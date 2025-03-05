Louis Vuitton is launching beauty. The news arrived today, March 5, just as Paris Fashion Week F/W '25 gathers steam for a week of shows. La Beauté Louis Vuitton will debut in fall of this year, joining the ranks of other prestige fashion houses who newly play in the makeup pond, like Celine, Valentino, Prada, Dries Van Noten, Carolina Herrera, and Gucci, as well as long-established beauty titans like Dior and Chanel.

Dame Pat McGrath—known fondly as "Mother" to many in the beauty community—will join as Creative Director, Cosmetics. She's worked with the brand for over two decades, contributing many swoon-worthy makeup looks to LV runways, most notably flames on models' foreheads for the 2019 cruise collection and graphic David Bowie-esque looks to the 2016 resort show in Palm Springs.

In a press release from the brand, McGrath states, "Working backstage for over 20 years at Louis Vuitton fashion shows, I am thrilled to now play such a key role in the launch of La Beauté Louis Vuitton, which is the result of extraordinary [craftsmanship], creativity and innovation. The beauty universe is about so much more than just product, and what we are creating here will unlock a new level in luxury beauty.”

Pat McGrath will lead the creative direction for La Beauté Louis Vuitton. (Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

Louis Vuitton isn't entirely new to beauty, of course—the fragrances remain popular among perfume fans on TikTok especially. Nor is this the first time the brand has included makeup in its beauty offerings. In the 1920s, the brand designed powder compacts, brushes, and mirrors in addition to its signature cosmetics cases, along with the first fragrance, designed by Gaston-Louis Vuitton, which launched in 1927. Now, WWD reports that a whopping 55 lipsticks, ten lip balms, and eight eye palettes will come aboard later this year.

Does the world need another luxury makeup brand? That's an argument for a different day. But high beauty, like high fashion, is about fantasy, and even with just a few images teasing the forthcoming collection, it appears that Louis Vuitton fans will be blessed with plenty of the iconic LV monogram, this time in pressed palette and lipstick bullet form. Who wouldn't feel extremely fancy pulling one of these products out of your bag at a party for everyone to see? Plus, the barrier to entry is certainly lower with beauty than with fashion, offering would-be connoisseurs a chance to finally participate in the glamorous world of Louis Vuitton. Only time will tell if the formulas themselves will feel notable and worth the (likely significant) splurge, but with Pat McGrath at the helm—she'll continue to run her namesake Pat McGrath Labs brand, so don't worry, Taylor Swift—I have a feeling that this launch will definitely be one to (s)watch.