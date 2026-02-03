Not all Penny Lane coats are created equal. In other words, you can't have too many shearling-trimmed, rich-girl coats in your closet. Take it from Selena Gomez, whose Instagram feed debuted not one, but two versions of the same chic coat trend on February 2.

The day after skipping the 2026 Grammys, Gomez broke her silence with an Instagram Story starring a limited-edition fur coat from Susanna Chow. Her $895 "Dorothy" style began with black suede before matching elongated shearling lined the collar, cuffs, and hip-length hem. (The "Dorothy" is fittingly in Ariana Grande's closet, too, except in boho-chic brown.) Gomez's mirror shot revealed little else about her styling, save for a Valentino handbag and a bubblebath manicure.

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram Stories to spotlight Susanna Chow's shearling Penny Lane coat. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

Susanna Chow's catalog has a long-time presence in Gomez's closet. Last May, Gomez's collection welcomed the $1,495 "Dorothy Maxi." It's black, just like its shorter sister, except with a suede foundation.

Susanna Chow Dorothy Suede Maxi Coat $1,495 at susannachownyc.com

On her main feed, Gomez also shared an 18-photo Instagram post featuring another equally cozy, fur-trimmed coat, this time from Charlotte Simone. The London label has steadily spearheaded the Penny Lane resurgence since 2022, with weekly, small-scale drops that sell out almost as fast as you can say Almost Famous.

You may recognize the name from the coat racks of Taylor Swift, Charli xcx, Emily Ratajkowski, and Ariana Greenblatt. (Remember the all-red, shearling coat Swift wore at a Dec. 2024 Kansas City Chiefs game? That was Charlotte Simone's "Lulu" model.) Just like Swift's "Lulu," Gomez's "Jagger" is no longer shoppable, but another slow-fashion collection from Charlotte Simone could drop any day now.

Charlotte Simone's "Jagger" coat was the star of Gomez's 18-pic Instagram carousel. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

The next time you tell yourself, I already have a black coat, remember this moment. With enough differences—like contrasting lengths or fabrics—feel free to justify a new, Gomez-inspired purchase. Below, Marie Claire curated an edit of just-different-enough rich-girl coats Gomez would approve.

Shop Rich-Girl Coats Inspired by Selena Gomez

Editor's note: A previous version of this story mis-identified the designer behind Gomez's coat. It has since been corrected.