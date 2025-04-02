Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's Matching Airport Outfits Casually Showcase Their Cozy Couple Style
The actor and her football champ fiancé touched down in New York City wearing matching minimalist looks.
Hailee Steinfeld is, by own her admittion, the "Queen of Snooze" and slow mornings. But when the True Grit actor flies, she doesn't just roll out of bed and head to the airport in her pajamas. She puts together a plane-ready ensemble that's equal parts stylish and cozy.
On April 1, the 28-year-old and her Buffalo Bills quarterback fiancé Josh Allen touched down in New York City wearing matching minimalist outfits. Steinfeld layered a white crewneck T-shirt beneath a ribbed gray cashmere sweater with a rolled neckline, reminiscent of vintage J.Crew designs. She paired her cozy knit with loose black trousers that instantly reminded me of Jennifer Lawrence and Kaia Gerber's beloved La Ligne Colby Pants, a pull-on straight leg style cut from polyester crepe. If you're in search of an office-friendly pant that feels just as good as wearing sweats, look no further.
Steinfeld paired her wardrobe basics with white low-stop sneakers and black oval cat-eye sunglasses from Prada. Atop her navy Away carry-on, the Dior darling also carried the French fashion house's iconic Book Tote in a beige and black canvas tie-dye pattern with her name embroidered along the side. Her nails were painted a bright cherry red hue and on her left hand, her $70,000 round-cut engagement ring glittered under JFK airport's fluorescent lights.
Allen, who proposed to Steinfeld in November 2024, sported an oatmeal-colored hoodie, gray joggers, and navy blue baseball cap as he schlepped a dolly full of bigger suitcases. Like his future wifey, the football champ sported a fresh pair of white sneakers. Matching outfits really are the ultimate celebrity love language.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
A Beloved Royal Godson Has Died Following a Head Injury
The former politician suffered from a subdural hematoma.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
My Five Minute Lazy Girl Hair Routine Is The Key to Truly Excellent 2B Waves
Revealing my best-kept beauty secrets.
By Hannah Baxter Published
-
Inside King Charles's "Special" and Personal New "Tribute" to Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Mother
The monarch is sharing elements of his childhood for a new generation to discover.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Jenna Ortega Embraces Spring's Breeziest Color Trends in Pastel Versace Suiting and Satin Platform Sandals
The actor pulled $8,900-worth of spring staples for her appearance at CinemaCon.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Katie Holmes Pairs Her $8,290 White Leisure Suit With the Most Unexpected Shoe Style
She paired a new suit with the most unexpected shoe.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Recession Indicators Don’t Just Hit Wall Street—They Hit Fashion, Too
When trend forecasters look at these throwback styles, they see economic history repeating.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
The Target x Kate Spade Collaboration Arrives Just in Time for a Sam Bag Renaissance
Pretty spring dresses and matching sets are right behind them.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Sydney Sweeney's Anti-Bridal Champagne Corset Dress Says the Best Revenge Is Living Well
The newly single star looked snatched in Wiederhoeft.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Sienna Miller Debuts Her Boho-Chic 2.0 Aesthetic in a Double Denim Outfit
The 'Alfie' alum styled a Canadian tuxedo suede for breakfast in London.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Ana de Armas Revives the Adidas Samba Sneaker Trend With a 'Top Gun'-Coded Leather Jacket
She found another low-key way to wear it.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Goes Luxury Disney Adult in a Duffle Coat, The Row Pants, and an Hermès Bag
The actor matched her Hermès bowling bag to a vintage tee.
By Hanna Lustig Published