originally worn by Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City. That same month at 'Orêbella's launch party, Bella Hadid got her hands on a chainmail slip dress, courtesy of John Galliano's Fall 1997 line.. Most recently, Kim Kardashian celebrated the All's Fair Paris premiere in a satin gown Galliano designed for Dior's Spring 2000 collection.

2025 was John Galliano's year, at least on the archival front. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, Galliano was the It-source for archival fashion this year, but he wasn't alone. The best vintage looks of the year hailed from every major fashion market and designer era. So ahead, feast your eyes on the most impressive celebrity vintage looks of 2025, spanning from Beyoncé in Roberto Cavalli to Zendaya in Patrick Kelly.

Ariana Grande wearing vintage Gilbert Adrian

Ariana Grande gave Glinda's color scheme the evening off at the Wicked: For Good premiere in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of stylist Law Roach's most impressive vintage pulls of 2025 came on Nov. 10, at the London premiere of Wicked: For Good. Grande arrived in an anti-Glinda black gown, piggybacking off the evening prior. It wasn't just any ballgown, but a circa-1952 design from The Wizard of Oz's Gilbert Adrian. Knowing Grande and Roach, it's on display in her mansion now that Wicked has wrapped.

Kim Kardashian wearing vintage Dior

The birthday girl rang in her special in 25-year-old Dior. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the Oct. 21 premiere of All's Fair, Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in archival Dior by John Galliano. The SKIMS founder made headlines for sourcing the brand's Spring 2000 collection. Embroidered diagonal panels, plus a plunging neckline, added edge to the otherwise classic mermaid silhouette.

This piece originally debuted on the runway with an avant-garde jockey helmet and Dior's Saddle Bag. Kardashian, however, decided the dress was divine enough on its own.

Bella Hadid wearing vintage John Galliano

Bella Hadid took her guest of honor invite seriously at an Ôrebella event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last May, Bella Hadid departed the Cannes Film Festival early. But she had a good reason: She had a date with her perfume brand, Ôrebella, and a piece of Cannes fashion history. Before walking the Ôrebella red carpet, Hadid was all smiles in a delicate chainmail dress from John Galliano's Fall 1997 collection.

Turns out, the silver style had already attended Cannes in 1997 alongside Milla Jovovich. Cannes historians immediately recognized its floral appliqués from The Fifth Element premiere.

Jodie Turner-Smith wearing vintage Givenchy

A picture of Jodie Turner-Smith wearing this archival Givenchy jumpsuit simply wouldn't do it justice. The circuit-board print at September's Tron: Ares premiere deserves a video. Not only did Law Roach's select serve a look, it paid homage to Tron's legacy. The original 1982 sci-fi film inspired Alexander Lee McQueen to create the Fall 1999 one-piece.

Beyoncé wearing vintage Roberto Cavalli

Beyoncé posed in her in-house studio in vintage Roberto Cavalli. (Image credit: @beyoncé)

Beyoncé has been a Roberto Cavalli girl since 2000, meaning she has an all-access pass to its archive. (The designer created costumes for the Cowboy Carter, Renaissance, On The Run II, Foundation, and Mrs. Carter tours, after all.) In early September, she blessed her Instagram followers in a plunging copper gown from the Fall 2007 collection. It was every bit a metallic bronze moment beneath a chocolate fur coat.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing vintage Armani Privé

Jennifer Lawrence's Armani Privé gown proved a LBD will always look luxe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A month after Giorgio Armani passed away, Jennifer Lawrence and stylist Ryan Hastings paid homage to his brilliance in a classic black halter-neck gown. Every element—from the open back to the flared train—captivated fans at the London Film Festival, just as it did on Armani Privé's Fall 2005 Couture catwalk.

Olivia Rodrigo wearing vintage Armani Privé

The 22-year-old channeled a red carpet veteran in vintage Armani Privé. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This year, Olivia Rodrigo's affinity for vintage stretched from street style to the stage and beyond. Even her Fender guitar on the Guts Tour was released in 1962. At the Academy Museum Gala this fall, styling duo Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo helped Rodrigo outdo herself in a skirt set, courtesy of Armani Privé Spring 2005 Couture. Like Lawrence's look, the crystalized tank top and low-rise skirt didn't look a day over 20.

Kaia Gerber wearing vintage Valentino

Kaia Gerber in vintage Valentino was a sight for sore eyes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If it wasn't for the cream-colored dress's Valentino Spring 1997 credit, you'd think the atelier crafted it just for Kaia Gerber. The supermodel shined at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in the ruffled column gown and coordinating, rosette-topped cape.

Cynthia Erivo wearing vintage Givenchy

Cynthia Erivo took Elphaba-coded colors to the next level in Givenchy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like her Wicked: For Good co-star, Cynthia Erivo proved she's an avid vintage collector this year. Two days after wearing the silver gown from Givenchy Fall 1997 Couture, stylist Jason Bolden outfitted her in an under-the-radar set from the same designer. She posed at the Academy Awards Nominees Dinner in a satin leafy green look, circa-Spring 1998 Couture. The shoulder-padded coat was the outfit, mainly for its pastel embroidery. Her Christian Louboutin pointe shoe-inspired pumps were a near-perfect shade match.

Chappell Roan wearing vintage Jean Paul Gaultier

Chappell Roan deserved a trophy for her JPG look alone. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before taking home the 2025 Grammy Award for Best New Artist, Chappell Roan walked the red carpet in a rare Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2003 dress. (Stylist Genesis Webb curated all three of her looks that night.) Zoom in to see Edgar Degas's "Dancer With a Bouquet" painting atop the multi-layered tulle skirt. Even her feather hairpiece hailed from the 22-year-old line.

Anne Hathaway wearing vintage Valentino

Anne Hathaway honored Valentino's legacy in vintage Valentino, of course. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway knew the only way to praise Valentino Garavani at the WWD Honors was to wear Valentino, specifically from Fall 2003 Couture. Stylist Erin Walsh tracked down a crimson-red gown made of intricately-placed chiffon from top to bottom. $50,000 diamond earrings and two Serpenti rings, both from Bulgari, added some sparkle to Hathaway's singular color story.

Tyla wearing vintage Chanel

No wonder Tyla wrote a song called "Chanel." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nearly two months before Tyla's track "Chanel" dropped, the pop star hinted it was coming at the 2025 MTV VMAs. She went pantsless in a tweed fit-and-flare top from Chanel's Spring 1993 runway. Unlike Claudia Schiffer, who originally modeled it with trousers, Tyla frosted herself in copious amounts of yellow gold jewelry instead.

Keke Palmer wearing vintage Dior

Keke Palmer should live in orange Dior. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Orange is most definitely Keke Palmer's color, as proven by her vintage Dior dress at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards. Hollywood-favorite stylist Molly Dickson knew she'd pull off its corset bodice, sheer feather-trimmed skirt, and cascading neck tie with ease.

Elsa Hosk wearing vintage Mugler

Elsa Hosk channeled her inner Claudia Schiffer in Mugler. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elsa Hosk took us back in time to Fall 1995 at the Cannes Film Festival, when Thierry Mugler debuted a striped, sheer gown beneath a satin-lined cape. The Claudia Schiffer look-alike wore the entire 29-year-old set, down to the pearl choker necklace and the flower in her hair. After her step-and-repeat, Hosk shared close-ups on Instagram with the caption, "Thank you, Mugler, for opening up your incredible archives for this look."

Jenna Ortega wearing vintage Dior

Petition for Jenna Ortega to star in a Sex and the City reboot. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Every fashion girl—regardless of the generation—adores a tribute to Carrie Bradshaw. In May, Jenna Ortega's love letter to Carrie came in the form of Dior's newspaper dress, which she and stylist Enrique Melendez sourced for the Hurry Up Tomorrow premiere.

On Instagram, Melendez revealed the "dream come true" landed "in our hands just moments before the carpet." The John Galliano-era Fall 2000 midi "couldn’t be altered," but clearly "it was meant to be." She accessorized similarly to Carrie in Season 3, Episode 17, with strappy sandals and a pendant necklace.

Zendaya wearing vintage Patrick Kelly

Zendaya ended her Met Gala glamour in vintage Patrick Kelly. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It wouldn't be right to end a "Best Vintage Looks" round-up without featuring Zendaya. Compared to 2024's red carpet circuit, her archival looks were fewer in number. But after the 2025 Met Gala, she traded her Bianca Jagger-inspired white suit for a rare Patrick Kelly gown. Not a sequin was out of place atop the floral strapless dress. Even the burgundy feather shawl—another Patrick Kelly pick—appeared spotless.