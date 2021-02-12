Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
Nordstrom's Winter Sale Just Started—Here's What to Buy
When it comes to retailers whose sales consistently nail the trifecta of steep discounts, chic clothes, and free shipping, Nordstrom reigns supreme. Proving my case (and sweeping in right when we could all use a pick-me-up), the retailer has kicked off its winter sale with hundreds of new items. Think: sophisticated staples, loungewear, leggings, and more.
Considering Nordstrom's sale section is currently home to over 5,500 items in the women's section alone, we've done the work of finding the best items from the sale for you. Ahead, a definitive list of the best deals to scoop up before everything inevitably sells out.
$32 $25 (21% off)
Made with real freshwater pearls, these versatile hoops are a steal at this price.
$160 $96 (40% off)
Finding a pair of sneakers from Meghan Markle's favorite sustainable shoe brand on sale is a rarity in itself, let alone for under $100. These chic running sneakers are a splurge you can feel good about as they're made with rubber instead of plastic.
$69 $41 (40% off)
Anyone who's ever shopped for leggings at Nordstrom knows how obsessed reviewers are with the retailer's in-house brand Zella...and how rare it is to find a pair on sale. At the time of publication, these are still in stock in every size, though it's inevitable they will sell out fast.
$45 $30 (33% off)
This '90s-inspired knotted shoulder bag is Instagram bait for a price that costs less than lunch for two in NYC. Bonus points if you style it with acetate cat-eye frames.
$55 $28 (50% off)
Founded by Meena Harris, as in the *niece* of Madam Vice President Kamala Harris, Phenomenal is a brand that celebrates all women. If you're after a cozy crewneck sweatshirt for yourself or someone you love, allow us to recommend this one.
$100 $60 (40% off)
To give you a sense of how beloved British brand Sweaty Betty's power leggings are, one pair has sold every 90 seconds this year. I own this pair in several colors and think they're the most comfortable and flattering leggings of all time.
$68 $41 (40% off)
Chunky knit lovers, rejoice! This mock neck sweater comes in four different colors, all of which are currently on sale.
$190 $76 (60% off)
Talk a walk on the wild side. If the last 11 months of wearing orthopedist-friendly sneakers and slippers have you missing booties (same), snag these while they're still in stock. Even if it's just for strutting in front of the mirror for the time being, this pair is worth it and will eventually make a great office staple.
$150 $99 (34% off)
Aptly named, this featherweight blowdryer takes up minimal space and can easily be traveled with post-pandemic. Nordstrom reviewers give this T3 dryer 4.6 out of 5 stars.
$65 $39 (40% off)
Soft, simple, and far more sophisticated than the sweatpants from college you've been living in, these pajamas are an under-$40 opportunity to upgrade your sleepwear once and for all.
$55 $22 (60% off)
At $22, these oversized sunnies are another amazing steal from Nordstrom's winter sale.
$365 $219 (40% off)
This soft-to-the-touch hoodie looks just as sharp with satin midi skirts and boots as it does with a pair of joggers. It's undoubtedly a splurge, but it's made to last for years.
$98 $41 (57% off)
Nordstrom has deals on several Levi's jeans right now. This includes Levi's 501 jeans (a shape that everyone from Hillary Duff to Victoria Beckham has worn over the years) in a ripped, dark wash style.
$16 $7 (60% off)
Ubuntu Life, which was included in Oprah's Favorite Things 2020, provides employment to artisans in Kenya, in addition to running programs that support social inclusion for Kenyan children with educational and physical needs.
$149 $89 (40% off)
If you could use a wireless headphone upgrade, here's an aesthete-friendly option from Marshall. Reviewers praise the brand's sound quality and comfort. As one reviewer put it, "I am a small person so these don’t look gigantic on me. The headphones are also adjustable. And what sold me was the retro look of them. They fold up pretty small so packing them is a breeze. I love everything about them!!"
$68 $36 (47% off)
My quarantine tie-dye attempts didn't come out this well, which is exactly why I'm ordering this pair of sweatpants from AFRM.
$125 $75 (40% off)
Paging Meredith Blake! You need this cute mini Longchamp backpack to stuff your hand sanitizer, mask, and wallet in during your next socially-distant walk or hike.