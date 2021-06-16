23 Ankle Boots to Buy Now and Wear Forever

You'll find at least one pair of ankle boots in every woman's closet, and for good reason. Yes, you can sport them in the summer, '90s-style, underneath your cottagecore frock or your slinky slip dress—but ankle boots really take center stage in the fall and winter, when temperatures begin to drop and denim becomes a mainstay. Whether you favor functional silhouettes engineered for the outdoors, cozy interiors, or refined leather styles, there's a heel length, a sole construction, and a bevy of embellishments for just about any fashion play. Consider investing in a pair (or two) that you can test drive now or live in for fall/winter. We've hand-picked our favorites.

Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Boots

Add a bit of flower power into your fall boot arsenal with these '90s-inspired Dr. Martens.

Sam Edelman Nina Leather Boots

The minimalist white ankle boot dominated the fashion scene last season. We foresee the same trend taking over this Fall.

UGG Chevonne Sheepskin Waterproof Boots

These sleek sheepskin-lined ankle boots will  take on puddles and wet fall leaves with ease.

Loeffler Randall Bridget Chelsea Combat Boot

Slip into these stretch knit ankle boots that will look equally polished with a dress or ankle-cropped jeans.

Sorel Emelie Short Lace Cozy Boot

You don't have to sacrifice practicality or style. These waterproof ankle boots will look smart while combatting the elements.

Chelsea Paris Tux Loafer Boot

Add a black-tie spin to your everyday ensemble with these patent-leather, square-toe-boots that take inspiration from formal wear.

Camper Chunky Sole Ankle Boots

Fall camping trips just got cuter with these contrast sole ankle boots in a poppy red hue.

Gucci Women's Ankle Boot

A soft merino wool lining will keep your feet extra cozy, while a rubber sole deems these slipper-esque shoes safe for outdoor wear.

Proenza Schouler Lug Sole Chelsea Boots

Trade out your worn-in suedes for this rugged, yet refined pair. Take care of them correctly, and you'll have them for years.

Stuart Weitzman Kolbie Lace-Up Boots

Take a closer look at these tough-looking boots and you'll notice sweet details like feminine gold eyelet detailing.

Schutz Croc-Embossed Leather Combat Boots

A studded sole infuses edge into these croc-embossed, rubber sole ankle boots.

Dear Frances River Boot

Say hello to your new, very versatile. everyday ankle boot. 

See by Chloé Chain-Link Ankle Boots

Not all ankle boots are made equal, case in point: these fringe-faced ankle boots that come decorated with statement gold hardware.

Michael Michael Kors Hemp Combat Boot

These chunky-heeled combat boots are the perfect pairing for your fall floral dresses.

Aquatalia Snake-Print Leather Pull-On Hiking Boots

Heavy-duty enough for hiking, these snake print ankle boots will also look right at home on city streets.

Tory Burch Miller Wool Lug Sole Boot

These lug-sole boots are the perfect companion to an autumnal wardrobe brimming with fabrics like corduroy and tweed.

Brother Vellies Alps Boot

Invest in these for fall, and you're sure to wear them on repeat throughout the winter season.

Vagabond Shoemakers Cosmo 2.0 Chelsea Boot

The work boot is one of fall's most sought-after shoes this season, so when you find a pair you love online, start punching in your credit card number. My pick is this chunky platform boot with a bit of a punk-rock attitude. 

Kendall Miles Magnetic Calf Boot

These ankle boots feature everything, from glass studs to gold-rimmed embellishments, if you're looking for a shoe that has some extra personality. They're made in Italy and have a double padded leather insole for a comfortable, cushioned feel. 

FP Collection In The Loop Woven Boots

I'm a yes when it comes to woven footwear, which is why I gravitated towards this bootie. It comes in two colors, so if the mustard yellow isn't for you, try the light grey. Wear socks if you wish, though I'd go without. 

dr. Liza Ankara Green Bootie

You'll be able to walk miles in this bootie; dr. Liza's shoes are all equipped with a comprehensive orthotic insole, a shock-absorbing platform, and a rocker sole to alleviate metatarsal pressure to name a few. Sign me up for a pair. 

Maison Margiela Tabi Faux Leather Sock Booties

For the ankle boot that will really draw some accolades, invest in Maison Margiela's iconic "Tabi" booties. The split-toe design makes it unlike any other shoe you've ever worn.

Vionic Shoes Kaylee Ankle Boot

This taupe-colored bootie has a knit upper that comfortably wraps around your ankles. The shoe is weather-resistant, so you can breathe a sigh of relief when you're wearing them and there's a light drizzle outside.

