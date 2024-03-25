When you aren't sure how to pack your gym bag, Gigi Hadid can teach you how to dress post-workout. After hitting the gym in New York City on Sunday, the supermodel knocked out errands—including a grocery trip to Whole Foods—while mixing upscale outerwear with an unending Adidas sneaker trend.

Hadid dressed for her busy afternoon in a structured black longline coat, a red sweater—most likely from her cashmere brand, Guest in Residence—and a white T-shirt. She also mixed in a few workout staples, including black leggings peeking from underneath her buttoned-up coat. Tying the look together, she added bright, cherry red Adidas sneakers and a pair of slouchy crew socks.

Gigi Hadid leaving Whole Foods in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The accessories didn't stop with Hadid's three-stripe sneakers, which have been an enduring trend among celebrities for the past two years. (Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles, and Olivia Wilde are also noted fans of brightly-colored Adidas Gazelles.) The 28-year-old also opted for a Virgil Abloh's Off-White baseball cap, a mini Miu Miu bowling bag, and oval sunglasses. She kept herself even warmer in the frigid winds with sleek black leather gloves, used to clutch her Whole Foods grocery bag.

Hadid has long elevated casual silhouettes, but it's only recently that she's been maximizing the potential of black leggings in a highly photogenic way.

Take last week's outfit, for example: While out in NoHo on March 14, the supermodel wore her trusty athletic bottoms with a baggy tee and black blazer. She added a chic spin with chunky loafers and scrunched-down white socks, along with her Miu Miu bag and black sunglasses.

Last week, Gigi Hadid wore her black leggings—the business-casual way. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid's Sunday errand run follows a jam-packed weekend with her boyfriend Bradley Cooper. The couple has made a number of appearances over the past couple of days, opting for late-night dates in New York City.

The two kicked off the weekend with a dinner at Cucina Alba. While heading out of the Italian restaurant, Hadid swapped out her leggings for baggy blue denim. She styled the mom-jean style with a black V-neck sweater and a white tee, throwing on a leather jacket and sleek leather pointed boots to complete her look.

The following evening, Hadid and Cooper were seen leaving the Broadway show Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. There, the supermodel wore a mainly neutral palette, featuring a cream-colored top with a caramel brown cardigan and matching gingham trousers. She contrasted the soft colors with a black leather jacket, her Miu Miu mini purse, and black boots.

Hadid has a knack for turning a simple outfit into a foolproof fashion statement, whether she's headed to the gym or out for the night. Her off-duty style once again proves that sometimes, sticking to the basics makes a strong impact.