Looking for a way to cure those post-holiday blues...and to forget about how cold it is today? A little retail therapy might help. Right now, Anthropologie is having a winter tag sale where you can save up to 50 percent on select merchandise. Whether you're in the market for a cozy sweater, a pair of ankle boots, or some accessories to brighten up your home, you can score chic wares at a steep discount. We're sharing some of our favorite deals, below.