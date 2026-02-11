If a celebrity wishes to go incognito in Hollywood, it's best they leave any and all status symbols at home. I'm talking Christian Louboutins (red bottoms are a telltale tip-off), Cartier jewelry, and perhaps the ultimate bat signal: Hermès Birkins. On February 10, Kylie Jenner's Himalayan Birkin quite literally projected light into the night sky, immediately giving away her identity.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner scored a reservation at Sushi Park in West Hollywood on Tuesday, though it doesn't seem they coordinated via text beforehand. Each sister channeled different ends of the luxury style spectrum: Kendall with the understated high-vamp flats trend, and Kylie with her closet's most expensive Birkin.

The youngest Jenner arrived in a khaki trench coat, black leather trousers, and a matching baseball cap, all of which would've blended in with the L.A. cool-girl crowd. But the Khy founder's Hermès Himalayan threw all hopes of lying low out the window. It was Jenner's first time dusting off the top-handle tote's iconic Niloticus crocodile leather since Nov. 2022. (That we've seen, anyway.)

Kylie Jenner attempted to maintain a low profile, but her Hermès Himalayan Birkin ruined her plans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Birkin 35's gray and white gradient make it "one of the most coveted Hermès bags in existence," according to Sotheby's, "both with and without diamonds." The palladium hardware on Jenner's Birkin boasted over 10 carats atop the clasp, touret, and padlock, likely spiking it to six-figure status.

Himalayan Birkins belonging to Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, and Jennifer Lopez also feature diamond-encrusted closures. However, theirs get a lot more street time than Jenner's. Each version likely cost the star upwards of $200,000, but the sky's the limit. A Birkin 35 nearly identical to Jenner's just sold for $550,000.

Hermés Birkin 35 Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Palladium Hardware $225,000 at madisonavenuecouture.com

Even before Jean-Paul Gaultier sent a Himalayan Birkin down the Hermès Spring 2010 runway, it was the collector's item among very important clients. Beckham was one of the first to dress it down on the 2009 street style scene. Meanwhile, Kardashian and Lopez carry their Himalayan Birkins to the airport, on errand runs, and even to the doctor's office.

Jenner follows Beckham's approach to Birkin styling: It's a special occasions bag. Since joining her closet in Jan. 2020, its appearances have been rare. Turns out, Kendall owns a rarely-seen Himalayan Birkin, too. (It's been in retirement since 2017.) Perhaps the sisters can influence each other to revive their Hermès Himalayan eras. If they can't, who can?

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors