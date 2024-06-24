Gigi Hadid Changes From a Casual Halter Top and Jeans to the Most Surreal Naked Dress
Her Paris Couture week wardrobe contains multitudes.
Celebrities have descended on Paris for couture week with their most look-at-me street style in tow, from Kylie Jenner in a Barbie pink corset dress at Schiaparelli to Jennifer Lopez's Dior couture covered-up khaki dress and opera gloves. But so far, it's Gigi Hadid whose Paris wardrobe has the most range.
Touching down in the City of lights over the weekend, Hadid started off her packed schedule with a birthday celebration for her brother, Anwar Hadid, and a low-key dinner 'fit. The model combined a clingy pink halter top with baggy jeans secured by a Miu Miu belt. She piled on the sleek black accessories to tap into her Parisian side, including Gentle Monster sunglasses, Miu Miu belted kitten heels, and a black, strong-shouldered overcoat.
That first outfit was pulled straight from the model-off-duty playbook, from the juxtaposition of her baggy jeans and sharp heels to her trending top. (Halters from labels like With Jéan and Rouje are getting a lot of play in Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kendall Jenner's wardrobes lately.) But anyone thinking it was the extent of Hadid's Paris couture wardrobe would need to think again.
On Sunday, June 23, Hadid walked in the Vogue World runway show in one look (a Balmain gown) and trotted down the runway on horseback in another (an Hermès equestrian outfit). She celebrated her two laps down the catwalk at the event's afterparties in an outfit that couldn't be more different than her jeans and halter top.
Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, Hadid changed into a glittering surrealist naked dress by Balmain. Most naked dresses, from the Grammy Awards to the Cannes red carpet, deploy sheer fabrics to artfully show what celebrities have going on underneath. This one took a different tactic, using hundreds of shimmering blue and indigo embellishments to create the trompe-l'œil effect of a topless torso and a denim skirt with exaggerated hips.
Two things were consistent from look to look: Hadid's rounded Gentle Monster sunglasses and her black pointed-toe pumps. The classics really can work at all hours of the night and with any outfit.
Hadid's first look was truer to her typical personal style. Whether she's showing how to wear a dress over jeans or pairing anti-trend summer essentials like jean shorts and bikini tops, she's a pro at easygoing outfits with thoughtful layering. That's what makes her second look all the more exciting: What better time to play with an optical illusion dress than at fashion week?
Paris Couture shows last through Thursday, June 27, meaning there is still time for Hadid to make another major outfit change—into another naked dress or out of the trend altogether.
