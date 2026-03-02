This evening at the 2026 Actor Awards, Gwyneth Paltrow is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast, alongside her Marty Supreme co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Odessa A'Zion. The nomination isn't the only reason she's set up for a special night: The ceremony also marks her first appearance on the Actor Awards red carpet since 2000. As such, it’s only right that she made a major entrance.

Paltrow arrived at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles wearing a plunging Givenchy gown. Assembled by her longtime stylist Elizabeth Saltzman , the dress commanded attention with a peekaboo bodice cut from embroidered lace. Designed with a timeless shade of black and shimmering embellishments, Paltrow’s gown fell right in line with the ceremony’s dress code: “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour From the ’20s and ’30s”

Saltzman anchored Paltrow’s sultry outfit in turquoise Belperron earrings and satin sandals.

Paltrow made heads turn at the 2026 Actor Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for makeup, she followed her signature clean-girl glam with light pink blush, subtle eyeshadow, and nude lipstick. She swept her hair back in a sleek updo for a chic finishing touch.

Paltrow boasted an elegant glam look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For her last Actor Awards appearance in 2000, Paltrow embraced a more pared-down look. The movie star kept things simple with a romantic dress coated in a powdery shade of lavender. Her gown was crafted with an easygoing V-shaped neckline, a sweeping hemline, and a graceful train that trailed behind her.

Complete with diamond bracelets, a structured clutch, and a pair of satin sandals, Paltrow’s look conveyed minimalist sophistication.

Paltrow pictured at the 2000 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To know Paltrow’s red carpet style is to understand that the actress has an affinity for clean lines and solid colors. Take, for example, her latest Governors Awards outfit—a fresh-off-the-runway gown pulled straight from Dries Van Noten’s Spring 2026 collection. Defined by a simple shade of black and a drop-waist silhouette, her dress felt both easygoing and elegant. Embellishments and pockets helped to add a dynamic touch.

To finish off the ensemble, Saltzman selected a pair of Juju Vera beaded earrings and Paris Texas patent-leather pumps.

Paltrow graced the 2025 Governors Awards red carpet in a Dries Van Noten dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the years, Platrow hasn’t strayed far from what she knows works best—understated pieces with a “low-effort, high-reward” effect. Even when she's nominated with a larger cast, she knows the power of consistent personal style that stands out.