Gwyneth Paltrow has joined the boho-chic renaissance, and it feels so right.

On Mar. 14, the Goop founder co-hosted a discussion with author Amy Griffin at Godmothers bookstore in Summerland, California. Notably, Paltrow's Montecito neighbor Meghan Markle celebrated the local bookshop's grand opening last fall with two stylish surprise appearances: The Duchess of Sussex wore a business casual navy blue jumpsuit for the first event, followed by an all-white outfit styled by Jamie Mizrahi for the second. Paltrow, however, put her minimalist spin on the bookstore's dress code with a white cable-knit sweater dress that speaks to spring and summer's growing boho fashion trend.

Of course, she's not the only celebrity taking note of the revival. In recent months, muses like Kaia Gerber, Sydney Sweeney, and even Michelle Obama have also heeded the call.

Gwyneth Paltrow accessorizes a white sweater dress with slouchy black leather boots. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Here, the conservative turtleneck and long sleeves of Paltrow's ivory frock are balanced by a sheer wool knit that simulates the pattern of lace. This motif makes the midi breezy enough for the transitional season's eclectic mix of warm and cool days. The mother of two's exact dress is a sold-out Falconeri design, but similar options abound for less than $200.

Show Me Your Mumu Show Me Your Mumu Montreal Midi Dress $178 at Revolve

Lioness Lioness Resolution Midi Dress $89 at Revolve

To give the feminine look a little bit of edge, Paltrow accessorized her lacy spring sweater dress with a pair of slouchy black leather boots featuring a pointed toe and a stiletto heel. She even matched her shoes to a short black manicure reminiscent of those I've seen Gerber, Dakota Johnson, and Kylie Jenner sporting lately.

The cookbook author's signature sandy blonde waves completed the look, along with a small pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and several delicate rings. It was wise of Paltrow to resist the urge to pile on a few bangles or a lengthy statement necklace for good measure. When it comes to modernizing the over-accessorized boho-chic aesthetic of the early aughts, less really is more.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors