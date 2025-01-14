Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid Agree: The Penny Lane Coat Trend Will Always Be Famous

Celebrities can't get enough of this boho-chic closet staple.

There's no such thing as a truly life-changing coat. But if there were, it would probably look a lot like the Penny Lane coat trend—a piece that seamlessly blends form, function, and fashion history. This shaggy bohemian silhouette first rose to popularity in the '70s, then again in the early aughts when a young Kate Hudson wore a shearling-trimmed jacket in Almost Famous. Twenty years later, we're now in the midst of a full-on Penny Lane renaissance following a string of celebrity sightings that includes Taylor Swift, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and more.

Most vintage Penny Lane coats tend to come in varying shades of warm brown suede with beige shearling cuffs and wide lapels. But contemporary brands like Charlotte Simone and Saks Potts have since pushed the design to maximalist new heights with colorful faux fur, leather, prints, embroidery, and exaggerated proportions.

When you want to look interesting and insolent at the same time, there is truly no better coat to dig out of your closet. Just take it from Taylor Swift, who recently wore a crimson fur Penny Lane coat from Charlotte Simone to watch her boyfriend crack skulls at a Dec. 21 Kansas City Chiefs game.

A photo of Taylor Swift wearing a red Charlotte Simone Penny Lane coat and black knee-high boots to a Kansas City Chiefs game on Dec. 21, 2024.

Taylor Swift supports her man in a red Charlotte Simone Penny Lane coat and black knee-high boots at a Kansas City Chiefs game on Dec. 21, 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dorothy Suede & Shearling Trim Coat
Susanna Chow Dorothy Suede & Shearling Trim Coat

Nour Hammour Joni Coat
Nour Hammour Joni Coat

Bella Hadid has worn multiple Penny Lane coats this winter, starting with a brown mosaic sheepskin number on a Dec. 30 date with her cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos in Aspen, CO.

Bella Hadid wears a brown Penny Lane coat with a mixed fur lining on a date in Aspen with boyfriend Adan Banuelos.

Clad in a brown Penny Lane coat with a mixed fur lining, Bella Hadid dresses up for date night with Adan Banuelos in Aspen.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Diesel G-Lacier Coat
Diesel G-Lacier Coat

Charlotte Simone Margot Coat
Charlotte Simone Margot Coat

The model and fragrance mogul also donned a cinnamon brown Penny Lane coat with a chocolate brown Mongolian fur collar from Anna Sui to check out her Ôrebella gondolas at Ulta around Christmastime.

Bella Hadid visiting Ulta wrapped in a warm brown Penny Lane coat with an espresso-colored collar from Anna Sui.

Bella Hadid visits Ulta wrapped in a warm brown Penny Lane coat with an espresso-colored collar from Anna Sui.

(Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Brown Foxy Shearling Coat
Saks Potts Brown Foxy Shearling Coat

Reclaimed Vintage Brown Longline Leather Look Trench With Faux Fur Collar
Reclaimed Vintage Brown Longline Leather Look Trench With Faux Fur Collar

Fellow beauty founder Hailey Bieber tapped into the Penny Lane trend with a black feather wrap jacket that served as her birthday outfit's hero piece in late November. All she added to the look was a diamond choker necklace, a sheer pair of black tights, and black slingback heels.

A photo of Hailey Bieber ringing in her 28th birthday wearing a black feather wrap jacket and a diamond choker necklace.

Hailey Bieber rings in her 28th birthday wearing a black feather wrap jacket and a diamond choker necklace.

(Image credit: Instagram: @haileybieber)

Dorothy Suede & Shearling Trim Coat
Susanna Chow Dorothy Suede & Shearling Trim Coat

Even celebrities who rarely, if ever, dabble in boho-chic aesthetics are falling for the trend. Case in point: Selena Gomez and her growing collection of elevated Penny Lane coats from Nour Hammour. The obsession started with a leather trench from the label, but culminated in this pitch-black duster she selected for a taping of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Dec. 3.

A photo of Selena Gomez sporting a black shearling-lined, ankle-grazing Nour Hammour coat to a December taping of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Selena Gomez sports a black shearling-lined, ankle-grazing Nour Hammour coat to a December taping of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Nour Hammour coat
Nour Hammour Marlene Coat

Miu Miu mascot Sydney Sweeney put an extra girlish spin on the Penny Lane trend for a night on Broadway with friends. On Jan. 11, the Euphoria star caught a production of Cult of Love in a dramatic black Penny Lane coat accessorized with a satin balletcore micro-bag and sheer tights.

A photo of Sydney Sweeney bundling up in a black longline Penny Lane coat and slingback heels to see Cult of Love on Broadway.

Sydney Sweeney bundles up in a black longline Penny Lane coat and slingback heels to see Cult of Love on Broadway.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Faux Fur Trim Patent Croc Texture Faux Leather Trench
Avec Les Filles Faux Fur Trim Patent Croc Texture Faux Leather Trench

Of course, no winter coat trend can survive without an eventual co-sign from the Big Apple's most important muse: Katie Holmes. After a brief affair with the teddy coat trend, the Dawson's Creek alum finally settled down with a black Ienki Ienki ski puffer that mimics the look of a Penny Lane coat with tonal faux shearling and the added benefit of down fill insulation.

A photo of Katie Holmes staying cozy in a black shearling-lined Ienki Ienki puffer paired with loafers and a beanie.

Katie Holmes stays cozy in a black shearling-lined Ienki Ienki puffer paired with loafers and a beanie.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Keptar Jacket Stefania Black
Ienki Ienki Keptar Jacket Stefania Black

Keptar Jacket Stefania Cream
Ienki Ienki Keptar Jacket Stefania Cream

of course, there are even wilder Penny Lane coats out there for the particularly daring. But regardless of the shade and shape you choose, make sure you throw on a bratty attitude to go with it. When you're wearing a coat like this, a little sass is mandatory.

Faux-Fur Belted-Waist Jacket
Diesel Faux-Fur Belted-Waist Jacket

Charlotte Simone Harley Coat
Charlotte Simone Harley Coat

Faux Leather Green Coat by James Lakeland
James Lakeland Faux Leather Green Coat

Talk of the Town Coat
Free People Talk of the Town Coat

Brandy Jacket
Tyler McGillivary Brandy Jacket

