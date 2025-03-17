Gwyneth Paltrow Proves the Boho-Chic Trend Revival Is for Minimalists With a Sheer Sweater Dress

The Goop founder knew exactly how to modernize the trending aesthetic.

Gwyneth Paltrow wearing a sweater dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hanna Lustig's avatar
By
published
in News

Gwyneth Paltrow has joined the boho-chic renaissance, and it feels so right.

On Mar. 14, the Goop founder co-hosted a discussion with author Amy Griffin at Godmothers bookstore in Summerland, California. Notably, Paltrow's Montecito neighbor Meghan Markle celebrated the local bookshop's grand opening last fall with two stylish surprise appearances: The Duchess of Sussex wore a business casual navy blue jumpsuit for the first event, followed by an all-white outfit styled by Jamie Mizrahi for the second. Paltrow, however, put her minimalist spin on the bookstore's dress code with a white cable-knit sweater dress that speaks to spring and summer's growing boho fashion trend.

Of course, she's not the only celebrity taking note of the revival. In recent months, muses like Kaia Gerber, Sydney Sweeney, and even Michelle Obama have also heeded the call.

Gwyneth Paltrow wearing a white sweater dress with slouchy black boots

Gwyneth Paltrow accessorizes a white sweater dress with slouchy black leather boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Here, the conservative turtleneck and long sleeves of Paltrow's ivory frock are balanced by a sheer wool knit that simulates the pattern of lace. This motif makes the midi breezy enough for the transitional season's eclectic mix of warm and cool days. The mother of two's exact dress is a sold-out Falconeri design, but similar options abound for less than $200.

Montreal Midi Dress
Show Me Your Mumu
Show Me Your Mumu Montreal Midi Dress

Resolution Midi Dress
Lioness
Lioness Resolution Midi Dress

To give the feminine look a little bit of edge, Paltrow accessorized her lacy spring sweater dress with a pair of slouchy black leather boots featuring a pointed toe and a stiletto heel. She even matched her shoes to a short black manicure reminiscent of those I've seen Gerber, Dakota Johnson, and Kylie Jenner sporting lately.

Beverly Leather Stiletto Boots
Schutz
Schutz Beverly Leather Stiletto Boots

New Stevie Knee-High Pull-On Boots in Leather
J.Crew
J.Crew New Stevie Knee-High Pull-On Boots in Leather

The cookbook author's signature sandy blonde waves completed the look, along with a small pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and several delicate rings. It was wise of Paltrow to resist the urge to pile on a few bangles or a lengthy statement necklace for good measure. When it comes to modernizing the over-accessorized boho-chic aesthetic of the early aughts, less really is more.

Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸