Gabrielle Union Lit Up the Beach in a Headwrap by Black-Owned Brand YGN

Yesterday, Gabrielle Union posted an adorable photo of herself soaking up the sun in a colorful floral bikini, and topped the look off with a headwrap by one of my personal favorite brands, You Go Natural (A.K.A. YGN). As a devotee of their products, I was stoked to discover that Gabrielle Union and I have something in common (other than our first name), and you can catch me rocking my own YGN products out and about to keep my curly locks safe and look cute while I'm doing it. To be specific, Union was rocking YGN's T-shirt bun headwrap, which is available in a variety of different colors and styles on the brand's website.

In case this is your first time hearing about this Black-owned brand, You Go Natural was founded by Monique Little in 2016 to create natural, high-quality hair wraps that are both functional and beautiful. All of the brand's products are lined with luxurious satin in order to prevent frizz and keep hair safe from harsh elements. Through her designs, Little seeks to celebrate women's natural hair and honor the heritage and tradition of natural haircare.

Whether you're looking for a headwrap to wear to the pool, to the mall, or to go to sleep, we guarantee that you'll find something to fall in love with on YGN's website. Their wraps are soft and comfortable, and even suit women like me with waist-length hair that tends not to fit in the standard headwrap. Also, wearing their products always makes me feel pretty, which is huge, because so many of the hairwraps that suit hair as long as mine end up more functional than fashionable, leaving me feeling less-than-luxurious.

Now that the brand has the Gabrielle Union seal of approval as well, I'm already heading back to YGN's website to see what other products I can add to my collection. Check below for some of my favorites.

You Go Natural Crystals T-Shirt Bun $35 at yougonatural.com I love this cute, crystal-patterned variation of Gabrielle Union's go-to.

You Go Natural Sunflower Ankara Print Bonnet $35 at yougonatural.com I own this bonnet, and it's one of my favorites. It never comes off at night, no matter how much I toss and turn, and the pattern is so fun.

You Go Natural Blush Active Open Turban $35 at yougonatural.com Whether you're looking to tame flyaways, keep your bangs out of your face, keep your head warm during a cold run, or simply protect your hair during your workout, this open turban fits the bill.