Stop What You’re Doing—I Built You the Perfect Spring Capsule Wardrobe at Gap

If my TikTok For You Page has taught me anything, it's this: everyone is obsessed with Gap right now. To prove my point, I scrolled through its current sale section to curate the perfect (and most affordable) spring capsule wardrobe you should shop now that the new season is officially here.

Here's what you need to know: Gap is offering up to 60 percent off hundreds of items, including just-dropped spring fashion essentials. Think: linen pants, lightweight sweaters, staple denim, spring dresses, T-shirts, and plenty of tank tops. To save you the trouble of scrolling—and because I'm shopping the sale myself—I rounded up the chicest discounted finds in each category. Plus, every single one of my favorite finds retails for less than $100.

So, keep scrolling to stock up on the best spring picks from Gap. If any basics in your wardrobe could use a new season refresh, my edit will have you covered.

Gap 365 High Rise Linen-Blend Trousers (Were $90) $53 at Gap It will soon be too hot to wear anything but linen pants, so snag this top-rated pair while you can get them at a discount.

Gap Recycled Satin Shell Tank (Was $70) $40 at Gap How pretty is this silky tank?

Gap Supima® Cotton Relaxed T-Shirt (Was $40) $35 at Gap It doesn't get more classic than this tee.

Gap Cashsoft Cropped Tank Top (Was $50) $40 at Gap Swap your usual knits for this lightweight tank.

Gap 100% Cotton Relaxed Sweater (Was $80) $55 at Gap A 100 percent cotton fabrication means this sweater is lightweight enough to layer with during the tricky transitional season.

Gap Modern Crewneck T-Shirt (Was $25) $19 at Gap I like to refresh my white T-shirts at the start of every season so that they stay fresh—this is the one I'm eyeing for its elevated feel and longer sleeves.

Gap Denim Maxi Skirt (Was $80) $31 at Gap Spring is denim skirt season in my book. Make sure your closet is prepared with a fresh pick.

Gap CloseKnit Jersey Cropped Shell Tank Top (Was $24) $19 at Gap This isn't your average tank top—it gets an upgrade with an elevated high neckline and a thick knitted fabric.

Gap High Rise Stride Wide-Leg Ankle Jeans (Were $80) $63 at Gap White jeans are a must-have in the spring. I especially love this pair for its ankle-grazing hem, meaning you get to show off a cute pair of ballet flats or sandals.

Gap Linen-Blend Mini Dress (Was $80) $47 at Gap Everyone needs at least one sundress in their spring wardrobe—and this one comes in for less than $50.

Gap Crinkle Gauze Tiered Maxi Skirt (Was $70) $55 at Gap Take after our editors and wear this summery white skirt with a black top for an easy yet chic outfit all season long.

Gap Organic Cotton Poplin Big Shirt (Was $60) $47 at Gap There's about a million and one different ways to wear a button-down shirt, which is why it's one of the most worn pieces in my wardrobe.

Gap CashSoft Rib Polo Cardigan (Was $70) $55 at Gap With its polo neckline, this cardigan is more elevated than your average knit in your closet.

Gap Crinkle Gauze Mixed Media Maxi Dress (Was $90) $71 at Gap Nothing will get you in the warm-weather mood like this gauzy white dress.

Gap Linen-Blend Bubble Mini Skirt (Was $70) $50 at Gap The bubble skirt may have been a major trend last summer, but I see this piece as a base for so many spring 2025 outfits.

Gap Cashsoft Baby T-Shirt (Was $50) $44 at Gap Sure, you can wear a basic white T-shirt—or you can opt for this knitted tee in one of spring's trendiest colors.

Gap High Rise Stride Wide-Leg Jeans (Were $80) $63 at Gap This pair of jeans hits on so many spring denim trends at once—they're high-waisted, wide-legged, and have a polished dark wash.

Gap Modern Tank Top (Was $20) $14 at Gap If you can't remember the last time you replaced your white tank top, it's high time you buy this one. Score this classic layering piece for just $14 while you can.

Gap 100% Cotton Cable-Knit V-Neck Sweater (Was $70) $48 at Gap The coolest fashion girls I know are wearing V-neck sweaters like this in their preppy outfits, so naturally I want to add one to my rotation.

Gap Rib Midi Dress (Was $70) $55 at Gap This little black dress may have a simple silhouette, but that means you can style it ant way you want.

gap Lace Peter Pan Collar Top (Was $70) $55 at Gap This pretty white top and jeans would make for a simple, low-lift outfit whenever you don't know what to wear.

Gap Ultrasoft Relaxed Cropped Icon Denim Jacket (Was $80) $47 at Gap A denim jacket is the quintessential spring pick—opt for this under-$50 find for an edgier take on the classic piece.

Gap Cashsoft Cropped Tank Top (Was $50) $25 at Gap The next time you want to take your outfit to the next level, swap out your basic tank for this knitted version and see what a difference it makes.

Gap Linen-Blend Relaxed Straight Ankle Pants (Were $90) $71 at Gap You'll turn to these butter-yellow pants throughout the season again for their spring-forward shade and breezy fabric.

