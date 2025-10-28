Sabrina Carpenter's five sold-out Short n' Sweet concerts at Madison Square Garden come with a slew of perks. Connecting with fans and celebrity "Juno" girls while she's onstage is just the start. In between performances, Carpenter gets to cosplay as a New Yorker in a romantic comedy: the girl next door by day, a chart-topping pop star by night. On October 28, she dressed every bit the part in Prospect Park.

Her flirty corsets and sky-high stilettos had the morning off for her trip to Brooklyn. Instead, she curated her fall outfit around an oversize black coat. Fans immediately ID'd it as the Aritzia Babaton's Slouch coat, which she debuted at Taylor Swift's birthday party in Dec. 2023. It looked good as new alongside a plaid scarf in beige, black, and gray. Checked scarves made waves on Burberry, Jawara Alleyne, and Maison Mihara Yasuhiro's Fall 2025 runways, after all.

Carpenter's light-wash jeans could've been straight off Meg Ryan's When Harry Met Sally costume rack. She went with a baggy, wide-leg pair, with extra-long hems. Blink and you'll miss her square-toe boots, featuring brown, worn-in leather.

Sabrina Carpenter looked every bit a rom-com character in Prospect Park. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The cherry on top of Carpenter's main character look? A four-figure designer bag. She carried Celine's Small 16 style in the sold-out burgundy shade. The atelier offers the $4,550 bag in over five variations, but nowadays, Carpenter's is only available on secondhand sites. Fashionphile, for one, has been her favorite source for rare vintage finds. On Oct. 14, she paired a yellow Double-Flap Bag from Chanel with an off-the-shoulder sweater dress.

Between her Short n' Sweet tour, her Saturday Night Live gig, and Man's Best Friend promo, it's been a minute since Carpenter dressed down in public. A recent Instagram post, however, confirmed Carpenter's Brooklyn set is actually her foolproof formula.

To celebrate her studio album's August release, Carpenter shared sneak peeks from the recording process. She wore jeans, a wool pea coat, and a patterned scarf almost every day. One photo with friends captured Carpenter in a gray jacket, a leopard-print Cider scarf, and light-wash jeans. A few swipes later, the "Espresso" singer re-wore the $20 staple, except with a baby pink coat.

Back in August, Sabrina shared a close-up of her leopard Cider scarf. (Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

It returned in the same post, this time atop a pink coat. (Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Turns out, Carpenter isn't just copying a rom-com's main character. She is one in real life. The A-lister channels Meg Ryan Fall in and out of the public eye, meaning there's plenty of outfit inspiration to go around. Perhaps if we applaud her looks enough, she'll actually consider returning to acting.

