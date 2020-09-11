20 Pairs of Boots on Amazon Worth Your Attention

By Marina Liao published
We're going to let you in on a little secret: Amazon has a decent selection of fashionable boots, including classic Chelsea style boots, knee-high boots, and snow boots. It just takes a little digging (and patience) to find the good ones, plus a deep-dive into the different offerings to vet which items are worth your money. Plus, it never hurts to read through customer reviews, so you know the shoes you're buying will satisfy. But you're in luck, because I already did all that legwork for you. I combed through pages upon pages of boots on the mega e-retailer to find the ones with solid ratings and style cred. If you've got Prime, you can be wearing some of them by the day after tomorrow.
Anne Klein Anne Klein Women's Hilda Ankle Boot in Wine
The Red Boot
If Dorothy of The Wizard of Oz had to trade in her red heels for a pair of booties, we'd suggest these for her. The heels are the perfect height for walking in and the wine-colored red adds a sophisticated touch to any outfit.
J.Crew Mercantile Soft Basic Leather Pointy Toe Maya Boot in Ivory
The Pointy Toe Boot
Here's your classic white bootie with a tortoiseshell heel. Though you'll have to take care not to scratch it, it'll be worth it when you find out the shoe matches literally everything in your closet.
Franco Sarto Happily Ankle Boot in Cognac Leather
The Brown Ankle Boot
Coming in eight different colors, this ankle boot checks all the boxes for being sleek, cute, and wearable. It does run narrow, some reviewers say, so size up accordingly.
Vince Camuto ERMANIA Boot in White
The Platform Boot
With a 4.3 inch heel, this boot will allow you to tower over your friends, or at least stand at eye level with them if you're on the more petite end. The shoe comes in five different colors, so if you love the fit, scoop up a few more pairs.
Laredo Mesquite Western Boot
The Cowboy Boot
You don't have to look far for a cowboy boot that gives you a taste of the Wild Wild West. This one comes in two two-toned color options, though I'm loving the white and brown combo.
Hunter Women's Rain Boot
The Rain Boot
Did you know you can buy Hunter's iconic rain boots on Amazon? Now that you're well acquainted with that fact, choose a pair of these adorable short booties. They keep the rain at bay, but don't weigh down your entire leg.
Skechers Trail Troop-Sherpa Tongue and Collar Mid Hiker Boot
The Sherpa Boot
There's nothing cozier than slipping into a pair of fleece-lined boots when winter hits. The insoles of this shoe has "air cooled memory foam," which we'll take to mean it's comfortable and cushiony.
Dr. Martens Work Construction Boot in Black Newark
The Classic Boot
If you're not into the chunky Dr. Martens lace-up boot look, you may want to opt for these sleeker ankle booties. As with all new shoes, break them in around the house with thick socks before you decide to walk a few miles in them.
Franco Sarto Katherine Knee-High Boot in Black Stretch Leather
The Black Knee-High Boot
The kind of knee-high boots you can wear underneath your maxi dresses or tuck your skinny jeans into. Reviewers have remarked on how well they fit around the calf, so if you've been struggling to find something that fits well, these might be the solution to your boot-shopping woes.
Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's TEAMMATE Ankle Boot in Black Smooth
The Comfortable Boot
I have a pair of Dr. Scholl's sandals and they're the comfiest summer shoes I own. Thus, I expect nothing less from the brand's lineup of fall/winter boot styles. This one is comfy without sacrificing style.
Dunes Women's Olivia Boots in Taupe Faux Suede
The Gray Ankle Boot
You have black boots and brown boots. Now, you need a pair of gray ones to add into your seasonal shoe rotation. This one will come in handy when you need a pair of lighter colored shoes to match your outfits.
Kenneth Cole New York Justin Engineer Boot
The Knee-High Boot
Everyone needs a classic black knee-high boot in their wardrobe. This one is buttery soft on the outside and comfortable on the inside, thanks an orthotic insert. They'll go with everything in your wardrobe, so if the boot fits, you may want to order backup pairs to store for the years to come.
Crocs Jaunt Shorty Boot
The Mud Boot
These waterproof booties have more than 1,300 reviews. One gave this ringing endorsement: "I love these boots. Very easy to get on. Thick bottoms. They aren't stiff. They aren't wide and clunky. Absolutely the best mud boots I've owned. I have tried many name brands and these are by far my favorite." Insider tip: Don't leave them out in direct sunlight for long periods of time, as the material seems to shrink from the heat.
Dream Pairs Mid-Calf Combat Riding Boots
The Combat Boot With Detailing
These combat boots have knit fabric around the collar, giving off a casual-cozy vibe. And—this is fun—there's even a secret pocket on the boots for holding small items. One reviewer wrote, "I love these boots so much that after I wore the first pair to death I bought two more pairs! They've lasted literally a year and I've worn them so much through every season! I've taken them to festivals, worn them at my job where I work with dogs, and through mud and snow."
Asgard Short Ankle Rain Boots
The Rain Boot
The Chelsea boot is a classic, and this version of the everyday black ankle bootie just so happens to be waterproof, too. They're sleek, durable, and work with every type of bottom, from jeans to leggings and tights. This pair has more than 2,000 reviews, so we'd be remiss not to get a pair for our commute to and from the office.
Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
The Hiking Boot
A comfortable hiking boot you don't have to break in? Click! This pair is water resistant, dries quickly, and is great for wearing over rocky, root-filled, or muddy terrain. A popular tip from reviewers: "You may want to size up a half size, especially if you want to wear thicker hiking socks with them."
Sam Edelman Equestrian Boot
The Brown Boot
Sam Edelman makes the comfiest boots for those on a budget. But don't just take it from me—one customer shared: "The leather is soft, the style is amazing and the fit is perfect for me. My 30-something daughter is a style blogger and bought these herself at the suggestion of a fellow blogger. I can't thank her enough for giving me the tip. I also bought these in black. Thanks, Sam Edelman, for finally realizing that those of us with wide calves want to be in style." Lesson learned: Get a pair for yourself and your mom.
Kamik Momentum Snow Boot
The Snow Boot
Wintertime activities call for a snow boot that's actually waterproof. This one comes in at just under $100 and will meet all your needs. They keep your feet warm and dry, and come in a variety of colors, though we love the white pair for an après-ski photo at the end of a day on the mountain. One complaint about these boots is that they're kind of heavy, so take them for a test drive— er, walk before committing to an uphill trek.
Dream Pairs Black Grey Mid Calf Winter Snow Boots
The Fashion Snow Boot
This is the perfect snow boot if you're looking for something will a little more going on style-wise. According to the reviews, they're great in negative-degree weather, are waterproof, and keep your feet toasty, whether you're walking around the city or snow tubing down the mountain. One customer even wore these boots while shooting her engagement photos, so you know they're functional and fashionable.
Circus By Sam Edelman Giovanny Combat Boot
The Classic Combat Boot
A pair of under $100, no-fuss combat boots? I found them. These have that thick lug sole and high shaft, partially made of knitted material, to keep your ankles warm. Plus, they give off an edgy "don't mess with me" vibe that's perfect for getting from point A to point B in the cold without being bothered. Style tip: Let your favorite pair of colorful wool socks peek up from the top.
