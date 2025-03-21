Stop What You’re Doing—I Built You the Perfect Spring Capsule Wardrobe at Gap

24 elevated basics I'm shopping now.

London spring fashion week attendee wearing a jean jacket and jeans and white button down shirt
If my TikTok For You Page has taught me anything, it's this: everyone is obsessed with Gap right now. To prove my point, I scrolled through its current sale section to curate the perfect (and most affordable) spring capsule wardrobe you should shop now that the new season is officially here.

Here's what you need to know: Gap is offering up to 60 percent off hundreds of items, including just-dropped spring fashion essentials. Think: linen pants, lightweight sweaters, staple denim, spring dresses, T-shirts, and plenty of tank tops. To save you the trouble of scrolling—and because I'm shopping the sale myself—I rounded up the chicest discounted finds in each category. Plus, every single one of my favorite finds retails for less than $100.

So, keep scrolling to stock up on the best spring picks from Gap. If any basics in your wardrobe could use a new season refresh, my edit will have you covered.

Gap , 365 High Rise Linen-Blend Trousers (Were $90)

365 High Rise Linen-Blend Trousers (Were $90)

It will soon be too hot to wear anything but linen pants, so snag this top-rated pair while you can get them at a discount.

Gap, Recycled Satin Shell Tank
Recycled Satin Shell Tank (Was $70)

How pretty is this silky tank?

Gap, Supima® Cotton Relaxed T-Shirt
Supima® Cotton Relaxed T-Shirt (Was $40)

It doesn't get more classic than this tee.

Gap, Cashsoft Cropped Tank Top
Cashsoft Cropped Tank Top (Was $50)

Swap your usual knits for this lightweight tank.

Gap, 100% Cotton Relaxed Sweater (Was $80)

100% Cotton Relaxed Sweater (Was $80)

A 100 percent cotton fabrication means this sweater is lightweight enough to layer with during the tricky transitional season.

Gap, Modern Crewneck T-Shirt (Was $25)

Modern Crewneck T-Shirt (Was $25)

I like to refresh my white T-shirts at the start of every season so that they stay fresh—this is the one I'm eyeing for its elevated feel and longer sleeves.

Gap , Denim Maxi Skirt (Was $80)

Denim Maxi Skirt (Was $80)

Spring is denim skirt season in my book. Make sure your closet is prepared with a fresh pick.

Gap , CloseKnit Jersey Cropped Shell Tank Top (Was $24)

CloseKnit Jersey Cropped Shell Tank Top (Was $24)

This isn't your average tank top—it gets an upgrade with an elevated high neckline and a thick knitted fabric.

Gap, High Rise Stride Wide-Leg Ankle Jeans (Were $80)

High Rise Stride Wide-Leg Ankle Jeans (Were $80)

White jeans are a must-have in the spring. I especially love this pair for its ankle-grazing hem, meaning you get to show off a cute pair of ballet flats or sandals.

Gap , Linen-Blend Mini Dress (Was $80)

Linen-Blend Mini Dress (Was $80)

Everyone needs at least one sundress in their spring wardrobe—and this one comes in for less than $50.

Gap , Crinkle Gauze Tiered Maxi Skirt (Was $70)

Crinkle Gauze Tiered Maxi Skirt (Was $70)

Take after our editors and wear this summery white skirt with a black top for an easy yet chic outfit all season long.

Gap Organic Cotton Poplin Big Shirt (Was $60)
Organic Cotton Poplin Big Shirt (Was $60)

There's about a million and one different ways to wear a button-down shirt, which is why it's one of the most worn pieces in my wardrobe.

Gap , CashSoft Rib Polo Cardigan (Was $70)

CashSoft Rib Polo Cardigan (Was $70)

With its polo neckline, this cardigan is more elevated than your average knit in your closet.

Gap , Crinkle Gauze Mixed Media Maxi Dress (Was $90)

Crinkle Gauze Mixed Media Maxi Dress (Was $90)

Nothing will get you in the warm-weather mood like this gauzy white dress.

Gap , Linen-Blend Bubble Mini Skirt (Was $70)

Linen-Blend Bubble Mini Skirt (Was $70)

The bubble skirt may have been a major trend last summer, but I see this piece as a base for so many spring 2025 outfits.

Gap, Cashsoft Baby T-Shirt (Was $50)

Cashsoft Baby T-Shirt (Was $50)

Sure, you can wear a basic white T-shirt—or you can opt for this knitted tee in one of spring's trendiest colors.

Gap , High Rise Stride Wide-Leg Jeans (Were $80)

High Rise Stride Wide-Leg Jeans (Were $80)

This pair of jeans hits on so many spring denim trends at once—they're high-waisted, wide-legged, and have a polished dark wash.

Gap , Modern Tank Top (Was $20)

Modern Tank Top (Was $20)

If you can't remember the last time you replaced your white tank top, it's high time you buy this one. Score this classic layering piece for just $14 while you can.

Gap, 100% Cotton Cable-Knit V-Neck Sweater (Was $70)

100% Cotton Cable-Knit V-Neck Sweater (Was $70)

The coolest fashion girls I know are wearing V-neck sweaters like this in their preppy outfits, so naturally I want to add one to my rotation.

Gap, Rib Midi Dress (Was $70)

Rib Midi Dress (Was $70)

This little black dress may have a simple silhouette, but that means you can style it ant way you want.

gap, Lace Peter Pan Collar Top (Was $70)

Lace Peter Pan Collar Top (Was $70)

This pretty white top and jeans would make for a simple, low-lift outfit whenever you don't know what to wear.

Gap, Ultrasoft Relaxed Cropped Icon Denim Jacket (Was $80)

Ultrasoft Relaxed Cropped Icon Denim Jacket (Was $80)

A denim jacket is the quintessential spring pick—opt for this under-$50 find for an edgier take on the classic piece.

Gap, Cashsoft Cropped Tank Top (Was $50)

Cashsoft Cropped Tank Top (Was $50)

The next time you want to take your outfit to the next level, swap out your basic tank for this knitted version and see what a difference it makes.

Gap, Linen-Blend Relaxed Straight Ankle Pants (Were $90)

Linen-Blend Relaxed Straight Ankle Pants (Were $90)

You'll turn to these butter-yellow pants throughout the season again for their spring-forward shade and breezy fabric.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

