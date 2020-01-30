We all spend way too much time browsing through endless pages of wedding guest dresses to pick just one we need. To cut down on all the too-short-minis and way-too-sexy plunging neckline options, I've compiled a list of the best selections for 2020. These range from classy backless styles to whimsical florals best suited for those outdoor spring/summer weddings. So if you just received your first wedding invite for the season—or if you've already RSVPed to three—don't sweat it. Shop my favorite wedding guest dresses, ahead.