Vacation mode is over for Jennifer Lopez's closet. On Monday, June 24, the singer ended her Italian getaway and returned to the fashion circuit for Dior's Paris Couture week show—all while endorsing a completely covered-up mode of summer dressing.

Despite the sweltering, 80-degree Fahrenheit heat in Paris, Lopez was photographed leaving her hotel in a tip-to-toe khaki Dior look, heavy on the draping and concealing layers. Working with her go-to styling duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, Lopez chose a boardroom-appropriate midi khaki dress with a twisted neckline, belted waist, and full midi skirt. For even more layers—and an excuse to show a little shoulder—she draped a slouchy khaki coat with a waterfall collar over the top.

Jennifer Lopez left her Paris hotel en route to Dior's haute couture show in a head-to-toe look from the French house. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez had carried Dior while on vacation in Italy last week—specifically, a $6,400 Dior basket bag—but getting back to business required accessories with a more serious tone. On Monday, she opted for Dior's black Lady Dior bag (a staple she also owns in green) and stepped into a pair of metallic gold heels with a serious arch. And while she wore sunglasses, they were set with sharp, angular frames with serious CEO energy.

J.Lo's outfit featured a beige cape and a long, belted dress—never mind that temperatures were above 80 degrees Faren (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez carried a black Lady Dior bag—one she already owns in several colors—and curiously covered up in black leather gloves. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez also made a point to endorse the opera gloves trend with her outfit. Black, elbow-length leather gloves fitting an Edith Wharton heroine have been a fixture on recent runways, including several seasons at Dior. While they gave the singer's look an even more regal aura, they also raised some questions considering the season. (Again, it's 80 degrees in Paris.)

Dior is a key proponent of the opera gloves trend, alongside labels at every major fashion week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez struck the same pose inside the show, minus the khaki coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The accessory may have been a high-fashion way to deflect attention toward her ring finger. Lopez and husband Ben Affleck have been reportedly estranged in recent weeks, and this weekend, Affleck was photographed in California without his wedding ring.

Relationship speculation aside, Lopez is balancing the transition from vacation mode back into work mode with finesse. (A direct line to Dior certainly helps.) She spent last week off the coast of Italy, taking in the sunshine while wearing under-$100 swimsuits and breezy matching sets. While the trip was presumably for fun, she also managed to take care of some accidental business: a store re-named a piece "The Lopez Dress" after she stopped by.

Lopez's layers may have been heavy, but her khaki dress is similar to breezier options that belong in an easy work outfit, whether you're attending Paris Couture or not.

