Sure, there were gladiator sandals, carved-out heels, and sky-high stilettos on the runways—but for spring 2022, we're all about giving our feet some much needed TLC. Practical heel widths, sensible heel heights, and classic staples—like ballet flats— are what we're most excited about for the season. But don't worry, you can still play dress-up with Mary-Janes à la Chanel and cozy fur-lined slides as seen on the catwalk at Altuzarra. Ahead, start shopping the spring 2022 shoe trends that will get the most playtime in your closet.

1. Mad for Mary Janes

The retro Mary Jane silhouette is making its mark this spring in quintessential patent leathers with heel heights for everyone.

From left: Chanel, Christian Dior

5. Life Aquatic

Designers are looking to the sea for their spring shoe inspiration. With an uncanny resemblance to aqua socks, these slip-on shoes are comfy and versatile for land wear.

From left: The Row, Nina Ricci

8. Proenza Schouler Rondo Knit Sock Flats $695.00 at proenzaschouler.com

9. On Cloud Nine

Comfort still reigns king with a bevy of faux fur-infused footwear that are the ideal compromise between shoes and slippers.

From left: Altuzarra, Fendi

10. Staud Faux Shearling Vegan Leather Slides $319.14 at net-a-porter.com

13. Night at The Ballet

For spring, ballet flats get the grown-up treatment in satins and shearlings with feminine details like lace-up straps.

From left: The Row, Tory Burch

15. Loeffler Randall Leonie Leather Ballet Flats $250.00 at saksfifthavenue.com

17. Good Sport

Chunky soles and athletic-leaning touches like velcro straps, neoprene fabrics, and cut-out designs make these sandals an ultra-cool addition to your wardrobe.

From left: Proenza Schouler, Chloé