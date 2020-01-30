Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
We all spend way too much time browsing through endless pages of wedding guest dresses to pick just one we need. To cut down on all the too-short-minis and way-too-sexy plunging neckline options, I've compiled a list of the best selections for 2020. These range from classy backless styles to whimsical florals best suited for those outdoor spring/summer weddings. So if you just received your first wedding invite for the season—or if you've already RSVPed to three—don't sweat it. Shop my favorite wedding guest dresses, ahead.
Like Jennifer Aniston, black is your choice of color for important events, and that's okay. The trick to keep your LBD interesting enough in photos is all about the design, which is why I love this backless halter style with a bow and slit up the middle. Turn around for pictures and bam—sexiness awaits.
Every piece from AMUR is created in New York City with a focus on sustainability like making garments from recycled fibers. Unlike some earth-friendly brands that stick with a more tonal palette, AMUR is all about color in their garments, making it the perfect brand to pluck your next wedding guest dress from. This one, though pricey, is worth it when you consider the work and detail that went into the creation process.
When it comes to your wedding guest dress budget, the limit doesn't exist. (Jealous!) Here's a Chloé dress that will make you feel romantic, girly, and beautiful at the reception. It's made in France with swathes of navy tulle and embroidered with flowers, which you can really appreciate on the sheer sleeves and hem.
The strapless dress that will convince you to bare your shoulders loud and proud. We can't decide what's the best detail: the ruffles down the side, the split hem, or the buttons trailing down the back. A boned bodice keeps the piece supported and structured on your frame, so you don't have to worry about it slipping off.
Is the spring wedding by the ocean or outdoors in a vineyard? You'll need a breezy dress to wear as you bask under that sun. This halter-neck dress with a high-low hem will swing and move with each step.
This polka dot dress gets taken to the next level thanks to tulle frills on the shoulders and hemline. All you need are simple sandals and earrings to complete your outfit.
For weddings with a more lax dress code, opt for something daring like this multi-colored animal print dress. It comes straight from Rixo's spring/summer 2020 collection and even lends itself to be re-worn again at work or on the weekends. Just dress it down with sneakers.
I'm a big fan of Johanna Ortiz's resort wear, especially her more extravagant styles. But the wedding day should be about the bride, so I'll happily swap anything too ruffle-y and crazy with this, still sexy, cutout dress. The braided detail goes around the back, where it's finished off with a big bow.
Whatever reservations you might have about wearing a mini dress to a wedding will go out the door with this option. The three-quarter sleeves more than make up for the dress being shorter than the ones other people are wearing. Plus, the boat neckline and decorative metal buckle at the front gives off Kate Middleton vibes, so you can't get more sophisticated than that.
The grown-up dress that will appease your inner wild child's preference for florals. The square neckline and feminine silhouette on this printed silk piece will make you feel put together, even if you just rolled out of bed a few hours before the ceremony.
For something fitted, I'd go with this structured lace dress. The deep forest green is a good alternative to black if you're looking to wear more color in the spring. Definitely a number to keep wearing for seasons to come.
The best part about this sparkly strapless number from Retrofete are the stars embedded into the sequins of the dress. The party-ready look will make you shine as brilliantly as a shooting star in the night sky at the reception.
My go-to for a wedding is always a slip dress because it's easy and classy. To keep your outfit from veering into bedroom territory, find one that's an appropriate length, has cool details like an open back or cowl neckline, and hugs but not constricts your body.
