Selena Gomez Proves a Rich-Girl Coat Trend Is Worth Shopping ASAP—and Twice
This genre of coat can't be overdone.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Not all Penny Lane coats are created equal. In other words, you can't have too many shearling-trimmed, rich-girl coats in your closet. Take it from Selena Gomez, whose Instagram feed debuted not one, but two versions of the same chic coat trend on February 2.
The day after skipping the 2026 Grammys, Gomez broke her silence with an Instagram Story starring a limited-edition fur coat from Susanna Chow. Her $895 "Dorothy" style began with black suede before matching elongated shearling lined the collar, cuffs, and hip-length hem. (The "Dorothy" is fittingly in Ariana Grande's closet, too, except in boho-chic brown.) Gomez's mirror shot revealed little else about her styling, save for a Valentino handbag and a bubblebath manicure.
Susanna Chow's catalog has a long-time presence in Gomez's closet. Last May, Gomez's collection welcomed the $1,495 "Dorothy Maxi." It's black, just like its shorter sister, except with a suede foundation.
On her main feed, Gomez also shared an 18-photo Instagram post featuring another equally cozy, fur-trimmed coat, this time from Charlotte Simone. The London label has steadily spearheaded the Penny Lane resurgence since 2022, with weekly, small-scale drops that sell out almost as fast as you can say Almost Famous.
You may recognize the name from the coat racks of Taylor Swift, Charli xcx, Emily Ratajkowski, and Ariana Greenblatt. (Remember the all-red, shearling coat Swift wore at a Dec. 2024 Kansas City Chiefs game? That was Charlotte Simone's "Lulu" model.) Just like Swift's "Lulu," Gomez's "Jagger" is no longer shoppable, but another slow-fashion collection from Charlotte Simone could drop any day now.
The next time you tell yourself, I already have a black coat, remember this moment. With enough differences—like contrasting lengths or fabrics—feel free to justify a new, Gomez-inspired purchase. Below, Marie Claire curated an edit of just-different-enough rich-girl coats Gomez would approve.
Shop Rich-Girl Coats Inspired by Selena Gomez
Editor's note: A previous version of this story mis-identified the designer behind Gomez's coat. It has since been corrected.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.