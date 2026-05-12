Not an LBD—Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Her 27th Birthday in Vintage Dolce & Gabbana Fringe
It's her third vintage birthday present in a row.
Sabrina Carpenter's birthday is a national holiday in my house. I smile at my Carpenter-marked calendar every May 11, because I know an on-brand vintage birthday dress from my favorite pop star will hit Instagram. Yesterday, she celebrated her 27th trip around the sun in her third vintage birthday dress in a row. I already can't wait for 28.
The backdrop behind Carpenter's b-day IG post was, once again, unidentifiable. But unlike the fireplace, bookcase, and sconces, I'd recognize her dress's purple fringe anywhere. She and stylist Jared Ellner put their archival-adoring brains together and tracked down a vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress. It's unclear when the satin slip's tiered, asymmetrical fringe first swished down the runway. But the oversize rosette atop the plunge, tasseled neckline suggested it was sometime in the '90s.
The Grammy winner's exact calf-grazing number just sold-out at Canada's VSP Consignment, perhaps thanks to Carpenter and Ellner. Her turquoise, peep-toe pumps, on the other hand, seem to be this Moschino pair that's shoppable on eBay.
Over the past few years, I've noticed a pattern after admiring Carpenter's birthday dresses from afar. Each vintage style appeared to be intentionally chosen based on dress trends at the time.
For instance, in 2024, Carpenter threw herself a How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days-themed party in a drop-waist Caché mini dress worthy of Kate Hudson's character. Similarly low-slung waistbands were everywhere in Spring 2024, including on Sandy Liang, Ferragamo, and Jil Sander's runways.
Then, the "Juno" singer's vintage birthday presents continued in 2025. She outdid herself in a Dior by John Galliano Fall 1997 mini, featuring a butter yellow base. Polka dots decorated the It-shade of the summer, before baby-blue lace trim aligned it with lingerie trends. Perhaps lace-lined dresses seen on Zoë Kravitz, Jennifer Lawrence, and Shanina Shaik since early-spring made it on her 2025 birthday mood board. She Carpenter-ified it with an almost hip-high hemline, though.
Not only do Carpenter and I share an affinity for the style risks, we Tauruses take great pride in curating our birthday dresses. I haven't scored a vintage Dolce & Gabbana slip yet, but Carpenter gave me hope for next year. Styling fringe dresses like hers will certainly pass the time.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.