Welcome back! This week, I’ve been locked in on all things Fashion Month: big debuts at Fendi, Gucci, and Marni; surprise model castings at Prada (hi, Bella Hadid!); and fall trends taking shape all over. This point in a fashion editor’s calendar is the Webster’s Dictionary definition of busy. In moments like these, I’m scanning A-listers’ outfits for styling tips that can bring my outfits together faster than you can say “Birkin bag.” And that, my friends, is how I landed on the one-step accessory trend ahead for this week’s edit. No, it’s not an elusive, five-figure bag—it’s a lot more accessible.

Celebrities can't stop wearing pendant necklaces, and now, neither can I. (Image credit: Getty Images)

’90s-inspired cords with a big pendant are the necklace du jour among the most stylish women I follow. While the look got a stamp of approval on the Spring 2026 runways (meaning, a lot of great options to shop are hitting stores now), celebrities soft-launched their comeback as early as last summer. The likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and the aforementioned Hadid sister are still very much on board. It’s the last step to making everything from a white button-up shirt or crewneck sweater to a slinky, deep-V top look that much more intentional.

The mixed materials and earthy pendants tend to feel very boho. (Another celeb-backed trend that hasn’t died down yet.) But as you’ll see with the way I style them, you don’t have to be a free spirit counting down to Coachella to wear them.

How I Style It

I call this the Olsen Tuck: necklace version. Instead of leaving my hair nonchalantly inside my sweater or coat, I tuck the back half of a pendant inside a tall rollneck and let the charm or stone peek out. With billowy pants and a nice leather loafer, it’s the finishing touch to an outfit that looks considered, but is very, very comfortable.

I still spend a lot of time in virtual meetings. My shorter pendant necklace with a big, unmistakable stone has lately been a compliment magnet in back-to-back Zooms. This Líe Studio version joined my collection right around Copenhagen Fashion Week, and has been my favorite finishing touch ever since. I love how the silver chain coordinates with my piercings—and how it shines against a cool-toned top.