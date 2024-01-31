The trend cycle is always a fickle beast, but it can feel particularly unruly regarding handbags. One season, designers are sending out a slew of discreet, logo-less, quiet luxury bags, but the next, they're scaling up their totes to gargantuanous, "Look at me!" proportions. As is the case for this season, you'll even find two contrasting themes in play at once: Spring 2024's handbag trends operate between two oppositional extremes: functionality and the absurd.

As Jodi Kahn, Neiman Marcus’ vice president of luxury fashion, points out, some designers have even opted to engage with both concepts simultaneously. "This season, the bags will be practical with an unexpected twist," she articulates. Ranging from briefcases for the working girl, eclectic bags in sculptural forms, and multi-pocket purses adorned with bows and crystals, spring's bag trends are curiously complex.

But stay calm: with insight from Kahn and Ryan Kleman, the accessories director of Moda Operandi, we break down the leading silhouettes of the season into an easy-to-understand guide. Keep scrolling to discover the handbag silhouettes and styles that will define the season.

Pockets Galore

(Image credit: Future)

Spring 2024 brings a new meaning to the word pocketbook, with compartment-heavy cargo styles becoming increasingly popular. But that's not to say these are gorp-core and camping-ready styles—you'll still find that these multi-pocket bags feature plenty of fashion-forward flair. As Neiman Marcus' Kahn says, "The key is the practicality of the shape in statement-making materials or colors."

On the Go

(Image credit: Future)

On the Spring/Summer 2024 runways, designers paid homage to the busy bees. Bags bursting to the prim with life's daily essentials—like Miu Miu's overflowing boxy totes and Khaite's series of stuffed daily duffels—created a relatable, "Hey, that's me on Monday mornings!" sense but with a stylish slant. As Kleman describes, "On days you have to carry it all, find something that is light in weight but heavy in fashion."

Kahn, in particular, shouts out the ever-popular, supersized tote bag. "The tote will be the everyday must-have and continue to be the bag that consistently gets us where we need to go. Update your go-to tote with an energizing Jil Sander Vertigo Small Leather Tote Bag in red, which is a key color for spring," she says.

Keep It Brief

(Image credit: Future)

On a similar note of everyday practicality, spring 2024 will see an increase in work-ready briefcases. Seen at Bally, Ferragamo, and Hermès, luxe leather rectangular carry-alls offered a more sophisticated alternative to carry your laptop in than a backpack on its last legs.

Woven Bags

(Image credit: Future)

Following the theme of high-quality handiwork, spring 2024 sees a peak in popularity for woven bags. In addition to its striking appearance, Kleman points out the longevity of an intricately woven style. "Woven-by-hand ensures you can wear the bag the entirety of your life, both in function and fashion," he details, shouting out Bottega Venetta as the "undeniable leader" in the craft.

Kahn concurs with Kleman regarding the Italian fashion house: "Bottega Veneta continues to hone its skills in novelty craftsmanship with its Andiamo Bag highlighting its signature woven leather. This season, the highly sought-after bag will have an insanely chic gold chain strap added, which is a special extra touch we didn’t know we needed!"

Quirk You Can Carry

(Image credit: Future)

From Prada unveiling a clasp that's a teeny-tiny man’s head to Schiappareli's sculpted torso tote, spring 2024 revisits the wonder of a novelty bag. "Unexpected and unusual are the two best things to look for in a bag. You'll be surprised how many times you find a reason to wear them," says Kleman, highlighting the surprising wearability of this season's quirky-cool styles.

Kahn adds that it's not just silhouettes or shapes that qualify a bag as a novelty one but the colorways and fabrications, too. "There will be pops of bright colors such as red, metallics in silver and gold, and stamped and embossed leathers," she notes.

Send a Love Letter

(Image credit: Future)

A wide envelope clutch makes for a more subtle method of carrying your daily essentials than an overfull carry-all. Like Moda Operandi's Kleman details, "Clutches aren't just for after dark. Choose ones with just enough room to take you through the day."

Meet the Fashion Experts

Jodi Kahn Social Links Navigation Vice President of Luxury Fashion at Neiman Marcus Jodi Kahn is the Vice President of Luxury Fashion at Neiman Marcus.