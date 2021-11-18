The 15 Best Boots Brands for Women

Welcome to boot camp.

The Best Boots Brands for Women
(Image credit: Sofia Sanchez & Mauro Mongiello)
Katie Attardo

By ,

The beauty of boots, also known as your go-to shoe through fall and winter, is that you can give yours a personal spin thanks to suede finishes, chunky block heels, faux animal embossing, and a slew of other elements. The options are endless! And while seasons change, certain brands have for years stitched together timeless boots that will last decades, offering the best bang for your buck. Welcome to boot camp, people. Consider this your guide to the best boots brands of 2021.

1/15
Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens

You can't go wrong with a pair of Dr. Martens. The onetime punk-rock staple has become essential in just about every fashion person's wardrobe over the years. Choose from a classic all-black option or check out a pair from one of Doc Marten's many killer collaborations.

shop Dr. Martens

Our Pick: Dr. Martens Vegan Jadon II Mono 8 Eye Boots, $200

3/15
Zara

Zara

You probably already love Zara for its line of trendy and affordable clothing, but do not overlook its selection of boots. It features every in-demand silhouette and colorway, all of which are available at some pretty amazing price points. 

shop Zara

Our Pick: Split Leather Cowboy Boots, $199

4/15
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman

Many of Sam Edelman's boot offerings retail under $200, but that doesn't mean that they won't last. I personally own pairs of boots from the brand that have lasted years.

shop Sam Edelman

Our PickSam Edelman Laguna Chelsea Boot, $170

5/15
Franco Sarto

Franco Sarto

Franco Sarto designs some of the most comfortable boots on the market, full stop. They specialize in sleek, simple shapes that call back to their Italian heritage–but with an oh-so-modern twist by way of trending colorways and prints.

shop Franco Sarto

Our Pick: Franco Sarto Katherine Knee High Boot, $159

6/15
Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto has now expanded into clothing and bags, but its range of boots is second-to-none. Neutral colorways and updated versions of otherwise classic silhouettes are the name of the game at Vince Camuto, and the result is a range of timeless-feeling shoes that won't break the bank.

shop Vince Camuto

Our PickVince Camuto Englea Over the Knee Boot, $249

7/15
Miista

Miista

Miista has become a go-to for the fashion set since it launched in 2010. The London-based brand has become particularly well-known for its range of boots, which bring together a sense of elegance with a brash bit of modernity tied in.

shop Miista

Our Pick: Miista Judy Boots, $485

8/15
Jeffrey Campbell

Jeffrey Campbell

If you want a pair of boots that feel off the beaten track, check out those designed by Jeffrey Campbell. The brand has become known for its use of color and print, a mastery of both can be seen in the brand's range of boots. Shiny textures and loud colors are all commonplace, as are edgy design details that make even a simple pair of shoes feel special.

shop Jeffrey Campbell

Our Pick: Jeffrey Campbell Lasiren Booties, $150

9/15
Ganni

Ganni

It has become nearly impossible to find a pair of Ganni boots, and for good reason. The chunky, lug-sole boots mean business while still appealing to the fashion crowd by way of playful colorways and elevated detailing.

shop Ganni

Our Pick: Calf Leather Low Chelsea Boots$425

10/15
Aeyde

Aeyde

This brand was created in Berlin but all manufacturing is done out of Italy—and yet, it retains a good price point. Clean lines, streamlined design and luxe materials make these boots a must-have.

shop Aeyde

Our Pick: Aeyde Linn Booties, $445

11/15
Sorel

Sorel

Sorel is your go-to winter boot. Synonymous with weatherproofing, winter tackling, and comfort, Sorel marries functionality with fashion. These really are unstoppable boots.

shop Sorel

Our Pick: Sorel Hawrlow Lace Cozy Booties, $150

12/15
Paris Texas

Paris Texas

This Italian shoe brand was launched by two sisters in 2015. They make quality boots meant for the long haul, at a price that isn't unbelievably unattainable. Beloved by celebs and influencers alike, they've made quite a splash in a small window of time.

shop Paris Texas

Our Pick: Paris Texas 80mm Block Heel Boots, $685

13/15
Schutz

Schutz

The sister brand of Alexandre Birman is just as chic as its sibling. Shoes are expertly made and at a fantastic price point. Everyone can have a touch of Birman's influence in their wardrobe.

shop Schutz

Our Pick: Schutz Abbey Knee High Boots$238

14/15
Dear Frances

Dear Frances

In love with the square toe trend but looking for a pair at a contemporary price? Dear Frances is your best bet. Each pair is handmade in Italy and goes through many different artisans before the shoe hits the market. They're made with the finest Italian leather and will definitely stand the test of time.

shop Dear Frances

Our Pick: Dear Frances Cube Boots$550

15/15
Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman

For almost 20 years, CFDA winner Edmundo Castillo has established himself as an icon in the shoe game. As the recently appointed Creative Director of Stuart Weitzman, he has managed to mix his vision with the brand's already distinct DNA. A dynamic match.

shop Stuart Weitzman

Our Pick: Stuart Weitzman Yuliana 60 Bootie, $595 (pictured)

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.