Alex Consani was crowned Model of the Year at the 2024 Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 2—a decision to which I can only respond with a resounding, "Well, yes!" As the first out transgender woman to win the award, her historic victory marked an important moment for the industry at large.

Hosted by the British Fashion Council, the annual ceremony considers the Model of the Year Award one of the evening's top honors. Created to spotlight "the global impact of a model who over the last 12 months has dominated the industry" and garnered "an influence that transcends the catwalk," the award's previous winners include Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn, Kate Moss, and most recently, 2023 recipient Paloma Elsesser.

Alex Consani walks the red carpet at the 2024 Fashion Awards in London wearing a custom Dilara Findikoglu corset dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Consani collected her award in a Dilara Findikoglu military-inspired white corset mini dress with a tattered Union Jack sash that fell to the floor. She paired the custom look, which was conceptualized via Instagram DM according to Vogue, with strappy nude sandals and a pearl choker necklace.

“I am the first trans woman to win this award,” the model began her acceptance speech. “But I can’t accept this award without thanking those who came before me, specifically the Black trans women who really fought for the space I’m in today: Dominique Jackson, Connie Fleming, Aaron Rose Phillips, and countless more who fought for the space that allowed me to flourish today.”

Curve model Ashley Graham and Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau—who also made history this year as the first trans woman nominated for Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 2024 Emmys—presented the award to Consani at Royal Albert Hall.

“Now, more than ever, it’s an important conversation that should be had about how to truly support and uplift one another within this industry, especially those who have been made to feel insignificant," Consani's speech concluded. "Because change is more than possible—it’s needed.”

Model Ashley Graham and actor Nava Mau present the 2024 Model of the Year award to winner Alex Consani. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is far from the first time Consani has blazed a trail for trans models everywhere. In October, the 21-year-old joined fellow model Valentina Sampaio to become the first trans women to walk the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Prior to that, Consani was dubbed the youngest trans model to ever sign with IMG.

Alex Consani became one of the first openly trans women to walk the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in October 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It wasn't the happiest of endings for everyone involved, though. Model Anok Yai, who was nominated again for Model of the Year after losing to Elsesser in 2023, took to Twitter to express her frustration after Consani's win was announced.

"Alex, I love you and I’m so proud of you," Yai wrote in the first of two posts. "British Fashion Council, thank you but I don’t want it anymore."

In a second tweet, she continued, "If you have seen the effort that I’ve seen Alex put in; you would understand how proud I am of her. But Alex can be proud and I can be exhausted at the same time. It doesn’t take away how much love we have for each other."

Although Yai has yet to clarify exactly what she meant here, the unspoken sentiment is one of fatigue and disappointment with the way models of color and their achievements have been repeatedly overlooked throughout history.

Alex Consani celebrates backstage after her acceptance speech. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, Consani wasn't the night's only winner. A$AP Rocky took home the Cultural Innovator Award after walking the red carpet with longtime partner Rihanna, who brought the drama in a furry blue bustier and matching hat. Designer Tom Ford, meanwhile, nabbed the Outstanding Achievement Award while Jonathan Anderson won Designer of the Year. Simone Rocha snagged the Womenswear Designer Award and Insecure star Issa Rae accepted the Pandora Leader of Change Award.

As you can probably surmise from the uniformity of the list above, the awards show's track record of recognizing diverse talent leaves much to be desired. But Consani's win is a step in the right direction. Or at least, a step in a direction.