Sabrina Carpenter's birthday is a national holiday in my house. I smile at my Carpenter-marked calendar every May 11, because I know an on-brand vintage birthday dress from my favorite pop star will hit Instagram. Yesterday, she celebrated her 27th trip around the sun in her third vintage birthday dress in a row. I already can't wait for 28.

The backdrop behind Carpenter's b-day IG post was, once again, unidentifiable. But unlike the fireplace, bookcase, and sconces, I'd recognize her dress's purple fringe anywhere. She and stylist Jared Ellner put their archival-adoring brains together and tracked down a vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress. It's unclear when the satin slip's tiered, asymmetrical fringe first swished down the runway. But the oversize rosette atop the plunge, tasseled neckline suggested it was sometime in the '90s.

The Grammy winner's exact calf-grazing number just sold-out at Canada's VSP Consignment, perhaps thanks to Carpenter and Ellner. Her turquoise, peep-toe pumps, on the other hand, seem to be this Moschino pair that's shoppable on eBay.

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Sabrina Carpenter twirled into 27 in a vintage birthday dress from Dolce & Gabbana. (Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Over the past few years, I've noticed a pattern after admiring Carpenter's birthday dresses from afar. Each vintage style appeared to be intentionally chosen based on dress trends at the time.

For instance, in 2024, Carpenter threw herself a How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days-themed party in a drop-waist Caché mini dress worthy of Kate Hudson's character. Similarly low-slung waistbands were everywhere in Spring 2024, including on Sandy Liang, Ferragamo, and Jil Sander's runways.

Back in 2024, Carpenter turned 25 in a drop-waist yellow dress. (Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Then, the "Juno" singer's vintage birthday presents continued in 2025. She outdid herself in a Dior by John Galliano Fall 1997 mini, featuring a butter yellow base. Polka dots decorated the It-shade of the summer, before baby-blue lace trim aligned it with lingerie trends. Perhaps lace-lined dresses seen on Zoë Kravitz, Jennifer Lawrence, and Shanina Shaik since early-spring made it on her 2025 birthday mood board. She Carpenter-ified it with an almost hip-high hemline, though.

Carpenter posed in a Parisian bathroom wearing a vintage Dior by John Galliano birthday dress. (Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Not only do Carpenter and I share an affinity for the style risks, we Tauruses take great pride in curating our birthday dresses. I haven't scored a vintage Dolce & Gabbana slip yet, but Carpenter gave me hope for next year. Styling fringe dresses like hers will certainly pass the time.

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