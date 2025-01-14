Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid Agree: The Penny Lane Coat Trend Will Always Be Famous
Celebrities can't get enough of this boho-chic closet staple.
There's no such thing as a truly life-changing coat. But if there were, it would probably look a lot like the Penny Lane coat trend—a piece that seamlessly blends form, function, and fashion history. This shaggy bohemian silhouette first rose to popularity in the '70s, then again in the early aughts when a young Kate Hudson wore a shearling-trimmed jacket in Almost Famous. Twenty years later, we're now in the midst of a full-on Penny Lane renaissance following a string of celebrity sightings that includes Taylor Swift, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and more.
Most vintage Penny Lane coats tend to come in varying shades of warm brown suede with beige shearling cuffs and wide lapels. But contemporary brands like Charlotte Simone and Saks Potts have since pushed the design to maximalist new heights with colorful faux fur, leather, prints, embroidery, and exaggerated proportions.
When you want to look interesting and insolent at the same time, there is truly no better coat to dig out of your closet. Just take it from Taylor Swift, who recently wore a crimson fur Penny Lane coat from Charlotte Simone to watch her boyfriend crack skulls at a Dec. 21 Kansas City Chiefs game.
Bella Hadid has worn multiple Penny Lane coats this winter, starting with a brown mosaic sheepskin number on a Dec. 30 date with her cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos in Aspen, CO.
The model and fragrance mogul also donned a cinnamon brown Penny Lane coat with a chocolate brown Mongolian fur collar from Anna Sui to check out her Ôrebella gondolas at Ulta around Christmastime.
Fellow beauty founder Hailey Bieber tapped into the Penny Lane trend with a black feather wrap jacket that served as her birthday outfit's hero piece in late November. All she added to the look was a diamond choker necklace, a sheer pair of black tights, and black slingback heels.
Even celebrities who rarely, if ever, dabble in boho-chic aesthetics are falling for the trend. Case in point: Selena Gomez and her growing collection of elevated Penny Lane coats from Nour Hammour. The obsession started with a leather trench from the label, but culminated in this pitch-black duster she selected for a taping of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Dec. 3.
Miu Miu mascot Sydney Sweeney put an extra girlish spin on the Penny Lane trend for a night on Broadway with friends. On Jan. 11, the Euphoria star caught a production of Cult of Love in a dramatic black Penny Lane coat accessorized with a satin balletcore micro-bag and sheer tights.
Of course, no winter coat trend can survive without an eventual co-sign from the Big Apple's most important muse: Katie Holmes. After a brief affair with the teddy coat trend, the Dawson's Creek alum finally settled down with a black Ienki Ienki ski puffer that mimics the look of a Penny Lane coat with tonal faux shearling and the added benefit of down fill insulation.
of course, there are even wilder Penny Lane coats out there for the particularly daring. But regardless of the shade and shape you choose, make sure you throw on a bratty attitude to go with it. When you're wearing a coat like this, a little sass is mandatory.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
