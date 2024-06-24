Kylie Jenner Looks Like a Bridal Barbie in a Pink Schiaparelli Couture Corset Dress

Kylie Jenner started Paris Couture Week looking ready to walk down the aisle in Barbieland.

Jenner arrived at Schiaparelli's Haute Couture show in Paris on Monday, June 24, wearing a Schiaparelli corset gown doused in the doll's signature all-pink-everything palette. Other than the bubblegum shade, this look included all the red carpet signatures Jenner is known for: a cinched-in corset bodice, dainty crystal embellishments scattered all over the top, and a skin-tight skirt to rival her corset. Photos from the show haven't yet shown off Jenner's footwear—but onlookers can safely assume it involves a high, pink heel.

Kylie Jenner arrived at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in a Barbie pink Schiaparelli corset gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner's accessories are where her bridal energy came through loud and clear. Over her head, she wore a translucent pink veil twisted and pinned into the back of her updo. (Underneath, her flushed cheeks reflecting summer's blush trends and a dewy lip were both visible.) And over the top, Jenner wore a pink satin shawl draped in the crooks of her arms.

Typically, Jenner is styled by the sibling duo Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist. This time, it appears that the Khy founder worked directly with Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry on the dress. On Instagram, she shared several behind-the-scenes shots of the final fittings and car ride to the show, thanking the designer with three heart emojis in her caption.

On Instagram, Jenner shared several photos and videos of her getting-ready process. (Image credit: @kyliejenner)

A baby pink corset gown dripping in gemstones is a red-carpet crowd pleaser. Jenner's last Schiaparelli couture look was more divisive. In January 2023, she attended the same designer's show in a black, strapless gown with one surrealist detail: a gigantic, taxidermy-esque lion head perched on her right shoulder. The lion's head was, of course, entirely faux—even PETA released a statement approving the animal-friendly design—but some commentators online worried it glorified hunting all the same.

The last time she attended haute couture week with Schiaparelli, Jenner wore a black strapless dress with a faux (but very realistic) lion head affixed to the front. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner hasn't yet revealed whether she's attending further shows in Paris this week. If she sticks around, there's a chance her sister Kendall Jenner might join her for the next one. Over the weekend, KJ modeled in the Vogue World pop-up fashion show in the City of Lights, alongside Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne. She was even dressing on the same wavelength as her sister, albeit in a different designer. Walking around a plaza at twilight, Jenner wore a sheer corset dress with a deconstructed skirt from Simone Rocha's collaboration with Jean Paul Gaultier. And like Kylie's, her gown also glittered with small crystal embellishments. This week's bridal moment was sister act after all.

Kendall Jenner closed the Paris Vogue World runway in a corset dress of her own. (Image credit: Getty Images)