The Sweater Dress Is the Perfect Fall/Winter Transitional Piece

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

With the temperatures dropping and the days getting shorter by the minute, we can no longer deny that we're moving into the winter season. Our thin and airy summer dresses must be packed up and stored away until next year—but look on the bright side: It's time to get excited about the sweater dress, your favorite fall/winter staple. This cozy essential is the perfect transitional piece for the chilly months. With heavier knit fabrics and longer hemlines, this cold-weather favorite works well with any of your boots or sneakers, or you can even try sporting a pair of socks with your favorite strappy sandal. There are an endless number of silhouettes to choose from, from the trusty relaxed and oversized fits to the wrap effects and ribbed knits that hug your body like a glove. Every sweater dress has go-anywhere potential; it all depends on how you style it.

The Cut-Out Sweater Dress 1. Victor Glemaud T Neck Dress $238.00 at shopbop.com Victor Glemaud does it best: His designs are the perfect combination of classic silhouettes with unexpected details, and this sweater dress is no exception. The sleeve cut-outs reveal a flash of skin that keeps you wanting more.

The Turtleneck Sweater Dress 2. Nanushka Kora Midi Dress $222.00 at CUSTOM RETAILER DISPLAY NAME The devil is in the details with this understated sweater dress by Nanushka. This "toffee" dress feels elevated, thanks to its draped turtleneck, pleated sleeves, and the tie belt that accentuates your figure.

The Minimalist Sweater Dress 3. Asos DESIGN Sweater Dress $51.00 at asos.com Sleek, sexy, and oh so affordable! This sweater dress can easily be dressed up, but keep the dress the focal point with jewels and accessories that complement its minimalistic aesthetic.

The Wrap Sweater Dress 4. Viottiset Wrap Sweater Dresses $42.99 at amazon.com In need of a pick-me-up? Head to Amazon for this deep V-neck, open-back sweater dress that comes in 10 different colors. With all the five-star reviews and a $40 price tag, you can't go wrong.

The One-Shoulder Sweater Dress 5. Simon Miller Rib Knoll Dress $118.80 at shopbop.com This figure-hugging ribbed knit dress is simple and yet worthy of a double take. Accessorize with bold and chunky jewelry for a dramatic look or scale back with dainty rings and necklaces for a minimalist take.

The Cable-Knit Sweater Dress 6. COS Cable Knit Midi Dress $175.00 at cosstores.com This cable-knit sweater dress is made for easygoing weekend activities. Wear it for everything, from chilly morning flea market hunts to date night.

The Bouclé Midi Dress 7. Tibi Alpaca-Blend Bouclé Midi Dress $445.00 at net-a-porter.com You'll be sure to return to Tibi's classic designs season after season, and this army-green alpaca midi dress is no exception. We love the slit-wrist cut-outs that are such an unusual detail.

The Body-con Sweater Dress 8. Guess Kym Belted Sweater Dress $108.00 at guess.com This body-con sweater dress is all dressed up and ready to hit the town, all while keeping you cozy and sultry.

The Ribbed Sweater Dress 9. The Group by Babaton Avalon Dress $158.00 at aritzia.com This button-front dress is luxe and light-weight. Wear it all fall and winter long with a heavy biker jacket and knee high boots for an edgy and sleek look.

The Long-Sleeve Sweater Dress 10. LPA Long Sleeve Ribbed Dress $84.00 at revolve.com This LPA sweater dress is ribbed for a figure-hugging silhouette and has subtle details like the tie waist and high side-slit to show off just the right amount of leg.

The Oversized Sweater Dress 11. ANRABESS Oversized Sweater Dress $32.99 at amazon.com This no-fuss oversized sweater dress is the perfect fall-to-winter transitional piece. When temps drop, pair it with your favorite patterned tights and chunky boots.