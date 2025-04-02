Hailee Steinfeld is, by own her admittion, the "Queen of Snooze" and slow mornings. But when the True Grit actor flies, she doesn't just roll out of bed and head to the airport in her pajamas. She puts together a plane-ready ensemble that's equal parts stylish and cozy.

On April 1, the 28-year-old and her Buffalo Bills quarterback fiancé Josh Allen touched down in New York City wearing matching minimalist outfits. Steinfeld layered a white crewneck T-shirt beneath a ribbed gray cashmere sweater with a rolled neckline, reminiscent of vintage J.Crew designs. She paired her cozy knit with loose black trousers that instantly reminded me of Jennifer Lawrence and Kaia Gerber's beloved La Ligne Colby Pants, a pull-on straight leg style cut from polyester crepe. If you're in search of an office-friendly pant that feels just as good as wearing sweats, look no further.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen show off their couple style at New York City's JFK airport. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Steinfeld paired her wardrobe basics with white low-stop sneakers and black oval cat-eye sunglasses from Prada. Atop her navy Away carry-on, the Dior darling also carried the French fashion house's iconic Book Tote in a beige and black canvas tie-dye pattern with her name embroidered along the side. Her nails were painted a bright cherry red hue and on her left hand, her $70,000 round-cut engagement ring glittered under JFK airport's fluorescent lights.

Allen, who proposed to Steinfeld in November 2024, sported an oatmeal-colored hoodie, gray joggers, and navy blue baseball cap as he schlepped a dolly full of bigger suitcases. Like his future wifey, the football champ sported a fresh pair of white sneakers. Matching outfits really are the ultimate celebrity love language.