First she's sour, then she's sweet. Gigi Hadid showed off both sides this week—and served some unexpected suiting outfit ideas—with a dramatic costume change during a Maybelline photoshoot in New York City.
The model started off strutting a closed-down city street and pretending to a hail cab wearing an avant-garde suit. The look couldn't be further from a typical work outfit, with a dramatic cropped blazer and extra-slouchy trousers.
Hadid's blazer has the fit of a traditional men's suit jacket on top, but ends around the ribcage. Its breast pocket changes shape into a thin belt with metal, diamond-shaped hardware that loops through the lapel. She layered the shape-shifting piece over a crisp, white button down with a slashed length.
Her wide-leg, high-waisted trousers were set with a black wrap belt featuring an oblong silver buckle. She accessorized with chunky gold rings and black pointed toe heels that peeked out from beneath the floor-grazing pants' hem. At press time, neither Hadid nor her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, had shared the designers behind the look.
For her next trick, the model changed up the vibe in a pink furry jacket, a matching gray wool set, and gray-blue suede pointed toe heels, with a pair of sheer black tights underneath.
The gray set kept with the alt-business theme with a button-front, bustier, vest-like top and loose-fitting pleated trousers to match. But a dusty blush pink fur coat, cropped and hooded with a zip-up closure, makes it feel so much more whimsical than a typical 9-to-5 set.
This is far from Hadid's first Maybelline shoot. She's worked with the beauty brand on several commercials and even Gigi Hadid x Maybelline collections in the past.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
It's also not the first time Hadid has found new ways to remix workwear, on and off the job. Just last week, she styled her leggings in a business casual direction with an oversize blazer and platform loafers. Let her looks be a lesson: Suiting doesn't always have to feel corporate.
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
-
Kendall Jenner Pairs Her Easy Athleisure With Designer Flats
It's unexpected to say the least.
By India Roby Published
-
Jeremy Allen White Is Reportedly In Talks to Play Bruce Springsteen in Upcoming Biopic About “The Boss”
If true, White will join many of his Hollywood contemporaries in a new trend of male musician biopics hitting screens.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Author Emily Henry Hints at Possible Rom-Com Featuring Ayo Edebiri and Paul Mescal
“I will say that those are two of my favorite ‘Irish’ actors.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Gigi Hadid Keeps a Major Sneaker Trend Alive for Weekend Errands
She has a PhD in high-low dressing.
By India Roby Published
-
Gigi Hadid Makes Athleisure Look Business Casual in Leggings and a Blazer
You've never seen Lycra styled like this.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Paris Fashion Week With a Double Runway Day
She just put the super in supermodel.
By Melony Forcier Published
-
Meet Alana Hadid, the Third Supermodel Sister Taking Over the Runways
ICYMI: There's another Hadid sister taking over the catwalk.
By India Roby Published
-
Gigi Hadid Epitomized Playful Minimalism on the Jacquemus Runway
The model took "Working Girl" style for a runway spin in France.
By Aaron Royce Published
-
I'm Obsessed With Gigi Hadid Wearing Lounge Pants on Her Date with Bradley Cooper
She co-signed wearing comfy clothes out of the house.
By Kaitlin Clapinski Last updated
-
Gigi Hadid's Date-Night Outfit With Bradley Cooper Was as Chic as Can Be
An all-black outfit will always be timeless.
By India Roby Published
-
Gigi Hadid Confirms: A Colorful and Cozy Beanie Is the Ideal Finishing Touch
Monochromatic minimalism with a lone pop of color.
By Maria Santa Poggi Published