Kylie Jenner Looks Like a Bridal Barbie in a Pink Schiaparelli Couture Corset Dress
She even accessorized with a blush pink veil.
Kylie Jenner started Paris Couture Week looking ready to walk down the aisle in Barbieland.
Jenner arrived at Schiaparelli's Haute Couture show in Paris on Monday, June 24, wearing a Schiaparelli corset gown doused in the doll's signature all-pink-everything palette. Other than the bubblegum shade, this look included all the red carpet signatures Jenner is known for: a cinched-in corset bodice, dainty crystal embellishments scattered all over the top, and a skin-tight skirt to rival her corset. Photos from the show haven't yet shown off Jenner's footwear—but onlookers can safely assume it involves a high, pink heel.
Jenner's accessories are where her bridal energy came through loud and clear. Over her head, she wore a translucent pink veil twisted and pinned into the back of her updo. (Underneath, her flushed cheeks reflecting summer's blush trends and a dewy lip were both visible.) And over the top, Jenner wore a pink satin shawl draped in the crooks of her arms.
Typically, Jenner is styled by the sibling duo Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist. This time, it appears that the Khy founder worked directly with Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry on the dress. On Instagram, she shared several behind-the-scenes shots of the final fittings and car ride to the show, thanking the designer with three heart emojis in her caption.
A baby pink corset gown dripping in gemstones is a red-carpet crowd pleaser. Jenner's last Schiaparelli couture look was more divisive. In January 2023, she attended the same designer's show in a black, strapless gown with one surrealist detail: a gigantic, taxidermy-esque lion head perched on her right shoulder. The lion's head was, of course, entirely faux—even PETA released a statement approving the animal-friendly design—but some commentators online worried it glorified hunting all the same.
Jenner hasn't yet revealed whether she's attending further shows in Paris this week. If she sticks around, there's a chance her sister Kendall Jenner might join her for the next one. Over the weekend, KJ modeled in the Vogue World pop-up fashion show in the City of Lights, alongside Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne. She was even dressing on the same wavelength as her sister, albeit in a different designer. Walking around a plaza at twilight, Jenner wore a sheer corset dress with a deconstructed skirt from Simone Rocha's collaboration with Jean Paul Gaultier. And like Kylie's, her gown also glittered with small crystal embellishments. This week's bridal moment was sister act after all.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
