Gigi Hadid Changes From a Casual Halter Top and Jeans to the Most Surreal Naked Dress

Her Paris Couture week wardrobe contains multitudes.

Gigi Hadid in Paris wearing a balmain naked dress with gentle monster sunglasses
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
published

Celebrities have descended on Paris for couture week with their most look-at-me street style in tow, from Kylie Jenner in a Barbie pink corset dress at Schiaparelli to Jennifer Lopez's Dior couture covered-up khaki dress and opera gloves. But so far, it's Gigi Hadid whose Paris wardrobe has the most range.

Touching down in the City of lights over the weekend, Hadid started off her packed schedule with a birthday celebration for her brother, Anwar Hadid, and a low-key dinner 'fit. The model combined a clingy pink halter top with baggy jeans secured by a Miu Miu belt. She piled on the sleek black accessories to tap into her Parisian side, including Gentle Monster sunglasses, Miu Miu belted kitten heels, and a black, strong-shouldered overcoat.

Gigi Hadid wears a black overcoat with a pink halter top and jeans

Gigi Hadid kicked off her Paris Couture week tour in a pink halter top and baggy jeans.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Genesis Halter Top
NBD Genesis Halter Top

Originals the Long Loose
Re/Done Originals the Long Loose

Buckle-Embellished 105mm Slingback Pumps
Miu Miu Buckle-Embellished 105mm Slingback Pumps

a model wearing a black overcoat
Wardrobe.NYC Coat

That first outfit was pulled straight from the model-off-duty playbook, from the juxtaposition of her baggy jeans and sharp heels to her trending top. (Halters from labels like With Jéan and Rouje are getting a lot of play in Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kendall Jenner's wardrobes lately.) But anyone thinking it was the extent of Hadid's Paris couture wardrobe would need to think again.

On Sunday, June 23, Hadid walked in the Vogue World runway show in one look (a Balmain gown) and trotted down the runway on horseback in another (an Hermès equestrian outfit). She celebrated her two laps down the catwalk at the event's afterparties in an outfit that couldn't be more different than her jeans and halter top.

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, Hadid changed into a glittering surrealist naked dress by Balmain. Most naked dresses, from the Grammy Awards to the Cannes red carpet, deploy sheer fabrics to artfully show what celebrities have going on underneath. This one took a different tactic, using hundreds of shimmering blue and indigo embellishments to create the trompe-l'œil effect of a topless torso and a denim skirt with exaggerated hips.

Gigi Hadid wears a balmain naked dress to a couture week after party

Hadid later changed into a surrealist naked dress by Balmain.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oval-Frame Sunglasses
Gentle Monster Oval-Frame Sunglasses

Two things were consistent from look to look: Hadid's rounded Gentle Monster sunglasses and her black pointed-toe pumps. The classics really can work at all hours of the night and with any outfit.

Hadid's first look was truer to her typical personal style. Whether she's showing how to wear a dress over jeans or pairing anti-trend summer essentials like jean shorts and bikini tops, she's a pro at easygoing outfits with thoughtful layering. That's what makes her second look all the more exciting: What better time to play with an optical illusion dress than at fashion week?

Paris Couture shows last through Thursday, June 27, meaning there is still time for Hadid to make another major outfit change—into another naked dress or out of the trend altogether.

Topics
Gigi Hadid
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸