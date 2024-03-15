Gigi Hadid is dressing up her daily errands. The supermodel—whose off-duty attire usually consists of slouchy jeans, sweat suits, and long jackets—opted for an unexpected pairing of athletic leggings and platform loafers yesterday in New York City.
Hadid wore all black, layering a knit sweater—maybe from her cashmere label, Guest in Residence—under an oversized blazer. On the bottom, she chose shiny lycra leggings, crisp white slouchy crew socks, and loafers with a subtle chain detail. (Credits for her look haven't yet been shared by her go-to stylist, Mimi Cuttrell.)
Hadid accessorized with her go-to Miu Miu bowling bag, oval sunglasses, and of course her sleek, freshly-cut bob. On the jewelry front, Hadid wore earrings shaped like soda pop tabs, covered in micropave crystals, by BonBonWhims. The label has made several appearances on Hadid's errand runs in the past.
A lesser-seen angle of the outfit shows the blazer's non-traditional open back and white shoulder details—another way Hadid elevated her daytime errand-run look.
Hadid is no stranger to business casual separates, nor has she ever shied away from an athleisure moment. Alo leggings have been a constant in Hadid's street style looks. On the footwear front, she's partial to loafers by Reformation and G.H. Bass, wearing them with everything from little black dresses to cashmere pants. It's this particular leggings-loafer combo that's a first for the model—one that makes the workout staple suddenly feel much more appropriate for, well, anywhere.
Hadid's high-low outing is her first after the model reportedly had to cancel her Vanity Fair Oscar after-party red carpet debut with boyfriend Bradley Cooper. Instead, she flew back to New York for last-minute work obligations. And eventually, to change everyone's expectations for what leggings can do.
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
