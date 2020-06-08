15 Cute Sundresses That Won't Break the Bank
So affordable, you might as well get two.
By Taylor Ayers published
After wearing sweats for an unhealthy amount of time, you're probably ready to box them up and wear something silky, bright, and fun until further notice. Ever since the days started getting longer, we've been dreaming about all the summer clothes we would rather be wearing, from airy and effortless wrap dresses that give us those summer backyard feel to slips and mini dresses that will have you ready in a flash for a hot night on the town. So, with wallets in mind, we window-shopped our way through all our favorite online stores to find you the best sundresses that won't break your bank. Scroll down and check out 15 of these sundress must-haves—so affordable, you might as well get two,
1. Lioness - The Printed Slip Dress
This paisley printed slip dress is great for any summer night. Wear with strappy sandals, like this pair from Jeffrey Campbell (on sale right now!), and dainty gold jewelry.
2. Anthropologie - The Wrap Dress
This wrap dress has a tailored feel that is perfect for any weekend activity. Keep it simple with a pair of white sneakers, you'll be cute and comfy all weekend long.
3. Urban Outfitters - The Tiered Dress
This tiered silhouette is a great go-to dress for a stroll through your local famers market (p.s. don't forget your reusable bags!) Pair with a flat sandal and a cute sun hat for a day outdoors.
4. House of Harlow 1960 - The Mini Slip
Ready for a night on the town and drinks with the girls? All this slinky party dress needs is a fun shoulder bag and a pair of your favorite sandals for you to be ready to go.
5. ASOS Design - The Pleated Floral Dress
This sheer chiffon dress has an effortless feel to it, great for any outdoor event this summer that requires something a little more formal. Keep the look airy with a comfy kitten heel and a neutral clutch.
6. ZARA - The Asymmetrical Dress
This open-back, asymmetrical dress has me drooling. It's a sleek and sexy way to update your LBD collection and add some edge without trying too hard.
7. Glamorous - The Bright Dress
Catch everyone's eye in this bright floral number. Pair this belted dress with summery sandals and flirty jewelry. You'll be sure to bring the sunshine everywhere you go.
8. New Look - The Pink Mini Dress
Three words. Under. Fifty. Dollars. What more could you ask for? This pink fit and flare is warm weather ready, just style with a summery espadrille and your favorite sunnies.
9. ASOS - The Puff Sleeve Dress
This slip dress accented with puff sleeves is a perfect option for an champagne sipping, outdoor brunch. Accessorize with a low heel shoe and a mini bag for all your essentials and you're out the door.
10. Bl-nk Anthropologie - The Voluminous Dress
This bold print is ready for some attention. Keep the prints coming by adding a fun sandal like these Tevas, and you'll be sure to get compliments all day long.
11. Reformation - The Slip Dress
This understated dress allows you to pair it with just about any accessory. Elevate the dress with a heels and great earrings for a more formal ensemble, or keep it casual with a sporty sneaker.
12. Babaton - The Halter Dress
This halter dress is a great combination of sleek and romantic. The low back and front slit is a sexy option for any of brides-to-be looking for a bridal shower or rehearsal dress.
13. Urban Outfitters - The Frock Dress
This mini dress is a go-to on those jump out of bed kind of mornings. Throw it on, run out the door and you'll still look put together. Not to mention, this dress goes perfectly with your tasseled hair and any simple slide you have at the front door.
14. Reformation - The Ribbed Dress
A high neckline isn't what you necessarily think of when searching for a summer dress. But this mini dress is perfect for summer nights with its sleek slits at the front. And when paired with a neutral mule, your legs look miles long.
15. & Other Stories - The Kimono Dress
This kimono silhouette is perfect for just about anything you'll get into this summer. Throw it over a bikini while at the beach, add a pair of heels to dress it up or, wear a jean jacket over your shoulders for lunch with your friends. The loose fit and wrap silhouette can take you practically anywhere.
Taylor Ayers is fashion editor at Marie Claire covering the new editorial fashion trends, looks, and contemporary styles.
