Jennifer Lopez Makes an Unexpected Stop at Dior's Paris Couture Show Completely Covered Up
Out with the swimsuits and breezy matching sets, in with the structured dresses and opera gloves.
Vacation mode is over for Jennifer Lopez's closet. On Monday, June 24, the singer ended her Italian getaway and returned to the fashion circuit for Dior's Paris Couture week show—all while endorsing a completely covered-up mode of summer dressing.
Despite the sweltering, 80-degree Fahrenheit heat in Paris, Lopez was photographed leaving her hotel in a tip-to-toe khaki Dior look, heavy on the draping and concealing layers. Working with her go-to styling duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, Lopez chose a boardroom-appropriate midi khaki dress with a twisted neckline, belted waist, and full midi skirt. For even more layers—and an excuse to show a little shoulder—she draped a slouchy khaki coat with a waterfall collar over the top.
Lopez had carried Dior while on vacation in Italy last week—specifically, a $6,400 Dior basket bag—but getting back to business required accessories with a more serious tone. On Monday, she opted for Dior's black Lady Dior bag (a staple she also owns in green) and stepped into a pair of metallic gold heels with a serious arch. And while she wore sunglasses, they were set with sharp, angular frames with serious CEO energy.
Lopez also made a point to endorse the opera gloves trend with her outfit. Black, elbow-length leather gloves fitting an Edith Wharton heroine have been a fixture on recent runways, including several seasons at Dior. While they gave the singer's look an even more regal aura, they also raised some questions considering the season. (Again, it's 80 degrees in Paris.)
The accessory may have been a high-fashion way to deflect attention toward her ring finger. Lopez and husband Ben Affleck have been reportedly estranged in recent weeks, and this weekend, Affleck was photographed in California without his wedding ring.
Relationship speculation aside, Lopez is balancing the transition from vacation mode back into work mode with finesse. (A direct line to Dior certainly helps.) She spent last week off the coast of Italy, taking in the sunshine while wearing under-$100 swimsuits and breezy matching sets. While the trip was presumably for fun, she also managed to take care of some accidental business: a store re-named a piece "The Lopez Dress" after she stopped by.
Lopez's layers may have been heavy, but her khaki dress is similar to breezier options that belong in an easy work outfit, whether you're attending Paris Couture or not.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
