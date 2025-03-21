Stop What You’re Doing—I Built You the Perfect Spring Capsule Wardrobe at Gap
24 elevated basics I'm shopping now.
If my TikTok For You Page has taught me anything, it's this: everyone is obsessed with Gap right now. To prove my point, I scrolled through its current sale section to curate the perfect (and most affordable) spring capsule wardrobe you should shop now that the new season is officially here.
Here's what you need to know: Gap is offering up to 60 percent off hundreds of items, including just-dropped spring fashion essentials. Think: linen pants, lightweight sweaters, staple denim, spring dresses, T-shirts, and plenty of tank tops. To save you the trouble of scrolling—and because I'm shopping the sale myself—I rounded up the chicest discounted finds in each category. Plus, every single one of my favorite finds retails for less than $100.
So, keep scrolling to stock up on the best spring picks from Gap. If any basics in your wardrobe could use a new season refresh, my edit will have you covered.
It will soon be too hot to wear anything but linen pants, so snag this top-rated pair while you can get them at a discount.
A 100 percent cotton fabrication means this sweater is lightweight enough to layer with during the tricky transitional season.
I like to refresh my white T-shirts at the start of every season so that they stay fresh—this is the one I'm eyeing for its elevated feel and longer sleeves.
Spring is denim skirt season in my book. Make sure your closet is prepared with a fresh pick.
This isn't your average tank top—it gets an upgrade with an elevated high neckline and a thick knitted fabric.
White jeans are a must-have in the spring. I especially love this pair for its ankle-grazing hem, meaning you get to show off a cute pair of ballet flats or sandals.
Everyone needs at least one sundress in their spring wardrobe—and this one comes in for less than $50.
Take after our editors and wear this summery white skirt with a black top for an easy yet chic outfit all season long.
There's about a million and one different ways to wear a button-down shirt, which is why it's one of the most worn pieces in my wardrobe.
With its polo neckline, this cardigan is more elevated than your average knit in your closet.
Nothing will get you in the warm-weather mood like this gauzy white dress.
The bubble skirt may have been a major trend last summer, but I see this piece as a base for so many spring 2025 outfits.
Sure, you can wear a basic white T-shirt—or you can opt for this knitted tee in one of spring's trendiest colors.
This pair of jeans hits on so many spring denim trends at once—they're high-waisted, wide-legged, and have a polished dark wash.
If you can't remember the last time you replaced your white tank top, it's high time you buy this one. Score this classic layering piece for just $14 while you can.
The coolest fashion girls I know are wearing V-neck sweaters like this in their preppy outfits, so naturally I want to add one to my rotation.
This little black dress may have a simple silhouette, but that means you can style it ant way you want.
This pretty white top and jeans would make for a simple, low-lift outfit whenever you don't know what to wear.
A denim jacket is the quintessential spring pick—opt for this under-$50 find for an edgier take on the classic piece.
The next time you want to take your outfit to the next level, swap out your basic tank for this knitted version and see what a difference it makes.
You'll turn to these butter-yellow pants throughout the season again for their spring-forward shade and breezy fabric.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Lindsay Lohan Takes a Sip of the Almond Milk Hair Trend
Her warm honeycomb blonde hair has been replaced by a cool blonde vibe shift.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Could Donald Trump Work With King Charles to Make America Royal Again?
"This is being discussed at the highest levels."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Katie Holmes Puts an NYC Spin on a Paris Street Style Trend
This look is headed straight to the mood board.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
I’m Swapping My Sweaters for These Breezy Vacation Must-Haves From Banana Republic, Mango, and Gap
Plus, these finds are all on sale.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
I’m Swapping My Winter Layers For These Spring Finds From Gap, Mango, and Banana Republic
Usher in the new season with under-$150 finds from Gap, Banana Republic, and Mango
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
I’m Refreshing My Winter Basics Wardrobe With Sale Finds From Banana Republic, Madewell, and Gap
Achieve a streamlined closet makeover without breaking the bank.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Last-Minute, Head-to-Toe Thanksgiving Outfits—All On Sale
Consider your holiday uniform complete with these rich-looking finds from Banana Republic, Madewell, and Gap.
By Lauren Tappan Last updated
-
Copy the Expensive-Looking Cardigan Trend With Sale Picks From Nordstrom, J.Crew, and Gap
Style a polished fall outfit with these luxe sweaters for as low as $27.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
The Gap x Cult Gaia Collaboration Gives Classic Fall Denim Some Overdue Edge
Here's what you need to know before the collaboration drops.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
I Found The Chicest Under-$100 Fall Workwear Staples at Gap
25 luxe-looking sweaters, dresses, button-downs, and more to wear to the office on repeat. Oh—and they're all under $100.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
The Best 27 Fall Basics On-Sale From & Other Stories, Everlane, and Gap
Here's everything you need—from jackets to jeans—for a season of new outfits.
By Julia Marzovilla Published