Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Filled With Great Finds

By Rachel Epstein
nordstrom sale
Design by Morgan McMullen

Twice a year, Nordstrom hosts *Ziwe voice* an iconic sale where thousands of fashion, beauty, and home items are discounted at insane prices (we're talking up to 50 percent off). Since we're starting to get dressed again, most of us could use a few new pieces for our official reentrance into society and, of course, the home we plan to run back to after 30 minutes of social interaction. Ahead, the items from the sale worth adding to your cart for work, the bar, the park, and everywhere in between before the sale ends on June 6.

1 of 16
Earth Runner Primeblue Sneaker
Adidas
SHOP IT

$90 $60.30 (33% off)

2 of 16
Flex 7/8 Leggings
Outdoor Voices
SHOP IT

$82 $49.20 (40% off)

3 of 16
Cura Luxe Professional Ionic Hair Dryer
T3
SHOP IT

$285 $229.99 (19% off)

4 of 16
Mini Shirley Leather Satchel
STAUD
SHOP IT

$250 $150 (40% off)

5 of 16
One-Year Membership Gift Box
ALO MOVES
SHOP IT

$199 $99.50 (50% off)

6 of 16
Tierny Satin Midi Slipdress
ALLSAINTS
SHOP IT

$155 $93 (40% off)

7 of 16
Reverse Weave® Fleece Joggers
CHAMPION
SHOP IT

$50 $30 (40% off)

8 of 16
Adult Face Mask & Filters Kit
OUTDOOR RESEARCH
SHOP IT

$20 $10 (50% off)

9 of 16
1980 Leather Crossbody Bag
LONGCHAMP
SHOP IT

$460 $322 (30% off)

10 of 16
The Chelsea Rain Boot
MADEWELL
SHOP IT

$68 $40.80 (40% off)

11 of 16
Good Vibes Faux Leather Moto Jacket
BLANKNYC
SHOP IT

$98 $49.90 (49% off)

12 of 16
Sunglasses
DIFF x Uncommon James by Kristin Cavallari
SHOP IT

$85 $51 (40% off)

13 of 16
Transform Half Zip Pullover
NEW BALANCE
SHOP IT

$65 $39 (40% off)

14 of 16
Shade and Illuminate Face & Eye Palette
TOM FORD
SHOP IT

$155 $77.50 (50% off)

15 of 16
V4 Collection 22-Inch Continental Expandable Spinner Carry-On
TUMI
SHOP IT

$650 $450 (30% off)

16 of 16
Drop Wireless Charging Pad
Native Union x Maison Kitsuné
SHOP IT

$69.99 $41.99 (40% off)

What to Buy From Sephora's Spring Savings Event
