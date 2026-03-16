The Fashion and Beauty Items Worth Swapping In for Spring

Most Coveted is a shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

While another snowstorm might be brewing, last weekend's forecast gave New York a glimmer of hope that warmer days are on the horizon. Eventually, the sun will reappear, and the winter uniform of knee-length puffer coats and a swipe of lip balm will no longer cut it. As this much-anticipated shift approaches, I'm swapping in items that get me excited for warmer weather: reliable sunscreen (in pretty bottles, of course), easy dresses (linen! denim!), sleeveless tops (go ahead—you can shed a happy tear), and beauty upgrades that make my routine feel less, well, February. Below, you'll find the items sitting at the top of my spring wish list. Some are practical, some are cute, but all will help me feel more put-together as we transition to warmer weather.