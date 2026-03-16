The Fashion and Beauty Items Worth Swapping In for Spring

Most Coveted is a shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
While another snowstorm might be brewing, last weekend's forecast gave New York a glimmer of hope that warmer days are on the horizon. Eventually, the sun will reappear, and the winter uniform of knee-length puffer coats and a swipe of lip balm will no longer cut it. As this much-anticipated shift approaches, I'm swapping in items that get me excited for warmer weather: reliable sunscreen (in pretty bottles, of course), easy dresses (linen! denim!), sleeveless tops (go ahead—you can shed a happy tear), and beauty upgrades that make my routine feel less, well, February. Below, you'll find the items sitting at the top of my spring wish list. Some are practical, some are cute, but all will help me feel more put-together as we transition to warmer weather.
Gap
100% Cotton Rollneck Sweater
The perfect color to celebrate the upcoming sunny days. Throw it over your shoulders on days when you need an extra layer.
Diamonique
Steel by Diamonique Cocktail Ring
Le Bop
Striped Boucle Polo
If you thought this top couldn't get any cuter, wait 'til you see the matching bottoms.
Le Bop
Striped Boucle Shorts
Love them or hate them, you'll see these shoes everywhere this spring. It's time to lean in.
Diamonique
Steel by Diamonique Radiant Cut Eternity Band Ring
Perfecting for stacking or wearing on its own.
K18
Molecular Repair Hair Mask and Detox Shampoo
If spring cleaning applies anywhere, it's the shower. This detox shampoo clears away buildup while the leave-in mask repairs damage. It's the reset your winter hair deserves.
Evelyn & Bobbie
Evelyn Seamless Wire-Free Bra
Such a good seamless bra that will guarantee no lines under your white tees or tanks.
Quince
100% Leather Oversized Bomber Jacket in True Black
Editors cannot get over how good this price is for a leather jacket—the ultimate transitional wardrobe piece.
No Makeup Makeup
Blush & Lip + Blush Brush
A blush that doubles as a lip stain? Yes, please.
Jeanerica
Beige Belem Denim Shorts
PSA: It's almost jorts weather.
Tarte
CC Undereye Corrector & Creaseless Powder
This is talked about all over TikTok.
The powder blue is beautiful.
Adidas
Firebird Loose Track Pants
There is no better trend than track pants—they're comfortable and make you look chic when styled right. Try a cropped white tee and kitten heels.
Adidas
Leopard Print Handball Spezial Shoes
Pistola
Lexi Mid Rise Bowed Straight Jean
These are best sellers for a reason.
Hat Attack
Penny Woven Bucket Hat
To protect your skin while you're sitting out in the sun on vacation—I'm just manifesting that for all of us.
To wear under a cardigan (now) or by itself (later).
Gap
100% Cotton Relaxed Crop Cardigan Sweater
Kendra Scott
Elisa Luxe Gold Short Pendant Necklace
A pretty way to incorporate a pop of color if you're more of a neutrals-for-spring type of dresser.
Banana Republic
Denim Trapeze Mini Shirt Dress
Move aside, regular jeans. I'm swapping in this chic minidress.
Banana Republic
Ribbon Dangle Earring
Mark my words: Get ready to receive compliments galore.
Easy to style with everything in your spring wardrobe.
Banana Republic
Linen Culotte
Have you ever seen a cuter culotte?
Vacation
Crystal SPF 50 Invisible Face Gel
'Tis the season to get your sunscreen game in order.
Chan Luu
Jolie Lariat Pearl Cluster Necklace
A statement necklace you'll want to wear on repeat.
Thrive Causemetics
Liquid Lash Extensions Tubing Mascara
When the weather warms up, you'll need a mascara that can withstand the heat. This sweat-proof, water-resistant formula is available in five shades. Stock up.
Thrive Causemetics
Defying Gravity Lightweight Moisturizer
With winter behind us, skin doesn't need a heavy moisturizer. Consider this your perfect spring swap.
Thrive Causemetics
Triple Threat Bronzer Stick Anita
A glowy tan without risking a sunburn.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.