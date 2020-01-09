The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House
Shop the Best Picks From Anthropologie's Winter Tag Sale

Buy yourself a little sweater, as a treat.

image
Anthropologie

Looking for a way to cure those post-holiday blues...and to forget about how cold it is today? A little retail therapy might help. Right now, Anthropologie is having a winter tag sale where you can save up to 50 percent on select merchandise. Whether you're in the market for a cozy sweater, a pair of ankle boots, or some accessories to brighten up your home, you can score chic wares at a steep discount. We're sharing some of our favorite deals, below.

1 Bette Booties
Schutz
SHOP IT

$270
$94.98

Trade in your clunky snow boots for some snakeskin booties that will look great at the office. 

2 Brooke Knotted Headband
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$18
$6.48

This tan headband is on sale for $10...Blair Waldorf is that you? 

3 Copley Tapered Pants
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$98
$29.98

Found: A pair of work trousers you actually want to wear. With a discreet elastic waistband and tapered silhouette, you're bound to get a lot of mileage out of this pair.

4 Kelyn Faux Fur Plus Jacket
Sanctuary
SHOP IT

$139
$39.89

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but that doesn't mean style has to take a backseat. Layer this faux fur jacket underneath your winter parka for a look that's equal parts warm and glamorous.

5 Strike Collection Side Table
Bethan Gray for Anthropologie Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$498
$224.96

If you want to redecorate your home in 2020, Anthropologie's sale is filled with discounts on furniture that will impress. We have our eyes set on this eclectic side table.

6 Marlene Fringed Tunic Sweater
Veroalfie
SHOP IT

$298
$99.98

If you're looking to add another sweater to your growing collection, Veroalfie's option strikes a perfect balance between chic and cozy.

7 Buffalo Check Amelia Accent Chair
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$748
$412.46

Between the neutral color palette and fun buffalo check pattern, this is one accent chair that can fit in just about any space. 

8 Preston Camo Slippers
Far Away From Close
SHOP IT

$90
$29.98

No Netflix and Chill session is complete without a great pair of slippers. We have our eyes on this chic camouflage pair, courtesy of Far Away From Close.

9 Objects of Affection Wall Art
Ashley Mary for Framebridge
$199.95
SHOP IT

$288
$99.98

Add some pizazz to your walls with this piece of abstract art for under $100. It's not every day we see great art at such an affordable price.

10 Kelly Velvet Midi Skirt
Maeve
SHOP IT

$110
$34.98

Give your office attire a seasonal spin with this velvet midi skirt. Between the plush material and cheery yellow hue, you can expect to receive a lot of compliments on it.

