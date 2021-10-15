The Biggest Shoe Trends for Spring 2022
Put your best foot forward.
By Sara Holzman
Sure, there were gladiator sandals, carved-out heels, and sky-high stilettos on the runways—but for spring 2022, we're all about giving our feet some much needed TLC. Practical heel widths, sensible heel heights, and classic staples—like ballet flats— are what we're most excited about for the season. But don't worry, you can still play dress-up with Mary-Janes à la Chanel and cozy fur-lined slides as seen on the catwalk at Altuzarra. Ahead, start shopping the spring 2022 shoe trends that will get the most playtime in your closet.
1. Mad for Mary Janes
The retro Mary Jane silhouette is making its mark this spring in quintessential patent leathers with heel heights for everyone.
From left: Chanel, Christian Dior
5. Life Aquatic
Designers are looking to the sea for their spring shoe inspiration. With an uncanny resemblance to aqua socks, these slip-on shoes are comfy and versatile for land wear.
From left: The Row, Nina Ricci
9. On Cloud Nine
Comfort still reigns king with a bevy of faux fur-infused footwear that are the ideal compromise between shoes and slippers.
From left: Altuzarra, Fendi
13. Night at The Ballet
For spring, ballet flats get the grown-up treatment in satins and shearlings with feminine details like lace-up straps.
From left: The Row, Tory Burch
17. Good Sport
Chunky soles and athletic-leaning touches like velcro straps, neoprene fabrics, and cut-out designs make these sandals an ultra-cool addition to your wardrobe.
From left: Proenza Schouler, Chloé
